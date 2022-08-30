ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

click orlando

🐝The health of honey bee colonies in Florida

It is estimated that the honey bee’s annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these prolific pollinators for their survival and prosperity.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Abortion clinic fights fine over Florida waiting period

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In the second similar case to emerge in recent weeks, a Miami abortion clinic is fighting an attempt by state regulators to impose a fine over allegations that it did not properly comply with a law requiring 24-hour waiting periods before abortions can be performed. Doctor’s...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have blocked the proposals...
ARIZONA STATE
click orlando

Orange Public Schools to meet with state over school safety concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. – The superintendent for Orange County Public Schools is expected to meet next week with Florida Department of Education officials over concerns from a statewide grand jury that the district may have underreported incidents to the state. The director of the Office of Safe Schools sent a...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

National Guard could help at short-staffed Florida prisons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As the state continues to struggle with a shortage of correctional officers, a legislative panel next week will consider a plan that would activate Florida National Guard members to help at prisons, according to a document published Friday. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission is slated Sept....
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Wildfire fears loom amid heat wave in the West

ORLANDO, Fla. – Extreme heat advisories and warnings continue across the West Coast as an upper-level high slowly passes by. That means a lot of heat and little to no rain. California is currently under a state of emergency as the heat wave threatens rolling blackouts on power grids which could lead to more heat-related illness calls among its residents. The fear of wildfires is very real to many that live in the drought-stricken areas, as triple-digit heat and no rain are expected to linger beyond Labor Day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
click orlando

California Democrats cap legislative year with climate wins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Tougher clean energy goals, a ban on new oil and gas wells near homes and schools, and establishing guidelines for capturing carbon and storing it underground are among the climate proposals California Democrats advanced in the final days of the legislative session. Taken together, along with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
click orlando

News 6 offers team coverage of NASA’s historic Artemis I mission

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 on Saturday will offer team coverage, both online and on air, as NASA attempts to launch its massive new moon rocket from Florida’s Space Coast. The two-hour launch window for the 322-foot Space Launch System rocket opens at 2:17 p.m. [TRENDING: When can...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

2 found dead in murder-suicide at Orlando home, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was killed and a man was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at an Orlando home Friday night, according to the Orlando Police Department. The department said officers responded to a home on Savannah River Way around 6:30 p.m. to perform a well-being check.
ORLANDO, FL

