ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Several New York hunting seasons start soon

By Jay Petrequin
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZyyBI_0hbPgLzx00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced open seasons coming. For several species, hunting season in New York is just around the corner. The DEC announced that hunting season begins for squirrel and Canada goose on Sept. 1, with early bear and antlerless deer seasons right behind on Sept. 10 in certain wildlife management units.

“Early hunting seasons are a great opportunity to mentor and introduce new hunters to hunting,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Early bear, antlerless deer, and September goose seasons are all designed to reduce or stabilize wildlife populations in particular areas. By participating in these seasons, hunters help manage wildlife populations toward socially and ecologically desirable levels while enjoying time outdoors with family and friends.”

Anyone planning to hunt migratory game bird species must annually register for the DEC Harvest Information Program. The program is operated through the DEC licensing system and assists state and federal biologists in estimating the number of hunters who will be out in nature affecting the species population. Hunters can register through the DEC website , or by calling 1 (866) 933-2257.

Forest rangers rescue injured Schenectady man on Mount Marcy

Canada Goose

The Sept. 1 Canada goose season is effective for all goose hunting zones except for Western Long Island. Upstate zones run from Sept. 1-25, while the Central and Eastern Long Island areas with a later start begin on Sept. 6, running through Sept. 30. Western Long Island gets its own turn on Oct. 8.

Canada goose season includes bag limits of between eight and 15 birds per day, depending on the zone in which they are hunted. The season is intended to help reduce and stabilize Canada goose populations as needed across different areas. The DEC reports that the state Canada goose population has grown from an estimated 80,000 to 340,000 birds over the last 25 years.

Schumer breaks down climate bill in Lake Placid

Bear and Antlerless Deer

Early bear season runs from Sept. 10-25 in parts of southeastern New York including wildlife management units 3A, 3C, 3H, 3J, 3K, 3M, 3P, 3R, 4P, 4R, and 4W. Bowhunting season opens on Oct. 1, followed by regular firearms season on Nov. 19. In norther New York, bowhunting season starts on Sept. 17 in areas 6A, 6G, 6K, and 6N, with the regular season starting Sept. 17 in regions 5A, 5C, 5F, 5G, 5H, 5J, 6C, 6H, and 6J.

For antlerless deer, the season begins on Sept. 10 and runs through Sept. 18 in select areas, with differences based on locations in terms of what can be used to hunt. Firearms, crossbows and vertical bows are allowed in WMUs 3M, 3R, 8A, 8F, 8G, 8J, 8N, 9A, and 9F. Only vertical bows are allowed in WMUs 1C, 3S, 4J, and 8C. A full map of WMU locations can be found through the DEC website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

BU wins $64 million competition

Senator Chuck Schumer announced today that he has helped secure $63.7 million for Binghamton via a highly competitive regional challenge to make the Southern Tier America's next major battery research and manufacturing hub.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Clearing up whipped cream confusion

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s a message of clarity in New York for a nearly year-old law regarding nitrous oxide chargers and the products it affects, namely whipped cream canisters. Earlier this month signs started popping up in area grocery and convenience stores alerting customers they may be required to show they are 21 or […]
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WETM 18 News

New concealed carry law to go into effect Thursday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– On Thursday, New York’s new concealed carry law goes into effect. https://www.news10.com/news/scotus-strikes-down-new-york-gun-restriction/ If you already have your concealed carry permit and it was issued outside of New York City, Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk counties you do not have to take a firearm safety training course. But you will if you’re a new […]
ALBANY, NY
WETM 18 News

Early Color Change of Fall Foliage

Southport, N.Y. (WETM)- You may have noticed leaves changing early this year. It is the end of August and some trees are already beginning to change colors, but why is it happening? Abnormally dry conditions and drought conditions during the growing season can make leaf colors change earlier. Trees can even skip the colors with […]
WETM 18 News

Lee Zeldin visits Elmira, talks NY population loss, Governor Hochul

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican candidate for Governor Lee Zeldin visited Elmira today to speak about the upcoming election. 18 News spoke to Zeldin outside of Anne’s Pancakes in Elmira’s Southside. The campaign stop was a part of Zeldin’s trip through the Southern Tier. At the event, he was joined by his running mate Alison […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Steuben County Sheriffs thoughts on Gun Laws

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As of yesterday, the new gun laws have gone into effect in New York State. To see how the residents of Steuben County have been handling the change, 18 News spoke with Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard to get his thoughts. One of the biggest things he noted is that he’s already […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Hunting#Linus Outdoor#Bear Hunting#Hunting Season#Birds#Dec#Mount Marcy Canada Goose
WETM 18 News

New York’s new concealed carry law now in effect

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Under New York’s new law, those with concealed carry permits are not allowed to bring their guns in areas that are deemed sensitive locations such as government buildings, schools, and restaurants that serve alcohol. The new law has already faced a legal challenge in New York’s Northern District federal court by the Gun […]
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

New semi-automatic rifle law to go into effect

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Starting September 4th, you must be 21 or older to buy a semi-automatic riffle and must have a semi-automatic license to do so. However, if you are under 21 and already have this type of gun, you can keep it without getting a license. “Coming up to this, we’ve seen incredible sales,” said […]
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

Applications open for electric car rebates

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation wants more municipalities to use electric vehicles. The issue, in any community or context, is the cost associated with converting to zero-emissions transportation. September marks a window for communities to apply for a financial boost to plug in.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WETM 18 News

Efforts to make childcare more accessible in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–New York State set aside billions of dollars to help make childcare more accessible as families still reel from the effects of the pandemic. “New York State lost over 2,000 child care programs,” stated Governor Kathy Hochul. “I’m not talking about slots. I’m talking about programs. And over 20,000 childcare slots that were […]
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

NYS Environmental Facilities Corp. must pay $500K for falsifying grant documents

ALBANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On September 1st, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation (EFC) is required to pay $500,000 in restitution after employees of a “former New York State Governor” falsely claimed to be part of a federal water-quality improvement grant. “The […]
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

NYSP to crackdown on impaired driving for labor day weekend

(WETM) — New York State Police announced that they will increase patrols to combat drunk, impaired, and reckless driving throughout Labor Day Weekend. The special enforcement period will start today, Friday, September 2, 2022, and will run through Monday, September 5, 2022. With Labor Day bringing heavy traffic throughout the state, NYSP said that the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WETM 18 News

PA to distribute nearly $500M to local governments in upcoming weeks

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Governor Tom Wolf announced that nearly $500 million will be distributed to local governments in the second, final, round of Local Fiscal Recovery funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Officials said the funding will be distributed to eligible local governments that originally requested and received the first round of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Blitz Friday night scores and highlights

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – High school football is back full throttle in the Twin Tiers. Friday night, several area teams took the field in both New York and Pennsylvania. Horseheads dropped a tough loss to state power Cicero-North Syracuse, 35-18. The newly named Schuyler Storm won big on the road at Marcus Whitman and Athens […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy