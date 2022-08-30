ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dedham, MA

Comments / 1

Terry Owens
4d ago

I think it's disgusting that these young kids get their hands on gun and have no value for other people lives. I never seen it like this all the years. each generation of kids are going in a nowhere direction. I'm definitely glad the cops were able to stop him from taking someone life that night.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Person Critically Injured in Stabbing at McDonald's in Quincy

A person suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday when they were stabbed by someone they knew at a McDonald's in Quincy, Massachusetts, police said. Quincy police were called to the McDonald's at 275 Hancock Street for a reported stabbing around 12:20 p.m. The victim received aid from first responders on scene and was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. There was no immediate update on their condition.
QUINCY, MA
NECN

Mass. Correctional Officer Arrested on Drug Charges

Charges have been announced against a Massachusetts correctional officer stemming from his arrest for drug possession. The Norfolk County District Attorney's office announced that Vito Forlano, 44, of Attleboro, was arrested upon arriving for his shift at MCI-Norfolk on Thursday and charged with possession of a class B drug, said to be suboxone, as well as distribution of a class B drug and delivering an article to a prisoner.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

State Police investigating fatal crash in Lynnfield

Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Lynnfield Saturday afternoon. The black vehicle could be seen dented, with airbags deployed, resting in the center of Walnut Street shortly after 2:00 p.m. A spokesperson from Massachusetts State Police confirmed to Boston 25 that MSP officials were on...
LYNNFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dorchester, MA
City
Dedham, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Dedham, MA
Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

15-year-old arrested after Orange Line shuttle bus driver is attacked by juveniles

BOSTON -- A teenager has been charged in connection with an attack on an Orange Line shuttle bus driver. Police said the 15-year-old was among a group of nine passengers who were kicked off the bus because of the way they were acting.  The driver was at the Jackson Square MBTA stop in Jamaica Plain when he was attacked Thursday evening as the suspect was on his way off the bus. According to police, the driver was attacked a second when he got off the bus. He was kicked and punched after he fell to the ground.The driver needed to be hospitalized but has since been released. The D.A. said the suspect dropped a backpack at the scene and when he went to the police station to get it, he was arrested. 
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim identified in deadly pedestrian accident in Cambridge parking lot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Police and fire officials responded to a deadly pedestrian accident in a Cambridge parking lot Thursday night. Matthew Baker, 29, of Boston, was hit by a box truck registered to a nearby restaurant in a parking lot near State Street and Massachusetts Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to the Middlesex District Attorney. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Police#Glock
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Teen Struck Crossing Route 9

FRAMINGHAM – Teen was struck last night, September 1, crossing Route 9, said Framingham Police. The driver struck the teen just after 5 p.m. at 659 Worcester Road in Framingham. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Robert Sibilio. She was not taken to...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Dog dies after being lit on fire in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials say a dog was lit on fire Saturday afternoon on Curwin Terrace in Lynn. Lynnfield Animal Control confirms it was called to pick up the dog, which had already died at the scene. Residents in the area say they heard some kind of commotion...
LYNN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCVB

Man arrested in Boston City Hall scuffle says he was acting in self-defense

BOSTON — One day after a Boston City Council meeting took a heated turn, a judge set bail for the man who was arrested following a scuffle inside City Hall. Shawn Nelson, 43, is being held on $500 bail following his appearance in court. Nelson's attorney said his client acted in self-defense because he was assaulted and his phone was stolen.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy