Buffalo, NY

wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, September 1, 2022

First hour: Special rebroadcast - Will there be a mass exodus from the teaching profession?. Second hour: Previewing the local craft beer scene this fall. NPR recently reported that teachers across the nation are anticipating a mass exodus. From pandemic burnout to stressors related to school shootings, teachers say they are overwhelmed and concerned about their mental health and that of their students. WXXI’s Noelle Evans reported that in the Rochester City School District, nearly 200 teachers resigned or retired last school year. This hour, we sit down with local teachers to discuss how their academic year went and their thoughts about the future of the profession in today's climate. Our guests:
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD find weapons in vehicle, 4 teens arrested

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested overnight Saturday at Durand Eastman Park, officials with the Rochester Police Department said. Officers said they were dispersing a group shortly after midnight on Lakeshore Boulevard. “While doing so, an officer observed a handgun and a rifle (in plain view) in an unoccupied vehicle,” officials said. “Several […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Man in his 40s stabbed on Lake Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating a stabbing that took place overnight Saturday on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue in Rochester. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 49-year-old man who had been stabbed at least one time in his upper body at around 4:20 a.m. AMR […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Harriet Tubman 'Journey to Freedom' statue on display at Washington Square Park

A statue honoring Harriet Tubman, who escaped enslavement to become a world-renowned abolitionist, has been placed in Rochester’s Washington Square Park. The 9-foot-tall, 2,200-pound monument was unveiled Friday with dozens of people there for the ceremony, including descendants of Tubman’s family. The statue depicts Tubman leading a child...
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This College Was Named #1 Party School In New York State

Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State, but only one can be at the top of the list. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.
SYRACUSE, NY
13 WHAM

After murder, House of Mercy to reopen this week

Rochester, N.Y. — Those displaced by a homeless shelter's temporary closure amid a murder investigation will be able to return this week. The House of Mercy will reopen Thursday, Sept. 1, according to Sister Grace Miller, who acts as the shelter's spiritual support director. Shelter officials are meeting with...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another News Reporter Abruptly Leaving Buffalo

It seems like there are so many news reporters leaving Western New York lately. Some very notable names have announced that they are leaving the Queen City. Within the past month or so, anchor Mel Orlins and reporter Jhas Williams both left the morning program on channel 4 in addition to sportscasters Paul Stockman and Mary Margaret Johnson. Just last week, hometown reporter from Lancaster, Gabby Mediak announced that she will be leaving for a job in a bigger market.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

RPD investigating stabbing on Garson Ave.

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a stabbing on Garson Avenue. Police responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night to the 400 block of Garson Ave. Officers say the persons injuries are minor. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: RPD said two apartment units on Thurston Road were struck by gunfire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department said two occupied apartment units were struck by gunfire on Wednesday morning. No one was hit. Police started investigating after responding to calls for shots fired at around 9:20 a.m. on Thurston Road, between Anthony Street and Flander Street. Our crew saw multiple RPD cars on Thurston Road.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

15-year-old is recovering after shooting on Ringle Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A teenager was shot on Ringle Street Tuesday night, according to Rochester Police. Police say that they responded to Ringle Street for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a 15-year-old boy with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. The teen was transported to U of R Medical Center by ambulance, where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.
ROCHESTER, NY

