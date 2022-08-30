Read full article on original website
Judge denies bond reduction for mother of dead infant found in a tire
BOONE COUNTY — An infant death case continued Friday at the Boone County Courthouse. Lavosha Daniels, 28, of St. Louis appeared before a Boone County judge. The judge denied a request for a bond reduction. Daniels faces charges of abandonment of a corpse and child endangerment resulting in the...
Versailles man killed in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY — A Versailles man is dead after a crash in Morgan County Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on MO 5, about three tenths of a mile north of route MM. The crash happened when...
Two seriously hurt in Audrain County crash
Two people had serious injuries after a head-on crash in Audrain County on Thursday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report, Sam Cramer, 26, of Columbia, was driving south on Route C. His 2014 Toyota Camry crossed the center line and struck the 2002 Chevrolet Blazer driven by...
Traffic alert for Interstate 70 in Cooper County
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers asked drivers to be careful on eastbound Interstate 70 at the 94-mile marker in Cooper County Friday. In a tweet, Troop F officials said they are investigating an incident. The passing lane in the area will be closed for an unknown amount of time.
Suspect lifts woman off the ground by her neck; attacks dog
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County jail on charges of Kidnapping, Domestic Assault, and Animal Abuse after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend Thursday. According to court documents, officers were called by the former girlfriend of 24-year-old Jordan Londo who told them Londo had...
Man threatens people at bank; gets into pursuit with cops
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Columbia police were in pursuit of a man who threatened patrons of a bank with guns Friday morning, according to a spokesperson. According to police, officers received a call at around 11:00 Friday morning about a man at the U.S. Bank located in the parking lot of Parkade Plaza threatening to shoot people "with guns."
Suspect in Wednesday shooting in Columbia identified
NEW BLOOMFIELD — One man has been charged with three counts of Armed Criminal Action, two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and 1st-Degree Assault in the Wednesday morning critical shooting of a man on Old Highway 63 in Columbia. According to police, 50-year-old Jeffrey David Tubbs of...
Body found along Interstate 70 in Cooper County
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Friday morning that a body had been found along Interstate 70 in Cooper County. The only information being released at this time is that the body was found near mile marker 94. The agency has begun an investigation and more...
Columbia man arrested after fleeing from police
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is charged with numerous crimes including vehicle hijacking after frantically fleeing from police Thursday evening. 36-year-old Rick Sumpter is charged with two counts of Vehicle Hijacking, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Resisting Arrest. According to police, officers were called to the Broadway...
100 local youth receive free beds at Hope to Dream event
Columbia — 100 kids attended the Hope to Dream event put on by the Veteran's United Foundation Friday afternoon. All kids in attendance thought they were going to watch a movie on the Faurot Field jumbotron on a nice comfortable bed. To each kid's and their family's surprise, they...
Faculty review of University of Missouri's Mun Choi finds him "unsatisfactory"
COLUMBIA — A survey review sent to University of Missouri faculty in May found Chancellor and President of the University Mun Choi’s performance to be “unsatisfactory.”. Faculty members were asked to rate the chancellor on a number of factors, including communication, leadership abilities, and managerial abilities, on...
City of Columbia 2022 Commemorative Poster unveiled
The 2022 City of Columbia Commemorative Poster was unveiled Wednesday night at the Celebration of the Arts fundraiser for the Columbia Arts Fund. The event was hosted by the City of Columbia's Office of Cultural Affairs and held at Jesse Hall. Artist Sarah Nguyen's artwork titled "Devorah-Bee" was named this...
Eugene's only public park will receive an upgrade in honor of deceased community leaders
Eugene — Eugene was a popular railroad town until businesses started to move toward U.S. 54, which left most of the town abandoned. But Shirley and John Birdno had an idea to keep the children occupied by building a park. The Birdno’s built the park in 2010 for all...
Driver has minor injuries after falling asleep at the wheel
One person had minor injuries after falling asleep at the wheel on Interstate 70 in Cooper County on Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report states that Jeffery Baker, 60, of Finksburg, MD, was driving his tractor-trailer eastbound at the 111-mile marker. The patrol said that Baker fell...
California wins shootout against Fulton 61-34
Fulton — A lot of fireworks between California and Fulton. It was the home opener for the Hornets. Both teams scored a combined 69 points in the first half. Pintos win a wild one 61-34.
Jefferson City Jays lose tough one to Hannibal 53-28
Jefferson City — Jefferson City Jays clashed with the Hannibal Pirates at Adkins Stadium. Jays looked to keep up the momentum from last week's win against Osage. It was a different story against the Pirates. Hannibal took it against Jeff City 53-28.
High School softball and tennis highlights and scores, August 31
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Jefferson City and Helias earned victories on the softball field Wednesday night while Capital City tennis beat rival Jefferson City in a dual. Highlights in the video above.
Blair Oaks stays unbeaten with win over Lutheran North
The Blair Oaks Falcons improved to 2-0 on the season with a 35-0 victory over Lutheran North out of St. Louis. The Falcons will return home to face Osage next Friday.
Helias defeats Hickman in CMAC opener
The Helias Crusaders opened conference play with a big victory over Hickman on Friday night in Columbia. Helias will continue CMAC play next week, as the Saders host Battle for their home opener.
Mizzou Tigers first home game: Everything you need to know before headed to Faurot Field
The University of Missouri’s Athletic Department is anticipating between 40,000 and 50,000 people coming to Faurot Field Thursday night for the Tigers’ first football game of the 2022 season against Louisiana Tech. With a high volume of fans headed to the Columbia area, along with school being in...
