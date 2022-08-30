Read full article on original website
Personal watercraft driver in custody after fleeing from police off Miami park
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody following a pursuit on the water in Miami. According to City of Miami Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a personal watercraft driver who was illegally picking up and dropping off clients at an undesignated area near Albert Pallot Park, just after 5:50 p.m., Saturday.
Person stabbed in Hollywood, suspect in police custody
Hollywood, FLA – Hollywood police are investigating a stabbing that left one person hospitalized. Our cameras were there as officers dug for clues Saturday evening near the Jubilee Center of South Broward located at 2020 Scott Street. A viewer shared her concerns with Local 10 News off camera, telling...
Miami police investigating after one man shot in Overtown
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Overtown. Police say that a man was shot on Saturday around 9 a.m. in the area of 150 Northwest 13th Street. Miami Fire Rescue Department responded as well to evaluate the victim. This remains an ongoing investigation. The...
Family asks for help with solving Miami-Dade murder mystery
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Laura Cuni was murdered in June 2016, police believe she was held hostage, bound, and beaten. It happened at a storage facility off Marlin Road in Cutler Bay where she worked as a manager. Cuni lived in an apartment above the office with her partner.
Miami-Dade seventh grader arrested in connection with school shooting threat
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after allegedly making a school shooting threat, authorities said. The boy, who is in the seventh grade, attends Keys Gate Charter School in Homestead, which was placed on lockdown for hours Thursday after the threat was made. The boy faces...
Police chase across Broward involving armed robbers ends in Boca Raton crash
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase that started in Broward County and is believed to involve subjects in an armed robbery has ended with a crash in Boca Raton. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene in the area of Northwest Spanish River and Broken Sound boulevards, at around 5 p.m., Friday.
BSO: Man arrested for placing dead animals on Parkland memorial
PARKLAND, Fla. – A Broward County man is facing multiple charges for leaving dead animals on a memorial for those killed in the Parkland school shooting, authorities announced Friday. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said their investigation also revealed his disturbing fascination with school shootings. According to deputies, Robert...
Miami man arrested in front of Crossbridge Church on narcotics charges
At about 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, a Key Biscayne police officer was patrolling in the 100 block of Harbor Drive and ran a vehicle tag search for the vehicle in front of him, according to a news release. The officer discovered the driver’s license was suspended and stopped the vehicle at 160 Harbor Drive – in […]
Daughter shoots mother before turning gun on herself, police say
Margate, FLA – The Margate police department is investigating after they say a woman shot her own mother before taking her own life. The attempted murder-suicide happened early Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m. at the Margate Gardens apartment complex located at 5800 Margate Boulevard, near State Road 7.
Were lifeguards on phones? Family wants answers in Miami Beach city employee’s drowning
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Family members of a Miami Beach city employee who drowned while helping to watch over an event at a popular public pool held a news conference Friday morning regarding his Aug. 16 death, demanding answers about what happened amid a great degree of speculation. The...
VIOLENT BIKERS WANTED: A group of bikers attacked a man on Venetian Causeway, his son had to watch it all
A Miami Beach resident was assaulted by a group of violent bikers while his son was forced to witness the horrifying incident on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. A fun ride home from a Miami Marlins baseball game turned violent when a father was attacked repeatedly by a group of violent bikers on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. The man was assaulted in the presence of his 8-year-old son.
Amber Alert issued for boy with autism believed to have been taken by father
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a South Florida father. Police say 45-year-old Jorge Morales illegally took his 6-year-old son over the weekend. That little boy, Jojo Morales, has not been seen since Saturday, Aug. 27. On Friday, an Amber Alert was issued for...
Miami Beach police to conduct sobriety checkpoint for Labor Day weekend
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department announced that they are beefing up patrols and conducting DUI checkpoints for Labor Day weekend. As people flock to the beaches this holiday weekend — which coincides with the start of Pedestrian Safety Month — MDPD has prepared checkpoints to catch drivers who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
3 People Hospitalized After Shooting Near Cutler Bay Restaurant: Police
Police are investigating an overnight shooting near a restaurant in Cutler Bay that sent three people to the hospital Friday. Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene located near the 20300 block of Old Cutler Road, located near the Sandbar Restaurant. According to MDPD, an argument took place between four or...
Robbery suspects arrested after fleeing police, crashing on I-95
Two armed suspects were arrested after police say they robbed a store in Hallandale Beach and fled the scene crashing their vehicle on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton.
Arrests made in July shooting of 4 teens in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police announced Wednesday that officers have arrested three suspects in a July quadruple shooting in the Goulds area of southwest Miami-Dade. A fourth suspect in the shooting, which happened July 29 at an apartment complex on Southwest 216th Street, remains at large. That suspect is...
Bathroom Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Attempted Murder Charge in Pompano Beach
She lived in a van with her boyfriend and had an agreement to use a neighbor’s bathroom when needed, but when she was locked out on Aug. 24 she got angry and stabbed the neighbor, detectives said. Jasmine Symone Pierce, 27, was arrested the next day and charged with...
Miami Police Officer Who Resigned Amid Scandal Hired at FIU
On July 1, the Florida International University Police Department announced its hiring of longtime South Florida officer Yesid Ortiz. After FIU police chief Alexander Casas swore Ortiz in, the pair posed for a photo, shaking hands while grinning at the camera. Though the announcement did not mention it, New Times...
Video captures woman believed to be involved in armed robbery of jeweler
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department released surveillance video Thursday of a woman they believe was involved in the armed robbery of a jeweler that occurred earlier this summer. The robbery occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. July 26 at 7795 W. Flagler St. According to authorities, the...
1 injured during boat fire in Aventura, police say
AVENTURA, Fla. – One person was injured during a boat fire on Friday evening in Aventura, according to the Aventura Police Department. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a boat fire off 1520 Island Blvd. They used water and foam to extinguish the flames. The MDFR active calls log...
