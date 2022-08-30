ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

WSVN-TV

Personal watercraft driver in custody after fleeing from police off Miami park

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody following a pursuit on the water in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a personal watercraft driver who was illegally picking up and dropping off clients at an undesignated area near Albert Pallot Park, just after 5:50 p.m., Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Person stabbed in Hollywood, suspect in police custody

Hollywood, FLA – Hollywood police are investigating a stabbing that left one person hospitalized. Our cameras were there as officers dug for clues Saturday evening near the Jubilee Center of South Broward located at 2020 Scott Street. A viewer shared her concerns with Local 10 News off camera, telling...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Miami police investigating after one man shot in Overtown

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Overtown. Police say that a man was shot on Saturday around 9 a.m. in the area of 150 Northwest 13th Street. Miami Fire Rescue Department responded as well to evaluate the victim. This remains an ongoing investigation. The...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Family asks for help with solving Miami-Dade murder mystery

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Laura Cuni was murdered in June 2016, police believe she was held hostage, bound, and beaten. It happened at a storage facility off Marlin Road in Cutler Bay where she worked as a manager. Cuni lived in an apartment above the office with her partner.
CUTLER BAY, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Man arrested for placing dead animals on Parkland memorial

PARKLAND, Fla. – A Broward County man is facing multiple charges for leaving dead animals on a memorial for those killed in the Parkland school shooting, authorities announced Friday. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said their investigation also revealed his disturbing fascination with school shootings. According to deputies, Robert...
PARKLAND, FL
Click10.com

Daughter shoots mother before turning gun on herself, police say

Margate, FLA – The Margate police department is investigating after they say a woman shot her own mother before taking her own life. The attempted murder-suicide happened early Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m. at the Margate Gardens apartment complex located at 5800 Margate Boulevard, near State Road 7.
MARGATE, FL
calleochonews.com

VIOLENT BIKERS WANTED: A group of bikers attacked a man on Venetian Causeway, his son had to watch it all

A Miami Beach resident was assaulted by a group of violent bikers while his son was forced to witness the horrifying incident on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. A fun ride home from a Miami Marlins baseball game turned violent when a father was attacked repeatedly by a group of violent bikers on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. The man was assaulted in the presence of his 8-year-old son.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Miami Beach police to conduct sobriety checkpoint for Labor Day weekend

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department announced that they are beefing up patrols and conducting DUI checkpoints for Labor Day weekend. As people flock to the beaches this holiday weekend — which coincides with the start of Pedestrian Safety Month — MDPD has prepared checkpoints to catch drivers who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

3 People Hospitalized After Shooting Near Cutler Bay Restaurant: Police

Police are investigating an overnight shooting near a restaurant in Cutler Bay that sent three people to the hospital Friday. Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene located near the 20300 block of Old Cutler Road, located near the Sandbar Restaurant. According to MDPD, an argument took place between four or...
CUTLER BAY, FL
Click10.com

Arrests made in July shooting of 4 teens in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police announced Wednesday that officers have arrested three suspects in a July quadruple shooting in the Goulds area of southwest Miami-Dade. A fourth suspect in the shooting, which happened July 29 at an apartment complex on Southwest 216th Street, remains at large. That suspect is...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Police Officer Who Resigned Amid Scandal Hired at FIU

On July 1, the Florida International University Police Department announced its hiring of longtime South Florida officer Yesid Ortiz. After FIU police chief Alexander Casas swore Ortiz in, the pair posed for a photo, shaking hands while grinning at the camera. Though the announcement did not mention it, New Times...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

1 injured during boat fire in Aventura, police say

AVENTURA, Fla. – One person was injured during a boat fire on Friday evening in Aventura, according to the Aventura Police Department. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a boat fire off 1520 Island Blvd. They used water and foam to extinguish the flames. The MDFR active calls log...
AVENTURA, FL

