Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Related
wxxinews.org
Coming up on Connections: Thursday, September 1, 2022
First hour: Special rebroadcast - Will there be a mass exodus from the teaching profession?. Second hour: Previewing the local craft beer scene this fall. NPR recently reported that teachers across the nation are anticipating a mass exodus. From pandemic burnout to stressors related to school shootings, teachers say they are overwhelmed and concerned about their mental health and that of their students. WXXI’s Noelle Evans reported that in the Rochester City School District, nearly 200 teachers resigned or retired last school year. This hour, we sit down with local teachers to discuss how their academic year went and their thoughts about the future of the profession in today's climate. Our guests:
Rochester man shot on Iroquois St.
Shortly after 11 a.m., officers responded to Iroquois Street for the report of a person shot.
RPD find weapons in vehicle, 4 teens arrested
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested overnight Saturday at Durand Eastman Park, officials with the Rochester Police Department said. Officers said they were dispersing a group shortly after midnight on Lakeshore Boulevard. “While doing so, an officer observed a handgun and a rifle (in plain view) in an unoccupied vehicle,” officials said. “Several […]
Man in his 40s stabbed on Lake Ave. in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating a stabbing that took place overnight Saturday on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue in Rochester. When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 49-year-old man who had been stabbed at least one time in his upper body at around 4:20 a.m. AMR […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxxinews.org
New memorials at Mt. Hope remember contributions of Frederick Douglass' wife & daughter
There is a new memorial at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester next to the grave of Frederick Douglass. It is designed to better remember the famed abolitionist’s wife and daughter. A ceremony was held on Saturday at Mount Hope, and it was the culmination of many months of planning,...
wxxinews.org
Harriet Tubman 'Journey to Freedom' statue on display at Washington Square Park
A statue honoring Harriet Tubman, who escaped enslavement to become a world-renowned abolitionist, has been placed in Rochester’s Washington Square Park. The 9-foot-tall, 2,200-pound monument was unveiled Friday with dozens of people there for the ceremony, including descendants of Tubman’s family. The statue depicts Tubman leading a child...
Rochester parolee sentenced to 20 years to life for murder
Officers say they identified the victim as Bonilla, and, following a lengthy investigation by RPD and the New York State Division of Parole, arrested Davis for his participation in the homicide.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In New York State
Niche has released its list of the Top 25 party schools in New York State, but only one can be at the top of the list. According to Niche,. The 2022 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Smash and grab incident causes concern for North Winton neighborhood
McCarthy has worked and lived in the area for over 20 years and said crime in the area has only gotten worse over time.
13 WHAM
After murder, House of Mercy to reopen this week
Rochester, N.Y. — Those displaced by a homeless shelter's temporary closure amid a murder investigation will be able to return this week. The House of Mercy will reopen Thursday, Sept. 1, according to Sister Grace Miller, who acts as the shelter's spiritual support director. Shelter officials are meeting with...
Another News Reporter Abruptly Leaving Buffalo
It seems like there are so many news reporters leaving Western New York lately. Some very notable names have announced that they are leaving the Queen City. Within the past month or so, anchor Mel Orlins and reporter Jhas Williams both left the morning program on channel 4 in addition to sportscasters Paul Stockman and Mary Margaret Johnson. Just last week, hometown reporter from Lancaster, Gabby Mediak announced that she will be leaving for a job in a bigger market.
13 WHAM
RPD investigating stabbing on Garson Ave.
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a stabbing on Garson Avenue. Police responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night to the 400 block of Garson Ave. Officers say the persons injuries are minor. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: Company that the NY AG says defrauded renters of tens of millions of dollars was operating in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — I’ve done a series of investigations on the rental crisis in Rochester. According to a recent study commissioned by the city, half the rentals in Rochester are substandard. Local advocates tell me renters are vulnerable to scams and landlord maltreatment. But Tuesday we learned...
Pair accused of shooting at man while driving in Rochester face gun charges
Both were transported to the Monroe County Jail and are expected to be arraigned Thursday morning at Rochester City Court.
RPD: Rochester teen found dead after falling into High Falls gorge
Responding officers arrived at the scene and found fencing north of the Inner Loop had been damaged to allow entry through it.
Convicted felon arrested in connection to Oxford Avenue shooting
The Queen City man was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Tuesday afternoon shooting.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: RPD said two apartment units on Thurston Road were struck by gunfire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department said two occupied apartment units were struck by gunfire on Wednesday morning. No one was hit. Police started investigating after responding to calls for shots fired at around 9:20 a.m. on Thurston Road, between Anthony Street and Flander Street. Our crew saw multiple RPD cars on Thurston Road.
New gun laws are days away from taking effect
New York State is expecting gun laws to change this Thursday. Many are rushing to their local courthouse to get a pistol permit before the requirements change.
13 WHAM
Man allegedly punches employee in face during robbery at Home Depot in Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. — Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Willis L. Jones of Rochester for robbery at Home Deport in the Town of Penfield. On August 30, MCSO Deputies responded to 750 Panorama Trail for the report of a robbery. Asset Protection employees stated that a man around 60...
WHEC TV-10
15-year-old is recovering after shooting on Ringle Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A teenager was shot on Ringle Street Tuesday night, according to Rochester Police. Police say that they responded to Ringle Street for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a 15-year-old boy with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. The teen was transported to U of R Medical Center by ambulance, where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.
Comments / 1