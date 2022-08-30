Read full article on original website
Terry Owens
4d ago
I think it's disgusting that these young kids get their hands on gun and have no value for other people lives. I never seen it like this all the years. each generation of kids are going in a nowhere direction. I'm definitely glad the cops were able to stop him from taking someone life that night.
NECN
Person Critically Injured in Stabbing at McDonald's in Quincy
A person suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday when they were stabbed by someone they knew at a McDonald's in Quincy, Massachusetts, police said. Quincy police were called to the McDonald's at 275 Hancock Street for a reported stabbing around 12:20 p.m. The victim received aid from first responders on scene and was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. There was no immediate update on their condition.
NECN
Mass. Correctional Officer Arrested on Drug Charges
Charges have been announced against a Massachusetts correctional officer stemming from his arrest for drug possession. The Norfolk County District Attorney's office announced that Vito Forlano, 44, of Attleboro, was arrested upon arriving for his shift at MCI-Norfolk on Thursday and charged with possession of a class B drug, said to be suboxone, as well as distribution of a class B drug and delivering an article to a prisoner.
WCVB
Off-duty MBTA bus driver purposely ran over man in street, killing him, investigators say
BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver faced a murder charge Friday, accused of purposely running over a man with his personal car and dragging his body in Boston. Maximo Mazanett, 54, was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Thomas Ruffen, 39. The incident happened near the...
State Police investigating fatal crash in Lynnfield
Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Lynnfield Saturday afternoon. The black vehicle could be seen dented, with airbags deployed, resting in the center of Walnut Street shortly after 2:00 p.m. A spokesperson from Massachusetts State Police confirmed to Boston 25 that MSP officials were on...
universalhub.com
Driver stopped for man lying in the road in Jackson Square, backed up, then drove right over him, killing him, DA says
A Hyde Park man faces murder charges for allegedly running over a pedestrian who had collapsed on the street in front of him and for whom a bus driver had stopped early Thursday morning, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office. Maximo Mazanett, 54, had bail set at $250,000 at his...
15-year-old arrested after Orange Line shuttle bus driver is attacked by juveniles
BOSTON -- A teenager has been charged in connection with an attack on an Orange Line shuttle bus driver. Police said the 15-year-old was among a group of nine passengers who were kicked off the bus because of the way they were acting. The driver was at the Jackson Square MBTA stop in Jamaica Plain when he was attacked Thursday evening as the suspect was on his way off the bus. According to police, the driver was attacked a second when he got off the bus. He was kicked and punched after he fell to the ground.The driver needed to be hospitalized but has since been released. The D.A. said the suspect dropped a backpack at the scene and when he went to the police station to get it, he was arrested.
Police: Man hit trooper with car in attempt to evade capture during wild chase on I-495
WESTFORD, Mass. — A man is facing criminal charges after state police say he hit a trooper with his car in an attempt to evade capture during a wild chase on Interstate 495 early Thursday morning. Eric Duffy, 34, of Barre, was arrested on charges of assault and battery...
Victim identified in deadly pedestrian accident in Cambridge parking lot
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Police and fire officials responded to a deadly pedestrian accident in a Cambridge parking lot Thursday night. Matthew Baker, 29, of Boston, was hit by a box truck registered to a nearby restaurant in a parking lot near State Street and Massachusetts Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to the Middlesex District Attorney. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police remember fallen officer who was shot and killed by convicted killer on parole
Massachusetts State Police are remembering a fallen officer who died from gunshot wounds on this day. 31-year-old Trooper Mark Charbonnier was shot and killed in the early morning of September 2nd, 1994, as he approached a van he had stopped on the side of Route 3 near Kingston, MA. The...
universalhub.com
Neighbor saved mother, two children trapped by fire in Roslindale by hauling out mattress they could jump onto
The Boston Fire Department is crediting a resident of Delford Street in Roslindale for quick thinking that helped save his neighbor when their house caught fire early this morning:. A heroic job by the next door neighbor to save a mother and her 2 children who were trapped on the...
Police: Teen Struck Crossing Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – Teen was struck last night, September 1, crossing Route 9, said Framingham Police. The driver struck the teen just after 5 p.m. at 659 Worcester Road in Framingham. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio. She was not taken to...
whdh.com
Dog dies after being lit on fire in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say a dog was lit on fire Saturday afternoon on Curwin Terrace in Lynn. Lynnfield Animal Control confirms it was called to pick up the dog, which had already died at the scene. Residents in the area say they heard some kind of commotion...
State trooper taken to hospital after cruiser struck on highway in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A state trooper was taken to the hospital after their cruiser was struck by a motorist on a highway in Plymouth early Thursday morning. The trooper was working a details on the northbound side of Route 3 near Exit 3 when their cruiser was hit by the driver of a Honda sedan, according to Massachusetts State Police.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts correction officer seriously injured, knocked unconscious, after attack by inmate
A correction officer in Massachusetts was seriously injured after an attack by an inmate. According to Deputy Director of Communications at Massachusetts Department of Correction Jason Dobson, yesterday at approximately 2:15 p.m., a correction officer was assaulted by an inmate with a metal object in the gymnasium at MCI-Shirley. During...
WCVB
Husband stabbed wife to death before committing suicide in Hyannis home, officials say
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A murder-suicide is under investigation after police were called early Friday to a home in Hyannis, Massachusetts. The Barnstable Police Department responded just before 3 a.m. to the home on Murray Way after receiving a call reporting an assault inside the home. "Upon arrival they found...
universalhub.com
Man forgets backpack at Copley T stop, but is arrested when he goes to retrieve it - because of the high-powered gun inside, police say
Transit Police report arresting a Boston man on gun charges at the Copley Green Line stop Sunday morning because of the "9mm handgun with a high capacity magazine, laser sight affixed and ammunition" inside his backpack. Police say Arnoldo Lemus, 20, left his backpack on the platform when he boarded...
Brockton Police investigating multi-crash accident that left one dead, five injured
Brockton and Massachusetts State Police are investigating an accident that left one person dead and five others seriously injured Wednesday night. According to a statement from Brockton Police, the accident involved several pedestrians, cars and motorcycles and occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue. Brockton firefighters...
WCVB
Man arrested in Boston City Hall scuffle says he was acting in self-defense
BOSTON — One day after a Boston City Council meeting took a heated turn, a judge set bail for the man who was arrested following a scuffle inside City Hall. Shawn Nelson, 43, is being held on $500 bail following his appearance in court. Nelson's attorney said his client acted in self-defense because he was assaulted and his phone was stolen.
Appeals court vacates compassionate release for Alfred Trenkler, man convicted in 1991 bombing that killed Boston police officer
A federal appeals court has vacated a 2021 ruling that granted Alfred W. Trenkler compassionate release, which would have ended his life sentence conviction for building a bomb that killed Boston Police Officer Jeremiah Hurley and maimed another. The 2021 ruling, which was issued by U.S. District Judge William E....
Person struck by vehicle in Cambridge, suffers life-threatening injuries
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Police and fire officials responded to a call for a person struck by a vehicle in a Cambridge, Thursday. The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. in a parking lot near State St. and Mass Ave., according to Cambridge Police. Officials say the victim sustained life-threatening injuries.
