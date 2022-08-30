ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton announces first female Police Chief

By Della Whittaker
NBC 26 WGBA
 4 days ago
Appleton Police and Fire Commission announced that Polly Olson will serve as Appleton's next Police Chief.

Olson is the current Assistant Chief of Police and will be Appleton's first female Police Chief.

“I am honored to serve as the first female Chief of Police for the City of Appleton,” said Olson. “I am excited to continue to build on our foundation of excellence in police service and am committed to strengthening community relationships through our continued neighborhood policing efforts. Thank you to the City of Appleton for allowing me the opportunity to serve in this new capacity.”

Olson has served the department since 2001. She first joined as a patrol officer before serving in various capacities and then becoming the Assistant Chief of Police in 2021.

“We were thrilled with the high caliber of candidates that we received during our search process,” said Pamela Rae De Leest, chair of the PFC. “Ultimately we selected Polly as our top candidate. She has a thorough understanding of Appleton’s community policing policy and will embrace the vision to continue this policy during her tenure as Chief of Police.”

Some of Olson's highlights in law enforcement include being named the 2008 Woman Officer of the Year by the Wisconsin Association of Women Police, the 2010 Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Officer of the Year by NAMI Fox Valley and 2012 Officer of the Year by the Appleton Police Department.

“Assistant Chief Olson has committed her career to the Appleton Police Department and the Appleton community, and I look forward to welcoming her to the City’s leadership team in January,” said Mayor Jake Woodford. “I am grateful to the PFC for their efforts in this process; they continue to provide excellent service to the people of Appleton.”

Olson's duties as Chief of Police will begin January 4, 2023.

NBC 26 WGBA

