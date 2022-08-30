Read full article on original website
Virginia Lottery players win $8.7 million, defying odds
Virginia Lottery reported that players across the state won big in Wednesday afternoon's Pick 4 drawing, defying statistical odds.
Virginia man found dead in ocean on the Outer Banks
A Virginia man was found dead and floating in the ocean nearby Duck, North Carolina on Friday evening.
wvlt.tv
Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
Virginia Beach family among 5 charged in 2020 unemployment fraud scheme
A Virginia Beach family and two inmates in the state prison system are facing federal charges, including conspiracy, in relation to an unemployment fraud scheme that operated partially behind bars during the pandemic.
outerbanksvoice.com
Virginia man dies in waters off Duck
The town of Duck has just released this Sept. 3 announcement about the death of a man pulled from the ocean. At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean.
Virginia is Home to an Abandonded Town Most People Don't Know About
Virginia is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. A village known as Union Level in Mecklenburg County was once a bustling town located along the horse and carriage line. It is now one of the largest ghost towns in Virginia filled with plenty of remaining buildings that will take you back in time. Keep reading to learn more.
Doctors see more kidney stones in Virginia & North Carolina
You may know that Virginia and North Carolina are located in what's referred to as the "Bible Belt," but did you know that we are also in what's considered the "Stone Belt"?
Why Sunday is so important for man who almost died after surgery
David Redford shared his story ahead of Sunday, which is Virginia Blood Donor Day. It’s a day designed to encourage folks to get out and donate blood to help replenish the supply.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 58 Virginia localities; Metro Richmond now medium
While universal masking is now recommended for 58 localities in Virginia, Metro Richmond now ranks as medium for the first time in several months, according to the CDC's COVID Community Levels.
WSET
Why you could face jail time for harvesting wild ginseng in Virginia
(WSET) — Anyone could go to jail harvesting a threatened species plant here in Virginia. Ginseng is listed as a threatened species in Virginia and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) is responsible for regulating ginseng harvest and sales in the Commonwealth. Ginseng is a native...
Virginia State Fair tickets are now on sale for a discounted rate
Tickets are now on sale for the Virginia State Fair, and from now until the fair kick off day, you can buy tickets at a discounted rate.
fluvannareview.com
Fluvanna sheriff’s office posts two cold cases in new state database
Earlier this year, the Virginia State Police launched a website to display the newly developed cold case database in response to legislation introduced previously in the General Assembly. Cold cases include investigations into homicides and missing or unidentified persons cases that remain unsolved for at least five years. After working with the website administrators, the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office has been able to upload and publish two cases from Fluvanna County that meet the definition.
State officials: Kill this bug if you see it
Virginia officials are urging citizens to kill a destructive bug if they see it. The spotted lanternfly colonizes quickly, disrupts native ecosystems, and can potentially cause problems to agriculture and forest health. It’s also a significant threat to Virginia’s grape and wine industries. “We need to prevent spotted...
5 Great Burger Places in Virginia
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
They battled leukemia together, and are now cancer free. Now, two Hampton Roads kids have their dream trip of going to Disney.
NORFOLK, Va. — Life should be easy at a young age. And life is the way it should be for 6-year-old Cameron Gular when Legos are his biggest worry. "Very social, social butterfly. Never met a stranger. Goes up to everyone and says hi how are you," Cameron's mother, Catherin Gular told 13News Now.
cbs19news
Wawa celebrates its 100th store in Virginia with a statewide free any-size coffee offer
FAIRFAX, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- WAWA announced that free coffee of any size will be served tomorrow in all of Virginia's store locations to toast its 100-store milestone. Store number 100 is set to open its doors on Sept. 1, at 8:00 A.M at 9700 Fairfax Blvd in Fairfax. The...
cardinalnews.org
People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
WTOP
Affidavit: Virginia woman found dead had refused abortion
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Investigators say that a day before his pregnant girlfriend was found dead in July, a Naval officer took her to a Virginia abortion clinic, where she refused the procedure. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Raquiah King was found fatally shot near a Hanover County intersection...
VA ABC slashing Virginia liquor prices in September
Courtesy of Kipp Teague (CC 2.0) VA ABC stores are slashing prices on Virginia-made products in September in observance of Virginia Spirits Month. Distillers in the state make an array of products, including award-winning small-batch bourbons, organic whiskies and even gluten-free vodkas.
WSLS
Virginia sees 2,497 new coronavirus cases Friday, 16,908 new cases in the last week
As of Friday, Virginia is reporting 2,045,387 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 2,415 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 2,489 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
