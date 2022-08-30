ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuclear Museum presents “Nuclear After Dark” event

By Aleli Elizondo
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is hosting its Nuclear After Dark event. The event is open to all ages and will be held at the museum on September 30.

Visitors will get to enjoy local food trucks, a brewery, and live music from a local band. The event will feature an outdoor screening of the History Channel’s “Modern Marvels” program, centered around The Manhattan Project. The 45-minute episode covers the super-secret atomic bomb project during World War II.

Organizers say it’s a great opportunity for people to learn and have fun. Several food trucks will be on site, live music will play before and after the showing, and visitors will also have access to the museum’s exhibits.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. on September 30. Tickets are priced at $15 per person and $10 for museum members. For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, visit the museum’s website.

