Twin Cities schools in need of 300 tutors as school year nears

The shortage in education goes beyond just teachers, and other staffing positions within the school system are also going unfilled with school right around the corner.

Andrew Mueller, the director of Talent Acquisition for Reading and Math Corps, shared with News Talk 830 WCCO that there is also an urgent need for tutors.

“We know that tutoring is a key strategy to help kids with their early literacy and math skills,” Mueller said.

After a tumultuous two years in education due to the pandemic, many students heading back to school need help getting caught up.

Mueller says that some students are close to five months behind in mathematics and four months behind in reading. Mueller added that this could result in students making significantly less when they become adults and join the working world.

“With the impact of COVID-19, without sustained interventions for students, such as tutoring, it could reduce lifetime earnings for students once they are adults by $49,000 to $61,000,” Mueller said.

The solution? Tutors to help get them back on track.

According to Mueller, Twin Cities schools are in need of about 300 reading, math, and early learning tutors.

Those who are interested in the roles are encouraged to apply . Mueller says positions require at least 18 hours of work each week with stipends given every two weeks of $900, as well as money to pay off college tuition or student loans.