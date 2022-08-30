ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Why are Democrats boosting MAGA candidates?

By Abdul El-Sayed
Detroit Metro Times
Detroit Metro Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ysBIH_0hbPirIv00
An ad for Illinois Republican candidate Darren Bailey, paid for by Democrats, was designed to promote him.

The ad opens with b-roll of Darren Bailey speaking to his supporters while a rough-edged voice that can only be described as “faded glory” narrates:

It was Darren Bailey who sued to stop J.B. Pritzker’s COVID mandates. It’s why Bailey proudly embraces the Trump agenda, calling into question our elections, protecting gun owners and the Second Amendment, no matter what.

The ostensibly anti-Bailey 30-second commercial just so happens to list all of the Illinois GOP gubernatorial candidate’s MAGA bona fides… and that’s because it’s not designed to hurt Bailey at all. In fact, the ad, paid for by Democrats, was designed to promote him.

Ads like this one ran throughout the Illinois primary, which was held on June 28. One of the Democratic organizations tasked with protecting incumbent J.B. Pritzker ran a series of ads promoting Trump-endorsed Bailey over moderate, well-funded Richard Irvin. They worked. Bailey won big — with nearly 60% of the vote. And with that success, Democratic organizations are running that same playbook across the country.

In Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, Democrats have been deploying too-cute-by-half attack ads that are designed specifically to boost MAGA candidates who they judge will be easier to beat in the fall.

[content-1]

The ads all follow a familiar script. Like the Bailey ad, they’re careful to frame as an attack. But they all studiously recite the litany of MAGA positions — anti-abortion, pro gun, election denying, and Trump loyal.

The tactic here makes enough sense on paper: more moderate Republicans could compete with Democrats for those swing voters Democratic pollsters seem to think decide every election. So why not leverage the Republican base’s extremism against them by boosting the most extreme MAGA candidates in the primary?

Well, because the plan can backfire. Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro deployed the tactic, boosting election denier and Jan. 6 insurrectionist Doug Mastriano. While it’s unclear how much Shapiro’s intervention actually did to deliver the nomination to Mastriano, what is clear is that an election denier is possibly one election away from being able to name the Pennsylvania secretary of state who’ll oversee the 2024 presidential election in one of the swingiest states in the country. And it’s not like Mastriano stands no chance. In fact, polls show him within 3-4 points of Shapiro .

It’s not just the risk that MAGA candidates could prevail in these races. It’s that the general election race gives them a megaphone from which to trumpet their heinous beliefs.

If the confluence between Trumpist politics, the media’s obsession with covering the political macabre, and social media’s algorithmic amplification taught us anything, it’s that wackos with platforms beget more wackos. And this tactic comes down to giving wackos bigger platforms.

There’s some clear psychological evidence behind this. Psychologists have identified the “illusory truth effect,” the glitch in our minds that renders lies oft-repeated more believable. In boosting MAGA candidates, Democrats are ultimately boosting MAGA beliefs, too — exposing more people to this form of political opium more often. And it’s not just the direct boosting. It’s that winning primaries elevates these candidates onto bigger and louder stages, a more validating platform from which to spew their xenophobic, misogynistic, anti-democratic, fascistic rhetoric. They make MAGA mainstream.

Even more broadly, our politics suffer a certain cynicism right now. Americans on both sides of our political divide believe that politicians are craven, selfish, and motivated by nothing more than the pursuit of power. That cynicism bleeds into government, where poll after poll shows a declining trust in the institutions of our commonwealth. These kinds of tactics, that put the short-term aims of winning the next election ahead of the long-term health of our public discussion, are part of the problem.

Originally published July 28 in The Incision . Get more at abdulelsayed.substack.com .

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters , and follow us on Google News , Apple News , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , Reddit , or TikTok .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.” Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he’s been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby Braddock. “Dr. Oz hasn’t showed me one thing to get me to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for someone I don’t know.” Mitko’s thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president shifts to general election mode with a rally Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the first of the fall campaign.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
The Independent

Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’

Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
Local
Illinois Government
Detroit Metro Times

Detroit Metro Times

Detroit, MI
293
Followers
61
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 30 years Metro Times has been Detroit’s premier alternative source for news, arts, culture, music, film, food, fashion and more.

 https://www.metrotimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy