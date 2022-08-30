Read full article on original website
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
8 Judd Family Secrets No One Knows: Naomi's Violence, Wynonna's Wild Daughter & More
Wynonna and Ashley Judd, the daughters of late country superstar Naomi, became rich and famous by clawing their way to the top. But more often, they had their claws out toward each other — harboring a lifetime of secrets!In an OK! special report, we lift the lid off the Judds’ strife, including:Why Naomi didn’t tell Wynonna who her real father was until she was 30, fearing it would tear apart their country actHow Ashley witnessed her mother’s violence firsthand — when Naomi fired a gun at husband Larry StricklandWhy Wynonna’s wild-child daughter Grace longed to be adopted by Aunt Ashley...
Robyn Griggs Dies: ‘Another World’ Soap Star And Film Actress Was 49
Robyn Griggs, best known for her roles in the soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died at age 49. Her death was announced on her Facebook page on Saturday. The actress has previously revealed her diagnosis with cervical cancer, saying last month she had four new tumors. Griggs played Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live, debuting in April 1991 and lasting six episodes. From that, she moved to Another World, where she played Maggie Cory for two years. Born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, she first appeared in major media on Nickelodeon’s Rated K, which featured youngsters...
Here's How Days Of Our Lives Will Change After Its Move To Peacock
"Days of Our Lives" is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time, per Showbiz CheatSheet. The NBC sudser has been a staple on daytime television for nearly six decades, and fans are still obsessing about the dramatic lives of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town, Salem. Viewers of the show span generations within many families, but things are about to change.
Former Law & Order: SVU Boss Reacts to Kelli Giddish Exit Bombshell, Thanks Her for 'Defining Rollins'
Longtime Law & Order: SVU showrunner Warren Leight, who exited the series last May, is paying tribute to cast member Kelli Giddish in the wake of news that the actress will be leaving the show this fall after 12 seasons. “Writing for Kelli Giddish was an unmitigated joy,” Leight wrote on Instagram Thursday. “She has always had perfect pitch, from first read-through to final take. I thank her for defining Rollins. Godspeed, Kelli.” Shortly thereafter, Giddish replied to Leight’s praise via an Insta-story, writing, “I never took it lightly getting to be a character you created and wrote for year after year.” As...
James Patrick Stuart will be off General Hospital while taping The Villains of Valley View
When James Patrick Stuart began the first season of The Villains of Valley View his General Hospital fans were concerned that he was leaving the ABC soap. Stuart's character Valentin Cassadine was not shown for quite some time but once filming for the Disney sitcom was over the actor returned to GH.
Could Hallmark Bring Back One Of Its Major Cancelled Series?
One Hallmark series could be brought back after its cancellation.
‘Virgin River’: Martin Henderson Says Season 5 Is the Best One Yet
'Virgin River' is already filming Season 5 in Vancouver and Martin Henderson is telling the show's fans that it's the best one yet.
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
‘Virgin River’: Lizzie’s Backstory Will Be Explored in Season 5
Lizzie's arrival from LA set 'Virgin River' on its axle. In season 5 we will likely get a backstory from the character, including why she moved to the small town.
Days Of Our Lives' Robert Scott Wilson Eases Fans' Minds About The Soap's Biggest Move Yet
According to Encyclopedia.com, soap operas were originally created for radio. "Painted Dreams," produced by Irna Phillips, debuted in 1931. The target audience was women who were home taking care of household needs and often listened to the radio while doing so. Since cleaning has always been a major part of housework, advertisers in the form of soap manufacturers dominated these daytime radio serials giving them the nickname "soap operas." As the Cincinnati Enquirer explains, Procter & Gamble led the charge producing and sponsoring several radio shows including "Guiding Light." By the 1950s, soap operas moved into television as well — originally airing live broadcasts — and eventually moving to taped versions. "Guiding Light" played on both radio and TV for a while.
'Law & Order' Fans Gear Up For Biggest Episode In Show History
The three-hour season premiere is "structured and produced" on an epic scale, writer Rick Eid said.
Big Brother 2022 spoilers LIVE — Shock house meeting expected to air tonight after game-changing veto win
BIG Brother has revealed that a shock house meeting will air in tonight's episode, along with the anticipated veto and eviction ceremonies. Michael Bruner won the veto competition in Wednesday night's episode, which ruined Head of Household Matt "Turner"'s plan to backdoor him. Michael and Brittany Hoopes then revealed controversial...
CBS Daytime Announces Fall Premiere Dates; ‘The Young And The Restless’ Hits Milestone
CBS Daytime has revealed the fall premiere dates for its No. 1-rated lineup, including the official start date of The Young and the Restless’ 50th season. The sudser from Bell Dramatic Serial Company and Sony kicks off its milestone year Friday, September 30 as CBS’ longest-running scripted series. Debuting a new logo in honor of the milestone, Y&R will celebrate its five decades all season with return appearances of fan favorites. There’s also a special crossover episode planned with The Bold and the Beautiful on September 26, which marks the start of B&B‘s 36th season. It’s a big year for B&B, too: the...
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Drops Preview of Epic Crossover Event
If you are looking for a major-league way to launch a new season, then Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay has one. In fact, she’s right smack-dab in the middle of an epic crossover event involving all three Law & Order shows. That’s right. When you turn on your TV set to NBC on September 22, then you can leave it alone for three hours.
'Law & Order: SVU' Cast Potential Rollins Replacement Before Kelli Giddish Exit
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit may have been preparing for Kelli Giddish leaving the show last month. The show cast former Days of Our Lives star Molly Burnett as a new detective in July, weeks before Giddish surprisingly announced that Season 24 will be her last. Giddish has played Det. Amanda Rollins on the NBC series since 2011.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
‘Days of Our Lives’ May Be Making a Major Change Amid Shift To Peacock
Weeks after Days of Our Lives announces it was planning to leave NBC after 57 years, the hit soap opera series is now looking to make a major change. According to TV Line, the Days of Our Lives episode may end up running longer on its new home, Peacock. The show will begin streaming on the streaming service on September 12th after nearly six decades on NBC. New episodes will be released every weekday and will only be available to subscribers of Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 per month. However, there will a “Fall” promotion next month that slashes the price to $1.99 per month.
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Gets New Showrunner Ahead of Season 3
Sean Jablonski is taking over as the new showrunner of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” just three weeks before the third season premiere, NBC confirmed to TheWrap Thursday evening. He replaces Bryan Goluboff, who was named to the post in May. Jablonski previously served as executive producer and...
Days of Our Lives' Deidre Hall Has an Important Message About the Show's Transition to Peacock
Watch: 8 Things to Know About NBCUniversal's Peacock. If there's one person Days of Our Lives fans should listen to, it's Deidre Hall. After all, the actress has starred on the NBC soap opera for more than 40 years, and as she put it in a video message Aug. 29, "you can't be a part of something that long and just call it a job."
