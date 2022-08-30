Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel are making a movie about the year they dated and went to prom

‘90s kids — get excited! Lance Bass of *NSYNC and Danielle Fishel of Boy Meets World have revealed they are in the midst of making a movie surrounding their relationship in the ‘90s, before Lance was out.

LISTEN NOW: Lance Bass joins Pod Meets World to talk about his relationship with Danielle Fishel. Tune in here .

The movie, with a script written by Lauren Lapkus and Mary Holland, will highlight the couple’s year-long relationship with a focus on their trip to Danielle’s senior prom. The couple met on the set of Boy Meets World when *NSYNC made a guest appearance.

“Lance and I are actually working on a movie about our love story and about our prom experience,” Danielle shared during an episode of the Pod Meets World podcast that featured special guest, Bass. “I dated Lance for about a year while I was on ‘Boy Meets World.’ It was my senior year and Lance came with me to my high school prom.”

Added Bass, “The reason we wanted to make this prom story into a film, I think so many people can relate to that story; so many people in the LGBT community, their prom night was the night they were like, ‘Oh, wait a minute. This can’t happen anymore,'” he shared. “This was the catalyst for me that made me start to accept myself, which took a long time after that, but that was definitely the first little straw that broke.”

Fishel recalled being “heartbroken” when Bass broke things off with her in 2000, but looking back, she admits their relationship lacked intimacy. “Lance and I had a very wonderful, very warm, loving relationship but it was completely lacking of intimacy — intimacy in the romantic sense,” she shared.

“Lance and I had a hotel room booked [after prom] and I had a vision for what that night was going to be and Lance was very nervous about what my vision for that night was going to be. That is the night Lance talks about, where he felt like he was hurting me by not being honest with himself or anyone else about what was going on in his life so it was kind of the impetus for him to say, ‘I’m going to end our relationship.'”

Hear more about the movie and the pair’s previous relationship and current friendship in the most recent episode of Pod Meets World above.

