Honolulu, HI

swimswam.com

2022 World Junior Champs: Ribeiro Scratches 100 Free (Day Five Finals Preview)

FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) Portugal’s Diogo Ribeiro scratched the boys’ 100 free semifinal tonight where he was the top seed to focus on the boys’ 50 fly final later in the session where he is ranked 3rd. He had a strong swim this morning, blasting a 48.67 in the 100 free and coming within .15 of his lifetime best time. This leaves the event to second seed and world record holder David Popovici who cruised to a 49.14 this morning. South Africa’s Pieter Coetze, the third seed, also scratched the 100 free, but he has no other individual races in this finals session. He scratched the 50 fly semifinals yesterday after placing 4th in prelims. #13 Lily Gyurinovics of Hungary dropped the girls’ 50 free semifinals.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

2022 World Junior Championships: Day 5 Swims You May Have Missed

FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) Day five of the 2022 World Junior Championships was highlighted by some fast swims, including Diogo Ribiero’s world junior record in the 50 fly, Hungary’s win in the girls’ 4×100 free relay, and David Popovici‘s 48.17 100 free semifinals swim. In this article, we go over some of the performances from today’s sessions that flew under the radar.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
swimswam.com

Balbi Alayo Goes 53.73 100 Fly to Become Peru’s Second-Ever World Juniors Finalist

FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) Host country Peru will have plenty to cheer for during Thursday’s evening session after Diego Nicolas Balbi Alayo placed fourth in Wednesday’s 100-meter butterfly semifinals to become the nation’s second-ever finalist at the World Junior Swimming Championships. Balbi Alayo clocked a new...
WORLD
swimswam.com

Two-Time Paralympic Gold Medalist Robert Griswold Suspended by SafeSport

It’s the second time that Griswold has appeared in the SafeSport database after he was first added in September of 2020, also on allegations of misconduct. Robert Griswold, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist who broke the 100-meter backstroke S8 record in Tokyo, has been issued a temporary suspension by the U.S. Center for SafeSport due to “allegations of misconduct.”
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Costa Rica and Dominican Republic Down National Records in Women’s 4×100 FR Relay

FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) World Record — 3:29.69, Australia (2021) World Junior Record — 3:36.19, Canada (2017) World Jr Champ Record — 3:36.19, Canada (2017) Prelims of the girls 4×100 free relay at the 2022 World Junior Championships this morning saw a pair of national records fall. Firstly, Costa Rica qualified for the final tonight, finishing 8th this morning in 4:02.80. The team of Jimena Rodriguez, Sthefany Venegas, Karina Solera, and Genesis Bolandi combined to take down the previous Costa Rican Record, which stood at 4:06.57 from the 2017 Central American and Caribbean Championships. Here are the splits from this morning’s relay:
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Honda Posts 4:11 400 IM, 1:46 200 Free To Close JPN Inter-College Championships

LCM (50m) The 98th Japan Intercollegiate Swimming Championships wrapped up with 22-year-old Rikako Ikee topping the women’s 100m freestyle podium. Following up on her 50m free gold from earlier in the meet, the two-time Olympian representing Nihon University won a close battle with Nagisa Ikemoto. Ikee opened the 1freee in 26.70 to Ikemoto’s 26.71 with both winding up at the wall just .09 apart. Ikee stopped the clock in 54.26 while Ikemoto was immediately behind in 54.35.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

7-Time Canadian Olympic Medalist Penny Oleksiak Undergoes Surgery on Torn Meniscus

Penny Oleksiak, Canada's most decorated Olympian, has undergone surgery to repair a meniscus tear in her knee. Stock photo via Fabio Cetti. Penny Oleksiak, Canada’s most decorated Olympian, has undergone surgery to repair a meniscus tear in her knee. Posting on her Instagram account, Oleksiak says that she suffered a bucket handle meniscus tear while visiting Orlando, Florida. She was able to get back to Canada and undergo surgery to repair the tear within a week. Oleksiak was treated at the Women’s College Hospital in Toronto, where she lives and trains.
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Hungary Beats Romania Again in Mixed 4×100 Free Rematch, Popovici 47.23 Lead-Off

FINA YouTube Link (USA, Canada) World Record — 3:19.38, Australia (2022) World Junior Record — 3:25.92, USA (2019) World Jr Champ Record — 3:25.92, USA (2019) Last night Hungary and Romania faced off in the mixed 4×100 free relay in a rematch of the event at the European Junior Championships in July. At Euro Juniors a few months ago, the Hungarian team of Magda Boldizsar, Benedek Bona, Nikolett Padar, and Dora Molnar beat the Romanian team of David Popovici, Patrick Dinu, Bianca Costea, and Rebecca Diaconescu by half a second, 3:28.83 to 3:29.35. In last night’s World Junior Championships final, the Hungarian and Romanian relay teams were the same, except Daniel Meszaros replaced Boldizsar as one of the male swimmers.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Leak ruins NASA moon rocket launch bid; next try weeks away

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt this week to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The inaugural flight is now off for weeks, if not months. The previous try on Monday at launching the 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA, was also troubled by hydrogen leaks, though they were smaller. That was on top of leaks detected during countdown drills earlier in the year. After the latest setback, mission managers decided to haul the rocket off the pad and into the hangar for further repairs and system updates. Some of the work and testing may be performed at the pad before the rocket is moved. Either way, several weeks of work will be needed, according to officials. With a two-week launch blackout period looming in just a few days, the rocket is now grounded until late September or October. NASA will work around a high-priority SpaceX astronaut flight to the International Space Station scheduled for early October.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
swimswam.com

Romanian Government Awards David Popovici Check for €200,000

Earlier this summer, the Romanian government rewarded 17-year-old star swimmer David Popovici with a check for 200,000 euros (roughly $199,000 US Dollars). Stock photo via Fabio Cetti. Earlier this summer, the Romanian government rewarded 17-year-old star swimmer David Popovici with a check for 200,000 euros (roughly $199,000 US Dollars). The...
WORLD

