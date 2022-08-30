ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Biden talks crime, gun control in Pennsylvania

By Caitlyn Shelton, Sydney Kalich
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t7abO_0hbPhrGi00

( NewsNation ) —  President Joe Biden is traveling to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday afternoon to deliver remarks on his Safer America Plan , specifically gun safety in America.

Biden’s plan moves to ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and ghost guns ; require background checks for all gun sales with some exceptions; clear court backlogs and improve pretrial supervision of criminal cases; and invest in recruiting and training 100,000 additional police officers for community policing over the next five years.

The White House said Biden will use his Tuesday visit to call out Republicans for opposing his proposal to restore a ban on assault-style weapons. Both parties worked together in a rare effort to pass bipartisan gun safety legislation earlier this year after massacres in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, but Biden has repeatedly said more needs to be done.

The president is expected to deliver remarks at Wilkes University at 3:15 p.m. local time. NewsNation will live stream the article in the player above.

Biden’s visit to the university was rescheduled from his original visit date in July after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Mississippi water crisis leads to state of emergency

Following his remarks in Wilkes-Barre, Biden is slated to deliver a prime-time address Thursday in Philadelphia. The president will speak on “the continued battle for the soul of the nation” while outside Independence Hall.

“He will talk about the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack,” the White House told The Associated Press. “And he will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms and fighting for our democracy.”

Biden’s speech at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre comes as Democrats try to blunt Republican efforts to use concern about crime to their advantage in the midterms, which are two months away.

It’s a particularly fraught issue in Pennsylvania, a key swing state where a U.S. Senate seat and the governor’s office are up for grabs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Woman gets stolen truck back, shocked to find what’s inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Her stolen truck was found, but when a Memphis woman got it back, she got more than she bargained for. “I said, Roger — my husband is Roger — I said Roger, I don’t want to keep this stuff,” Christy Pennington said. “It’s just scary to me.” It all started June 29 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Second woman’s body found near Memphis cemetery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot to death Thursday morning near a cemetery in the airport area. Officers responded to a call in the 2900 block of Oakville just off Lamar at 9:30. They found a woman with gunshot wounds in the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. This is the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Wilkes-barre, PA
Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WREG

Eliza Fletcher abduction: What we know so far

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities continue to search for a missing Memphis mom who was last seen jogging near the University of Memphis area. Police on Saturday said they have found the SUV wanted in connection with Eliza Fletcher’s disappearance and have one man detained. It is unclear if that person is facing any charges at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three charged in officer shooting in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested and charged three people in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Southwest Memphis. Police say Keyon Moore, Zancarrion Johnson and Kayvus Jones are responsible for the shooting Wednesday on Horn Lake Road. According to police, the three men were on Otsego Drive when Officer Jesse Acosta drove past them […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Joe Biden pledges to ban assault weapons if Democrats control Congress after midterms

President Joe Biden has pledged to ban assault weapons if the Democrats manage to strengthen their precarious hold over the House of Representatives and Senate at November’s midterm elections.Speaking at a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, Maryland, on Thursday, Mr Biden stressed the significance of the upcoming vote, just 74 days away.“Your right to choose is on the ballot this year,” he told the crowd.“The Social Security you paid for from the time you had a job is on the ballot. The safety of your kids from gun violence is on...
ROCKVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Election Local#Guns#Crime#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Republicans#Wilkes University#Newsnation
The Independent

Trump news - live: Former president calls Biden ‘enemy of state’ at Pennsylvania rally

Former president Donald Trump in his Pennsylvania address called Joe Biden an “enemy of the state” who is somehow controlled by a shadowy cabal of other enemies.Mr Trump attacked his successor in remarks at a Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania rally in support of Republican candidates in November’s midterm elections, his firstsince his Mar-a-Lago residence was raided. He noted that Mr Biden had gone to Philadelphia for a primetime speech in which he spoke about the threat to American democracy posed by Mr Trump and his supporters, who reject the legitimacy of elections won by Democrats and institutions that are not firmly...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WREG

Woman fights, urinates on officer at shelter: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman accused of assaulting officers and damaging a MPD squad car Thursday evening. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at a homeless shelter on Thomas Street in Frayser. Memphis Police say the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Janae Patrick, refused to leave. Patrick had reportedly already been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Why are Joe Biden and Donald Trump both going to this small Pennsylvania city?

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden is travelling to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to discuss gun violence. Then, on Saturday, former president Donald Trump will head to the same small town to hold a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena to support Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.On the surface, it might be surprising to see two presidents visit a city with less than 41,000 residents that is a two-hour drive from Philadelphia.But while these trips are ostensibly about Mr Biden promoting his agenda and Mr Trump attempting to rally voters for his preferred candidates, both men...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WREG

2-year-old killed, driver charged in Raleigh wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 2-year-old boy was killed and a driver charged with vehicular homicide after a car crash early Wednesday near a Memphis hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened 10 minutes after midnight on 3775 Covington Pike and Downs near Methodist North Hospital, police said. The street was briefly closed to traffic. According to the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Plane crashes in Mississippi, pilot alive

video credit: Mary Ellen Rogers via Storyful UPDATE: According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot has crashed, he is alive and in police custody at this time. WREG has a crew on the way to the scene. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi was evacuated Saturday morning after a man threatened […]
TUPELO, MS
WREG

WREG

42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy