KIMT
Rochester man gets second sentence for stealing copper wiring
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Rochester man is sentenced again for a similar crime. Matthew Tlougan, 29 of Rochester, has been ordered to spend five years of supervised probation and perform 50 hours of community work service after pleading guilty to first-degree damage to property. Tlougan was accused of tearing...
Convicted Felon Facing New Charges for 100 mph Pursuit Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have charged an Austin man with felony fleeing, accusing him of leading an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy on a high-speed chase last month. 49-year-old Troy Ingalls made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Thursday. The criminal complaint says a deputy identified Ingalls by...
KIMT
Wanted Rochester man arrested after search finds M-30 pills likely containing fentanyl
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 24-year-old wanted Rochester man was arrested and was found with 75 M-30 pills most likely containing fentanyl. Police said Devontae Wilson was arrested at 11:56 a.m. when he was stopped in the 1500 block of 11th Ave. NE. An officer smelled marijuana and found the pills...
KIMT
Guilty plea over baseball bat assault in Stewartville
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of a baseball bat attack is pleading guilty. Preston Allen Landrum, 29 of Rochester, was arrested after assaulting the new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend on September 27, 2021. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Landrum was at his ex-girlfriend’s home in the 300 block of 23rd Street NW in Stewartville. Deputies say when the new boyfriend showed up, Landrum hit him in the leg with a bat and smashed up a vehicle.
KIMT
Austin man sent to prison for 145 grams of meth
AUSTIN, Minn. – 145 grams of methamphetamine is sending a Mower County man to prison. Robert Charles Anderson, 44 of Austin, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree drug possession and was sentenced Friday to four years and 10 months behind bars, with credit for 240 days already served.
Charges: Man accused of kidnapping drove 124mph while fleeing Cannon Falls police
Charges filed against a Minneapolis man detail the chaotic scene that unfolded when the woman he allegedly kidnapped called for help at a gas station in Cannon Falls late last month. Prosecutors in Goodhue County charged Daquairus N. Black, 25, with kidnapping, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, false...
Guilty plea for 107 MPH Drunk Driving Crash in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a guilty plea entered this morning in a criminal case stemming from an alcohol-involved fatal crash that claimed the life of a Rochester woman less than a week before Christmas back in 2020. 29-year-old Matthew Shaver admitted to a charge of criminal vehicular...
Rochester Woman Loses Thousands of Dollars to Phone Scam
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- For the second day in a row the Rochester Police Department is reporting a scam that cost its victim thousands of dollars. A police spokesman says an 82-year-old Rochester woman told officers she received a message on her phone that indicated the device may have been hacked and that she was at risk of a financial loss. The woman then spoke with a scammer who posed as an Amazon customer service representative.
Unusual 911 Call Leads to Guilty Pleas From Rochester Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has admitted to a first-degree drug charge involving methamphetamine and LSD discovered as a result of an unusual 911 call. 50-year-old David Gorham was arrested in December 2020 after Rochester police responded to a 911 call during which a dispatcher heard a conversation that included a reference to pointing a gun at a woman. The person who called 911 did not speak but kept the phone connection open while the police tracked the phone. It was located outside a Rochester motel, where police found two adult men and two adult women inside a vehicle.
Rochester Felon Jailed on Drug Charge Following Traffic Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The warrant arrest of a Rochester man Wednesday morning led to the discovery of dozens of pills that police say are usually laced with fentanyl. A Rochester police spokesman says an officer on patrol spotted 24-year-old Devontae Wilson driving north on 11th Ave. Northeast shortly before noon on Wednesday. Aware of Wilson having an active arrest warrant, the officer pulled him over in the 1500 block of 11th Ave.
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman allegedly fought way into sandwich shop to continue altercation
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman faces charges of 5th-degree assault, 4th-degree burglary, and terroristic threats after a disagreement over the size of her Subway sandwich turned physical. According to Olmsted County Court documents, Rochester police responded Thursday, Aug. 25, to a fight at a Subway restaurant located...
Murder Charge Filed Against Austin Woman For Fatal Drug Overdose
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Austin woman is facing a murder charge in connection with the drug overdose death of a 22-year-old Austin woman. A criminal complaint filed today in Mower County Court also charges 43-year-old Tashica Thomas with second-degree manslaughter and a count of second-degree drug sales related to the fatal overdose and three other felony drug charges stemming from a search warrant executed at her residence on Wednesday that resulted in the seizure of quantities of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl.
valleynewslive.com
Dog is dead after attacking owners, leaves one in hospital
HASTINGS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman has been transported to the hospital after a vicious Pitbull attack that took place Tuesday evening. Officials say the dog bit the woman’s daughter and when the woman got involved, the Pitbull then attacked the mother, which lead to the daughter calling 911.
Roadway Debris Strikes Windshield, Causes Injury Crash in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Geneva, MN woman was hurt after debris struck her vehicle while she was traveling in the Rochester area Thursday evening. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 24-year-old Autumn Wright was traveling west on Hwy. 14 between Rochester and Byron when a westbound pick-up truck in front of her vehicle struck debris in the road. The debris then hit Wright’s windshield, causing a two-vehicle crash.
Dog mauling mother in front of daughter shot dead by police in Hastings
A dog was fatally shot after it attacked a mother and daughter at their home in Hastings on Tuesday. The two were treated for their injuries following the attack, though specific injuries have not been revealed by authorities. The Hastings Police Department says the dog attack happened at about 5:30...
KIMT
Road debris injures driver in Olmsted County accident
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision sends one person to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 5 pm Thursday on Highway 14 in Olmsted County. Cynthia Carolina Gaytan, 39 of Claremont, and Autumn Brooke Wright, 24 of Geneva, were both driving west when Gaytan struck some debris in the road near mile marker 208. The State Patrol says the debris struck Wright’s windshield.
Rice County warns of 'disturbing trend' after rash of motorcycle crashes
Rice County officials are warning motorcycle drivers to take caution amid an increase in serious crashes. In a Thursday announcement, the county – which includes Faribault and the surrounding areas south of the Twin Cities – highlighted what it called a "disturbing" trend in motorcycle crashes. So far...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man pleads guilty to hit-and-run crash
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular operation causing substantial bodily harm, and driving while intoxicated in a March 2022 hit-and-run. Quinn Pribyl, 23, of Rochester, was arrested March 8 after driving through a red light and hitting another vehicle at the intersection of 2nd Street SW and 14th Avenue SW.
Rochester Felon Indicted For Federal Firearm Violation
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a Rochester man for possession of a firearm as a felon. U.S Attorney Andrew Luger said 49-year-old Marcus Jackson was found in possession of a pistol in May 2022. Because Jackson has multiple prior felony convictions in three Minnesota counties, including Olmsted, he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.
Minnesota Sandwich Shop Scene Of Chaos After Size Of Sub Questioned
This is...odd. A chaotic scene broke out in a Minnesota Subway shop recently and the reason why is wild. This all went down in Rochester in late August. There have been some odd crime stories making headlines lately in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In August, a Minnesota man somehow made his way to Wisconsin, went into a stranger's home and tried to take a bath.
