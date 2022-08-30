Read full article on original website
WWMT
Funeral Service for Naya Reynolds: 22-year-old WMU student shot and killed in Portage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Hundreds gathered for the funeral service of a 22-year-old Western Michigan University student who was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Portage on Aug. 26, 2022. The funeral service for Naya Reynolds was held Saturday at 1 p.m., at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in...
WWMT
WMU students start petition for safer streets outside campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students started a campaign for change, following the deaths of two students who were killed crossing off-campus streets. Students launched a petition Monday, asking for safer off-campus streets and a series of improved safety measures around student housing. Supporters of the petition, WMU...
WWMT
Kalamazoo man charged for deadly 2021 shooting at LakeView Apartments
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Jayshaun Bishop, 22, of Kalamazoo was arrested for shooting and killing Collin Mitchell, 23, almost one year later, according to the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department. Mitchell died at LakeView Apartments and his death was ruled a homicide on Sept. 21, 2021. Mitchell was found by...
WWMT
Grand Rapids man trapped inside SUV
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 70-year-old Grand Rapids man found himself pinned in his own vehicle that rolled over after he was struck by another vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. After the crash happened, the man's Jeep Cherokee turned over and he was trapped...
WWMT
Nurse accused of not reporting medication mix-up at Grand Rapids Home for Veterans
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A nurse in Grand Rapids was charged with a four-year felony after allegedly not reporting a mix-up in medication. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo was charged with one count of second-degree vulnerable adult abuse, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Firearms uptick: Sheriff's...
WWMT
No one injured after argument over truck leads to shots fired
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Shots were fired after a 24-year-old Kalamazoo man arrived at the home of a 45-year-old Bangor man to discuss a prior sale of a truck Friday, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 46 thousand block of...
WWMT
Two people in critical condition after three overnight shootings in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating three overnight shootings that left three people injured, and two in critical condition. Two of the shootings happened Friday night and the other happened early Saturday morning. 8:02 PM: Shots fired in the 500 block of Trimble Avenue.
WWMT
Grand Rapids resident trying to cross street in electric wheelchair killed by car
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids resident was killed while trying to cross Lake Michigan Drive in an electric wheelchair Thursday, according to the Walker Police Department. The 71-year-old was hit by a car near Ferndale Avenue, and died at the scene, according to police. A Grand Rapids...
WWMT
Clerk robbed at knife point in Kalamazoo gas station
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A woman held a knife at a gas station clerk Sunday, robbing the Speedway of over $100, according to police. The woman, who appeared to be in her 50s, walked out of the gas station bathroom with a knife in her hand and approached the clerk behind the counter, police said.
WWMT
Teens accused of stealing electronics from Ottawa County church
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three teenagers could face charges related to several thousand dollars worth of stolen property from a Ottawa County church. Staff of Life Stream Church in Allendale Township arrived Saturday morning to a church burglarized, deputies said. Watch surveillance video: Clerk robbed at knife point in...
WWMT
Arrest warrant issued for man accused in Wyoming murder
WYOMING, Mich. — An arrest warrant for open murder has been obtained for Yenly Garcia, 44, in relation to the homicide of Mollie Schmidt, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Garcia's location is still unknown and detectives are still looking for him. Schmidt, 33, disappeared and was...
WWMT
Navy veteran from Kalamazoo to attempt Paddleboarding world record
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Founder of a Kalamazoo-based nonprofit will attempt to break the world record for farthest distance by stand-up paddleboard in 12 hours. Josh Flath, founder of 4THE22, a Kalamazoo-based non-profit that works to raise awareness of veteran and first responder suicide rates, will begin in Ludington with plans to end near Suttons Bay, according to the news release.
WWMT
More bones from Mastodon skeleton found in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Crews dug up another batch of bones from a Mastodon after stumbling upon the skeleton a few weeks prior, the Grand Rapids Public Museum announced Friday. The team with Busscher Development and the museum recovered 32 additional bones from a pile of waste material that...
WWMT
Man dead, teen injured after being shot in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two people were shot after a large fight broke out on Amity Avenue near Emerald Street in Muskegon, according to the Muskegon Police Department. A 15-year-old girl from Muskegon was shot in the back and a 44-year-old man from Muskegon was shot in the chest Thursday evening, according to police.
WWMT
Two injured in two-vehicle rollover crash in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles collided at a Kalamazoo intersection Friday, injuring two passengers, according to police on scene. Safe street initiative: WMU students start petition for safer streets outside campus. Police surrounded the intersection of Park and Maple streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Two passengers had minor injuries,...
WWMT
Fed Ex driver in Portage attacked, called racial slurs
PORTAGE, Mich. — A Portage man could face criminal charges after he allegedly used racial slurs and attacked a FedEx driver while delivering packages. The driver, Tirrell Lipsey, shared video from his delivery truck that showed a man attempt to punch Lipsey in the face while repeatedly calling him the N-word.
WWMT
Body found in drainpipe confirmed to be missing Coopersville man
COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Nearly three weeks after a Coopersville man went missing, construction workers found his body in a drainpipe, police said. An autopsy. performed Wednesday, identified the body to be Erik Johnson, 28, of Coopersville, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The cause of death is still...
WWMT
What is the Board of Canvassers? Little-known group has power to deny what's on ballots
LANSING, Mich. — With a quick voice vote, one little-known administrative body in Michigan has the ability to decide anything you might see on your ballot. While the work of the Board of State Canvassers is relatively simple — rubber stamp proposals that have met the state's requirements to make the ballot — an eight-hour meeting on Wednesday was anything but.
WWMT
Grape ripening continues in Van Buren County in what could be banner season
LAWTON, Mich. — Drive through the rolling hills of Van Buren County, and you're sure to spot one of the many grape vineyards located in the West Michigan fruit belt. This year, the rolling rows of grape vines are looking green, healthy, and beautiful. "This year has been an...
WWMT
Football Fever: Scores for Week 2; Vicksburg wins Game of the Week
News Channel 3 Football Fever enters its first week of 2022. Home teams are on the left. Teams bolded are the winners. Show us your team spirit: See your photos online or on TV by sending your photos to wwmt.com/chimein. Game of the Week. Sturgis 7 Vicksburg 42. Tonight on...
