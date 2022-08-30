LUMA Kickstarter in crisis mode

BINGHAMTON, NY – LUMA is sounding the alarm that its crowd-sourced fundraising campaign is still thousands of dollars short of its goal with less than a week to go.

LUMA Projection Arts Festival decided to increase the ask of its Kickstarter project from $30,000 to $35,000 this year.



Since launching on August 8, the campaign has raised over $27,000 in pledges, but it can’t collect them unless the full goal is achieved.



Co-Founder Joshua Bernard says keeping most of the festival free relies on the generosity of the participants.

Bernard says, “This is a pay-what-you-can event to some degree if you go to that Kickstarter and pitch in. If this is one of those years where you can’t do it, we get that. But if this is one of those years where you can do it, please we really need your help.”



Bernard says the amount of support LUMA gets on Kickstarter helps the festival make its case when seeking funds from sponsors and the government.



The deadline to donate is Monday, September 5 at 5 p.m.



LUMA takes place on Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10.

