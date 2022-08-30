Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Families begin adopting beagles rescued from breeding facility
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rescued beagles in the care of the Sarasota County Humane Society are all bound for loving homes days after the nonprofit took them in. The humane society has said that within days hundreds of applicants filed to adopt the 18 beagles brought to the Suncoast from a troubled breeding facility in Virginia. ABC7 had its cameras rolling as one of those dogs was adopted by a woman who is thrilled to add one more rescue to her family of four-legged friends.
Mysuncoast.com
Community rallies for for Rosie the Racoon
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast community has rallied together to show their gratitude to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office after the woman who recorded herself burning a raccoon alive was arrested. “Justice for Rosie the Raccoon” is the name of the event that took place outside the State Attorney’s Office 12th Judicial Circuit on September 3rd.
Mysuncoast.com
Watch: Rescued beagles get first taste of life outside a cage
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a moment of pure joy. Eighteen beagle pups, who have never experienced life outside a cage, got their first sniff of outside air, and played on grass for the first time Thursday at the Humane Society of Sarasota County. And the 18-month-old pups, from...
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating an alligator 'incident' in Bradenton.
Mysuncoast.com
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Alicia and Roddy Kincheloe were arrested Thursday in connection to a viral video of a raccoon that was burned alive in a dumpster. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s office, Alicia has no criminal background but her father has an extensive criminal record. The two are facing third-degree felony charges and Alicia is facing additional charges of tampering, said SCSO Sheriff Kurt Hoffman.
Mysuncoast.com
Gator attack in Bradenton
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has reported an alligator incident. According to the FWC, they received a call around 6 pm and dispatched an alligator trapper to the location. The victim was transported to Sarasota Hospital and at this time the extent of...
Mysuncoast.com
DOH-Manatee working to make Naloxone widely available
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County is working to make Naloxone publicly available to residents. Naloxone is a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, restoring breathing and consciousness within minutes of being administered to a person who has overdosed. The...
Mysuncoast.com
Man and woman arrested for burning raccoon alive in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The two people charged with animal cruelty for allegedly burning a young raccoon alive inside a dumpster last month will face the “full force” of the law in the case, Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said Friday. “They will be held accountable,” Hoffman said....
Slithery situation: Deputies wrangle large venomous snake near Florida home
Deputies were put into in a slithery situation when they were called to handle a large venomous snake that was spotted near a Florida home.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Sailing Squadron hosts 74th annual regatta
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This weekend marks the start of the Sarasota Sailing Squadron’s 74th annual Labor Day Regatta. Over 300 sailors between the ages of 8-80 across the U.S. and Canada have traveled to the Suncoast to race. The Sarasota Sailing Squadron (SSS) consists of more than 800...
‘I heard the crashing’: Storm, possible brief tornado damage homes in Manatee County
Residents in Manatee County spent Friday evening cleaning up after storms moved through the area.
10NEWS
Check the mail recently? Florida Blue sends out mandatory notifications to members
TAMPA, Fla — Florida Blue says members who received care at BayCare Health System in the past six months will be getting notices in the mail. The notices, which were mailed earlier this week, let Florida Blue members know that BayCare may choose to exit Florida Blue’s networks on October 1, 2022.
Mysuncoast.com
Storms cause damage to manufactured homes in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Storms rolling through the Suncoast Friday afternoon caused some damage in Manatee County. Manatee County Public Safety, Cedar Hammock Fire and Southern Manatee Fire all responded to damage in Swan Lake Village and Chateau Village. Strong winds caused damage to mobile and manufactured homes in the area.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Marauders are a homerun for the Manatee County economy
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Marauders are offering a fun and affordable opportunity for baseball fans along the Suncoast. As COVID protocols become less restrictive, fans are returning to LECOM park to enjoy an up close and personal professional baseball experience. Michele Stancil, a Bradenton Marauders and Pirates fan...
Family of Charlotte County boy with a brain infection speaks out
A 13-year-old boy, whose doctors believe he potentially contracted a deadly amoeba in Charlotte County, is being transferred to Chicago for further treatment.
SUV hits, kills pedestrian in Pinellas County
A Palm Harbor man died early Saturday morning after being hit by an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Mysuncoast.com
Deputy accused of stomping girlfriend’s cat to death, police say
TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – A deputy in Florida is facing charges for felony animal abuse after stomping on his girlfriend’s cat, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police said Eric Harris, with the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, was upset that his girlfriend’s cats were jumping onto the counters and furniture and defecating outside of their litter box.
Woman mowing grass struck by car in Venice
A woman who was mowing grass at her home was hurt after she was struck by a car, Venice police said.
Missing dog Chubby Cheese reunited with his Tampa Bay family after 2 years
Chubby Cheese, a dog who disappeared two years ago, is finally back with his family in St. Petersburg.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Mounted Patrol heads out to catch speeding drivers
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - “This neighborhood ain’t big enough for the both of us!”. If you’re driving in the residential area of Jacaranda Blvd. in Venice you may have noticed deputies with the mounted patrol clocking speeds. Deputies are using technology and their four-legged partners to slow...
