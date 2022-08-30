Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Diogo Ribeiro Becomes First Junior Under 23 With 22.96 50 Fly World Junior Record
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) During the boys 50 butterfly final at the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships, Portugal’s Diogo Ribeiro established a new world junior record of 22.96. That time makes him the first junior to crack 23 seconds in the event, improving upon Andrei Minakov‘s WJR of 23.05 from back in 2020.
swimswam.com
2022 World Junior Champs: Ribeiro Scratches 100 Free (Day Five Finals Preview)
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) Portugal’s Diogo Ribeiro scratched the boys’ 100 free semifinal tonight where he was the top seed to focus on the boys’ 50 fly final later in the session where he is ranked 3rd. He had a strong swim this morning, blasting a 48.67 in the 100 free and coming within .15 of his lifetime best time. This leaves the event to second seed and world record holder David Popovici who cruised to a 49.14 this morning. South Africa’s Pieter Coetze, the third seed, also scratched the 100 free, but he has no other individual races in this finals session. He scratched the 50 fly semifinals yesterday after placing 4th in prelims. #13 Lily Gyurinovics of Hungary dropped the girls’ 50 free semifinals.
swimswam.com
2022 World Junior Championships: Day 5 Swims You May Have Missed
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) Day five of the 2022 World Junior Championships was highlighted by some fast swims, including Diogo Ribiero’s world junior record in the 50 fly, Hungary’s win in the girls’ 4×100 free relay, and David Popovici‘s 48.17 100 free semifinals swim. In this article, we go over some of the performances from today’s sessions that flew under the radar.
swimswam.com
Jana Pavalic Resets Croatian Record With A 26.38 50 Fly Victory At World Juniors
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) En route to a gold medal in the women’s 50 butterfly at the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships, Jana Pavalic has downed the Croatian national record with a 26.38. That time for was good enough to undercut her own national record of 26.50 from back in June 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
swimswam.com
Swimming Australia Announces 36-Strong Roster For 2022 Short Course Worlds
Australia will send 36 swimmers to the 2022 World Short Course Championships, which will occur on home soil in December 2022. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In the wake of the 2022 Australia Short Course Swimming Championships, Swimming Australia has released its roster for the 2022 World Short Course...
swimswam.com
Balbi Alayo Goes 53.73 100 Fly to Become Peru’s Second-Ever World Juniors Finalist
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) Host country Peru will have plenty to cheer for during Thursday’s evening session after Diego Nicolas Balbi Alayo placed fourth in Wednesday’s 100-meter butterfly semifinals to become the nation’s second-ever finalist at the World Junior Swimming Championships. Balbi Alayo clocked a new...
swimswam.com
Two-Time Paralympic Gold Medalist Robert Griswold Suspended by SafeSport
It’s the second time that Griswold has appeared in the SafeSport database after he was first added in September of 2020, also on allegations of misconduct. Robert Griswold, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist who broke the 100-meter backstroke S8 record in Tokyo, has been issued a temporary suspension by the U.S. Center for SafeSport due to “allegations of misconduct.”
RELATED PEOPLE
swimswam.com
Costa Rica and Dominican Republic Down National Records in Women’s 4×100 FR Relay
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) World Record — 3:29.69, Australia (2021) World Junior Record — 3:36.19, Canada (2017) World Jr Champ Record — 3:36.19, Canada (2017) Prelims of the girls 4×100 free relay at the 2022 World Junior Championships this morning saw a pair of national records fall. Firstly, Costa Rica qualified for the final tonight, finishing 8th this morning in 4:02.80. The team of Jimena Rodriguez, Sthefany Venegas, Karina Solera, and Genesis Bolandi combined to take down the previous Costa Rican Record, which stood at 4:06.57 from the 2017 Central American and Caribbean Championships. Here are the splits from this morning’s relay:
swimswam.com
Galossi’s Training Partner Bertoni Shines In World Junior Championships
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) In the final of the boys 200-meter freestyle at the World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru, the bronze medal went to Italy’s Filippo Bertoni, with a time of 1:49.05. At only 16 years old, Filippo Bertoni has already been featured at the Italian junior...
swimswam.com
Honda Posts 4:11 400 IM, 1:46 200 Free To Close JPN Inter-College Championships
LCM (50m) The 98th Japan Intercollegiate Swimming Championships wrapped up with 22-year-old Rikako Ikee topping the women’s 100m freestyle podium. Following up on her 50m free gold from earlier in the meet, the two-time Olympian representing Nihon University won a close battle with Nagisa Ikemoto. Ikee opened the 1freee in 26.70 to Ikemoto’s 26.71 with both winding up at the wall just .09 apart. Ikee stopped the clock in 54.26 while Ikemoto was immediately behind in 54.35.
swimswam.com
2022 World Junior Championships: Hungary Back at Top of Medal Table on Day 3
Nikolett Padar helped propel Hungary back to the top of the standings with gold medal performances in the 100 free and mixed 4x100 free relay. Archive photo via Andrea Masini / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. 2022 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships. August 30-September 4, 2022. Lima, Peru. Long Course Meters (50m),...
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
7-Time Canadian Olympic Medalist Penny Oleksiak Undergoes Surgery on Torn Meniscus
Penny Oleksiak, Canada's most decorated Olympian, has undergone surgery to repair a meniscus tear in her knee. Stock photo via Fabio Cetti. Penny Oleksiak, Canada’s most decorated Olympian, has undergone surgery to repair a meniscus tear in her knee. Posting on her Instagram account, Oleksiak says that she suffered a bucket handle meniscus tear while visiting Orlando, Florida. She was able to get back to Canada and undergo surgery to repair the tear within a week. Oleksiak was treated at the Women’s College Hospital in Toronto, where she lives and trains.
swimswam.com
17-Year-old Daniel Gracik Ties Czech Record with 23.53 in Boys 50 Fly Semifinals
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) World Record — 22.27, Andrii Govorov (2018) World Junior Record — 23.05, Andrei Minakov (2020) World Jr Champ Record — 23.12, Diogo Ribeiro (2022) Top 8 Qualifiers:. Daniel Gracik (CZE) – 23.53. Casper Puggaard (DEN) – 23.87. Diogo Matos Ribeiro...
swimswam.com
Hungary Beats Romania Again in Mixed 4×100 Free Rematch, Popovici 47.23 Lead-Off
FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) World Record — 3:19.38, Australia (2022) World Junior Record — 3:25.92, USA (2019) World Jr Champ Record — 3:25.92, USA (2019) Last night Hungary and Romania faced off in the mixed 4×100 free relay in a rematch of the event at the European Junior Championships in July. At Euro Juniors a few months ago, the Hungarian team of Magda Boldizsar, Benedek Bona, Nikolett Padar, and Dora Molnar beat the Romanian team of David Popovici, Patrick Dinu, Bianca Costea, and Rebecca Diaconescu by half a second, 3:28.83 to 3:29.35. In last night’s World Junior Championships final, the Hungarian and Romanian relay teams were the same, except Daniel Meszaros replaced Boldizsar as one of the male swimmers.
Leak ruins NASA moon rocket launch bid; next try weeks away
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt this week to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The inaugural flight is now off for weeks, if not months. The previous try on Monday at launching the 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA, was also troubled by hydrogen leaks, though they were smaller. That was on top of leaks detected during countdown drills earlier in the year. After the latest setback, mission managers decided to haul the rocket off the pad and into the hangar for further repairs and system updates. Some of the work and testing may be performed at the pad before the rocket is moved. Either way, several weeks of work will be needed, according to officials. With a two-week launch blackout period looming in just a few days, the rocket is now grounded until late September or October. NASA will work around a high-priority SpaceX astronaut flight to the International Space Station scheduled for early October.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swimswam.com
Romanian Government Awards David Popovici Check for €200,000
Earlier this summer, the Romanian government rewarded 17-year-old star swimmer David Popovici with a check for 200,000 euros (roughly $199,000 US Dollars). Stock photo via Fabio Cetti. Earlier this summer, the Romanian government rewarded 17-year-old star swimmer David Popovici with a check for 200,000 euros (roughly $199,000 US Dollars). The...
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
Comments / 0