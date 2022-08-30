ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WWMT

WMU students start petition for safer streets outside campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students started a campaign for change, following the deaths of two students who were killed crossing off-campus streets. Students launched a petition Monday, asking for safer off-campus streets and a series of improved safety measures around student housing. Supporters of the petition, WMU...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo man charged for deadly 2021 shooting at LakeView Apartments

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jayshaun Bishop, 22, of Kalamazoo was arrested for shooting and killing Collin Mitchell, 23, almost one year later, according to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department. Mitchell died at LakeView Apartments and his death was ruled a homicide on Sept. 21, 2021. Mitchell was found by...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Grand Rapids man trapped inside SUV

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 70-year-old Grand Rapids man found himself pinned in his own vehicle that rolled over after he was struck by another vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. After the crash happened, the man's Jeep Cherokee turned over and he was trapped...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WWMT

No one injured after argument over truck leads to shots fired

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Shots were fired after a 24-year-old Kalamazoo man arrived at the home of a 45-year-old Bangor man to discuss a prior sale of a truck Friday, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 46 thousand block of...
BANGOR, MI
WWMT

Clerk robbed at knife point in Kalamazoo gas station

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A woman held a knife at a gas station clerk Sunday, robbing the Speedway of over $100, according to police. The woman, who appeared to be in her 50s, walked out of the gas station bathroom with a knife in her hand and approached the clerk behind the counter, police said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Teens accused of stealing electronics from Ottawa County church

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three teenagers could face charges related to several thousand dollars worth of stolen property from a Ottawa County church. Staff of Life Stream Church in Allendale Township arrived Saturday morning to a church burglarized, deputies said. Watch surveillance video: Clerk robbed at knife point in...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Arrest warrant issued for man accused in Wyoming murder

WYOMING, Mich. — An arrest warrant for open murder has been obtained for Yenly Garcia, 44, in relation to the homicide of Mollie Schmidt, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Garcia's location is still unknown and detectives are still looking for him. Schmidt, 33, disappeared and was...
WYOMING, MI
WWMT

Navy veteran from Kalamazoo to attempt Paddleboarding world record

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Founder of a Kalamazoo-based nonprofit will attempt to break the world record for farthest distance by stand-up paddleboard in 12 hours. Josh Flath, founder of 4THE22, a Kalamazoo-based non-profit that works to raise awareness of veteran and first responder suicide rates, will begin in Ludington with plans to end near Suttons Bay, according to the news release.
KALAMAZOO, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WWMT

More bones from Mastodon skeleton found in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Crews dug up another batch of bones from a Mastodon after stumbling upon the skeleton a few weeks prior, the Grand Rapids Public Museum announced Friday. The team with Busscher Development and the museum recovered 32 additional bones from a pile of waste material that...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Man dead, teen injured after being shot in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two people were shot after a large fight broke out on Amity Avenue near Emerald Street in Muskegon, according to the Muskegon Police Department. A 15-year-old girl from Muskegon was shot in the back and a 44-year-old man from Muskegon was shot in the chest Thursday evening, according to police.
MUSKEGON, MI
WWMT

Two injured in two-vehicle rollover crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles collided at a Kalamazoo intersection Friday, injuring two passengers, according to police on scene. Safe street initiative: WMU students start petition for safer streets outside campus. Police surrounded the intersection of Park and Maple streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Two passengers had minor injuries,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Fed Ex driver in Portage attacked, called racial slurs

PORTAGE, Mich. — A Portage man could face criminal charges after he allegedly used racial slurs and attacked a FedEx driver while delivering packages. The driver, Tirrell Lipsey, shared video from his delivery truck that showed a man attempt to punch Lipsey in the face while repeatedly calling him the N-word.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Body found in drainpipe confirmed to be missing Coopersville man

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Nearly three weeks after a Coopersville man went missing, construction workers found his body in a drainpipe, police said. An autopsy. performed Wednesday, identified the body to be Erik Johnson, 28, of Coopersville, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The cause of death is still...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
WWMT

What is the Board of Canvassers? Little-known group has power to deny what's on ballots

LANSING, Mich. — With a quick voice vote, one little-known administrative body in Michigan has the ability to decide anything you might see on your ballot. While the work of the Board of State Canvassers is relatively simple — rubber stamp proposals that have met the state's requirements to make the ballot — an eight-hour meeting on Wednesday was anything but.
LANSING, MI

