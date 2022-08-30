Read full article on original website
Kyle Busch still searching for 2023 Cup Series ride as NASCAR playoffs begin
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Busch seems to think he might soon have a home for 2023. If anything has come from his uncertain future, it’s that he has been living with an unsettled gut the past few months, with the NASCAR playoffs set to begin. "The stress of...
Has Ross Chastain made too many enemies to win a Cup title?
Kyle Busch used the word "Chastained" when he was involved in a wreck last month that he thought Ross Chastain caused. When a driver has a term coined with his name to reflect his unflattering reputation, it likely isn’t a good thing. But then again, how bad can words be?
Kyle Busch won't put a timeline on 2023 negotiations
Kyle Busch won’t put a timeline but it seems like in the next two weeks he could have a decision. Some of what he said Thursday about where he is at in negotiations.
Gragson takes rain-delayed Xfinity event at Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Noah Gragson shot past Sheldon Creed on the final lap to defend his Xfinity Series victory at Darlington Raceway on Saturday night. Gragson, tracking leader Creed, looked like his chance at victory might’ve slipped away when NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson took over second. But as Larson and Creed fought side-by-side, touching several times in the final laps, Gragson moved low around both of them as Creed’s car had a flat tire and gave off sparks against the wall. Gragson and his team climbed the fence in celebration of his fourth win this season — and the fourth straight Darlington Xfinity win for owner JR Motorsports. “We won this race here last year and we put on one hell of a show for the fans,” Gragson said.
