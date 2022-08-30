Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
click orlando
🐝The health of honey bee colonies in Florida
It is estimated that the honey bee’s annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these prolific pollinators for their survival and prosperity.
click orlando
Abortion clinic fights fine over Florida waiting period
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In the second similar case to emerge in recent weeks, a Miami abortion clinic is fighting an attempt by state regulators to impose a fine over allegations that it did not properly comply with a law requiring 24-hour waiting periods before abortions can be performed. Doctor’s...
click orlando
GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have blocked the proposals...
click orlando
Here’s the traffic plan for Artemis I launch during holiday weekend on Florida Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Disappointed space aficionados hit the roads again after the second attempt to launch Artemis I, NASA’s mega moon rocket, was scrubbed Saturday. Brevard County officials prepared for hundreds of thousands of people heading to the coast for the historic launch and holiday weekend. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Orange Public Schools to meet with state over school safety concerns
ORLANDO, Fla. – The superintendent for Orange County Public Schools is expected to meet next week with Florida Department of Education officials over concerns from a statewide grand jury that the district may have underreported incidents to the state. The director of the Office of Safe Schools sent a...
click orlando
National Guard could help at short-staffed Florida prisons
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As the state continues to struggle with a shortage of correctional officers, a legislative panel next week will consider a plan that would activate Florida National Guard members to help at prisons, according to a document published Friday. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission is slated Sept....
click orlando
Wildfire fears loom amid heat wave in the West
ORLANDO, Fla. – Extreme heat advisories and warnings continue across the West Coast as an upper-level high slowly passes by. That means a lot of heat and little to no rain. California is currently under a state of emergency as the heat wave threatens rolling blackouts on power grids which could lead to more heat-related illness calls among its residents. The fear of wildfires is very real to many that live in the drought-stricken areas, as triple-digit heat and no rain are expected to linger beyond Labor Day.
click orlando
SpaceX to launch another batch of Starlink internet satellites from Florida
BREVARD COUNTY. Fla. – SpaceX plans to launch another batch of Starlink internet satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 on Sunday. The Falcon 9 rocket launch is scheduled for 8:32 p.m. at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. [TRENDING: NASA prepares for historic Artemis launch | Man accused of fatally...
RELATED PEOPLE
click orlando
California Democrats cap legislative year with climate wins
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Tougher clean energy goals, a ban on new oil and gas wells near homes and schools, and establishing guidelines for capturing carbon and storing it underground are among the climate proposals California Democrats advanced in the final days of the legislative session. Taken together, along with...
click orlando
‘Deeply regret this mistake:’ Teresa Jacobs contacts Ethics Commission over campaign emails
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs released a letter on Friday she sent to the Florida Commission on Ethics in which she said her campaign “may have inadvertently used a portion of an email list from Orange County Public Schools.”. Jacobs, who won re-election...
click orlando
‘Illegal voting must be willful:’ Voter fraud accusations could face legal hurdle, Florida senator says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – There is more evidence the state’s case against 20 people accused of illegally voting in the 2020 election could face a legal hurdle. A News 6 investigation revealed the Lake County State Attorney’s Office had a lack of evidence to file charges against six people accused of the same crime.
click orlando
News 6 offers team coverage of NASA’s historic Artemis I mission
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 on Saturday will offer team coverage, both online and on air, as NASA attempts to launch its massive new moon rocket from Florida’s Space Coast. The two-hour launch window for the 322-foot Space Launch System rocket opens at 2:17 p.m. [TRENDING: When can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
2 found dead in murder-suicide at Orlando home, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at an Orlando home Friday night, according to the Orlando Police Department. The department said officers responded to a home on Savannah River Way around 6:30 p.m. to perform a well-being check.
Comments / 0