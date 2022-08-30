Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Life Drawing with a Twist Presented by PV Parks and Rec
Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation proudly presents “Life Drawing with a Twist” this fall at the Prescott Valley Civic Center! Bring your imagination with you and join this fun, theme-based four-session drawing class!. The instructor for this class, Eileen Roth, is an artist and advertising retoucher. She held...
SignalsAZ
Sharlot Hall Museum Presents Fall Programs and Events
From youth camps and Living History Adventure days to the Prescott Indian Art Market, the Sharlot Hall Museum has a lot to offer local communities as summer draws to a close. On September 17 & 18, the Prescott Indian Art Market will return to the Museum campus, showcasing work from over 100 top Indigenous artists. This popular juried art show offers a weekend of premier Native American art, music, cultural performances, demonstrations, and more. This year, children’s activities return to the event as well—visitors may leave their mark on a community painting among other artistic crafts. Event tickets are available for presale on the Museum website.
SignalsAZ
Free to Volunteers: Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit
Join the action at the 2022 Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit as a volunteer. All volunteers will be provided:. (4) Outdoor Summit Day Pass admission wristbands for you and your family. (1) A branded t-shirt. Lunch, snacks and water. This means, volunteer for (4) hours and get FOUR admission tickets for...
SignalsAZ
DRAFT | Cast11 – Prescott Area’s Podcast Network Weekly Roundup
Cast11 is expanding, bringing you more from all over the Prescott AZ region. From coverage on Chino Valley, Prescott, Prescott Valley, and beyond, Cast11 has everything you need. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region. Check out everything happening this week on Cast11 Podcast Network:. Signals –...
SignalsAZ
Help Plan Sedona’s Future at the Community Plan Event
The city of Sedona invites the community to an important event for the 10-year update to the city’s Community Plan on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sedona Performing Arts Center. This event, which is part of the community planning effort, will be an...
SignalsAZ
Is Deodar Cedar the Best Privacy Screen?: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott discuss whether Deodar Cedar is the best choice for a privacy screen. Also learn if Blue Spruce is susceptible to insects, how to treat the tree for infestation, and more!. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts...
SignalsAZ
New Designated Dispersed Camping Sites Open Near Sedona
Coconino National Forest is excited to announce the implementation of a long-awaited designated camping system on the Red Rock Ranger District west of Sedona which provides visitors with designated camping areas and protects natural resources at the same time. The West Sedona Designated Dispersed Camping & Day-Use area now allows...
Inflation hits small town Arizona in a big way
Before COVID, Mortimer says they would help feed 50 to 60 families a month. Last month, she measures 160 families came through their doors for food, some for the first time.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley to Install Speed Humps on Prescott East Hwy
The Town of Prescott Valley, as part of a speed mitigation effort, will install temporary speed humps on Prescott East Highway beginning Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The speed humps are part of the plan to slow traffic on Prescott East Highway, as development continues to grow to the north. Immediate steps the Town and County are taking to curb speed in addition to the speed humps include:
theprescotttimes.com
ALERT RESCHEDULING CAR SEAT SAFETY CHECKS
Due to unforeseen scheduling issues, there will be no car seat safety checks this Saturday, September 3, 2022. Car seat safety checks have been rescheduled to Sundays, September 11, 18, and 25 starting at 9:00am. The events will be held at the parking lot by Papa Murphy’s Pizza, located at 3298 N. Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. The Prescott Valley Police Department apologizes for the change of schedule and hopes to see all interested citizens on these new dates. This program is made possible through a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. For further information, contact Amy Stone at 928-772-5162.
multihousingnews.com
Fain Signature Group Secures $75M Loan for Arizona Project
Bellwether originated the financing provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Fain Signature Group has landed a nearly $75 million loan that will be used to support the construction of its 329-unit luxury community in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital’s Jim Swanson originated the loan, which was provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and its 221(d)(4) Mortgage Insurance Program. The non-recourse, fully assumable loan has a 40-year, fully amortizing loan term.
theprescotttimes.com
Speed Humps Coming to Prescott East Highway
Town Of Prescott Valley to Install Speed Humps on Prescott East Highway this week. The Town of Prescott Valley, as part of a speed mitigation effort, will install temporary speed humps on Prescott East Highway. beginning Thursday, Sept. 1. The speed humps are part of the plan to slow traffic...
SignalsAZ
Two YC Future Nurses Won Prestigious Scholarships
Two aspiring nurses at Yavapai College have won prestigious Phi Theta Kappa honor society scholarships. Heidi Howden of Prescott and Vrindavan Silva of Cornville are 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholars. The two PTK members and YC Honors students are among a total of 207 Leaders of Promise selected from 1,300 applicants nationwide. Selection was based on academic achievement and demonstrated leadership potential.
AZFamily
Community of Yarnell calls for change after woman hit, killed by YCSO sergeant
Circle K offers 40 cent discount for drivers before holiday weekend. For a short time this afternoon, Circle K locations across the state gave Arizonans a chance to save forty cents per gallon. Students brought guns to school at four different Arizona schools in one week span. Updated: 4 hours...
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Opens Neighborhood Sustainability Grants
The City of Flagstaff Sustainability Office invites the public to apply for a Neighborhood Sustainability Grant. The Neighborhood Sustainability Grant program is a competitive grant program that funds community projects related to food, waste, climate action, resilience, building energy, public health, and transportation. Eligible applicants include individuals, groups of individuals,...
SignalsAZ
Mayor Goode September Letter to the Community
Mayor Goode sent out his monthly address to the community discussing the developments during August and information on current and future projects. “August was an important month for the City of Prescott, as Council took several steps to ensure a prosperous future for our citizens while looking back on a half-century of partnership with one of our Sister Cities.
fox10phoenix.com
Community meeting held in aftermath of deadly crash involving Yavapai County sergeant
Days after a sergeant with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office struck and killed a woman while driving home in Yarnell, the community came together for a meeting with officials. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
Breaking: 2 boys allegedly threatened to shoot up Prescott school
Two Prescott Valley Charter School boys are in custody for allegedly threatening to shoot up their school, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. They are facing charges for an alleged terrorist threat along with false reporting, according to Sheriff David Rhodes.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Badgers stomp on Falcons with strong rushing attack in opening week win
The Prescott High School Badgers football team kicked off the new season Friday night with a rushing attack that had nearly 200 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in a lopsided 43-0 win against Carl Hayden at home. Senior Cody Leopold had three of those touchdowns and rushed for...
theprescotttimes.com
Cleaning Up The Squatters On State Land
YCSO AND AZ STATE LANDS ARREST SQUATTER AND LEAD MASSIVE CLEANUP EFFORT. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has been working diligently to patrol state land campsites and enforce the restrictions on long-term camping all over Yavapai County. Most recently, Deputies have been working on a trespassing and littering case in.
