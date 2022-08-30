SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rescued beagles in the care of the Sarasota County Humane Society are all bound for loving homes days after the nonprofit took them in. The humane society has said that within days hundreds of applicants filed to adopt the 18 beagles brought to the Suncoast from a troubled breeding facility in Virginia. ABC7 had its cameras rolling as one of those dogs was adopted by a woman who is thrilled to add one more rescue to her family of four-legged friends.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO