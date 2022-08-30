Port sees improved revenue from boatyard, marina

As the Port of Astoria recovers from years of financial instability, the agency has seen improved revenue from the boatyard and West Mooring Basin.

While the numbers are estimated until the agency’s audit is complete, the financials from the last fiscal year that ended in June show the boatyard received over $220,000 — or 158% — above what was budgeted. Revenue from the West Mooring Basin came in $46,813 — or 107% — above projections. The revenue from both facilities were higher than the previous fiscal year’s figures.