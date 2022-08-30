ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

LUMA Kickstarter in crisis mode

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40uIln_0hbPeRyf00

BINGHAMTON, NY – LUMA is sounding the alarm that its crowd-sourced fundraising campaign is still thousands of dollars short of its goal with less than a week to go.

LUMA Projection Arts Festival decided to increase the ask of its Kickstarter project from $30,000 to $35,000 this year.


Since launching on August 8, the campaign has raised over $27,000 in pledges, but it can’t collect them unless the full goal is achieved.


Co-Founder Joshua Bernard says keeping most of the festival free relies on the generosity of the participants.

Bernard says, “This is a pay-what-you-can event to some degree if you go to that Kickstarter and pitch in. If this is one of those years where you can’t do it, we get that. But if this is one of those years where you can do it, please we really need your help.”


Bernard says the amount of support LUMA gets on Kickstarter helps the festival make its case when seeking funds from sponsors and the government.


The deadline to donate is Monday, September 5 at 5 p.m.


LUMA takes place on Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 34

LUMA releases 2022 festival map

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – One of Binghamton’s biggest festivals is just 8 days away. LUMA will take over downtown on September 9th and 10th from 8:30 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. Today, the festival released its official 2022 map. The map will help festival-goers navigate their night and visit all of the amazing attractions that LUMA […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
News Channel 34

Binghamton Chamber to host Job & Career Fair

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job and career fair on Thursday, September 8th, from 2 to 6 p.m. The event will take place at the Holiday Inn in Downtown Binghamton. Job seekers can expect: Face-to-face time with Human Resource professionals from companies and organizations from around the […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
owegopennysaver.com

US Open National Championships at Champion Speedway September 3-4

One of the most prestigious events in North America for speedway motorcycle racing, the US Open National Championships, is set to come to Champion Speedway in Owego, N.Y. on Sept. 3 and 4, and will feature some of best racers American Speedway has to offer. This year’s Championship series is...
OWEGO, NY
mountainhomemag.com

Doctors in the House

Tried to make a doctor’s appointment lately? Between the pandemic and retirements, the local shortage of medical professionals makes getting seen for anything short of a life-threatening emergency a waiting game. Nationally the shortage of doctors, particularly in primary care, numbers 100,000. In this region, though, things are changing—for the better.
ELMIRA, NY
News Channel 34

Molinaro looks ahead to general election

NEW YORK STATE (WIVT/WBGH) – Republican Congressional Candidate Marc Molinaro is out meeting with voters in the new 19th District as he prepares for the general election. Molinaro declared his candidacy last September, although the district lines and his potential opponents have changed several times since then. Last week, Molinaro lost a special election to […]
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy