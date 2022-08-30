Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County SPCA: Guinea pigs, mice & finches - oh, my
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Several small animals came to the Jefferson County SPCA this week. They were part of a hoarding case in the Rochester area. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says there are rabbits, guinea pigs, spiny mice, and zebra finches. The main shelter on Water Street in Watertown...
wwnytv.com
Fish spawning projects complete, says state
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two projects to create new spawning habitats for native north country fish are complete. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced Friday that the projects in Chaumont Bay and in the Black River near Dexter will help walleye, lake sturgeon, lake whitefish and cisco.
wwnytv.com
Accessible boat launch helps disabled get on the water
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The feeling of the open water can be freeing, but for kayakers with physical disabilities, it can still have some limitations. However, a new accessible boat launch is helping more people embrace that freeing feeling. Tom Lazore is a member of the 10th Mountain Division’s...
wwnytv.com
St. Lawrence County turns to public to fill jail jobs
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office currently has a problem. There are not enough correctional officers to help operate the jail in Canton. “I’ve been here 36 years at the sheriff’s office and I’ve never seen where we have exhausted a civil service list. This is the first time in my career that I’ve seen this,” said Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe.
wwnytv.com
Dogs travel from North Carolina to find homes in north country
TOWN OF WATSON, New York (WWNY) - It was a dog day afternoon Friday in Lewis County as nearly a dozen four-legged friends made the 16-hour journey from North Carolina to the north country. The North Country Pet Adoption Service helps find homes for dogs and cats across Lewis and...
wwnytv.com
Teens electrocuted and killed after truck crash in Oswego County
REDFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Two teenagers died Wednesday night after touching live wires, following a truck crash near Redfield. That’s according to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on County Route 17 around 10:45 p.m. According to the Sheriff’s Department, four teens were riding a pickup...
wwnytv.com
Lisbon man faces menacing charges
TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A Lisbon man faces menacing charges after an alleged incident Friday. St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies say they charged Mark A. Francis, 49, with Menacing in the 2nd Degree when they responded to a call involving a pistol in the Town of Lisbon.
wwnytv.com
Trucks towing campers crash in the Town of Lorraine
TOWN OF LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - A pair of trucks, each towing campers crashed in the Town of Lorraine Friday afternoon. The Adams Fire Department posted photos of the scene on its Facebook page. The post says the crash happened around 1 PM at the intersection of County Routes...
wwnytv.com
Ella M. Pattison, 73, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ella M. Pattison, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, August 30th at Hospice of Jefferson County. She was 73 years old. A celebration of life will be announced in the future at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
wwnytv.com
Adams Fire Department to hold 113th Labor Day weekend bash
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A 112-year tradition is about to turn into 113 as the Adams Fire Department prepares for its Labor Day weekend bash. Between Sunday and Monday, you can head to the fire department for a weekend full of food, games and music. Monday at 11 a.m....
wwnytv.com
Norman R. Oatman, 80, of Adams Center and Watertown
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Norman R. Oatman, 80, Adams Center and Watertown, passed away Thursday September 1st, 2022 at the Hospice Residence at the Ellis Farm, Gotham St., Watertown. The funeral will be 1 pm Monday, September 5th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will...
wwnytv.com
Gerald A. Storey, 81, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gerald A. Storey passed away Saturday, September 3rd at Samaritan Summit Village with his family by his side. He was 81 years old. Among his survivors is his wife, Loretta. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, September 9th at the Reed...
localsyr.com
Two teens die of electrocution in Oswego County
(WSYR-TV) — Two teenagers died from touching live downed wires after a car accident in the Town of Redfield on Wednesday night. Oswego County Sheriffs responded to 6200 County Route 17 in the Town of Redfield around 10:47 p.m. for a car accident where they found a truck in a ditch.
wwnytv.com
Nearly $3M awarded to help region’s homeless population
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nearly $3 million in federal funding is headed to Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties to help homeless people. The American Rescue Plan money has been awarded to the North Country HOME Consortium. The group, which has been around since 1994, typically helps low- and moderate-income families in the tri-county region to fix up their homes.
wwnytv.com
Michael Patrick “Tuna” Nevin, 62, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael Patrick “Tuna” Nevin, 62, Watertown, owner of M & N Painting, passed away Friday September 2nd, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A complete obituary with dates and times...
wwnytv.com
Blast from the Past: Labor Day Telethon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to 2004 for a look back at the MDA Labor Day Telethon. Watch the story by then reporter Chris Onorato on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
wwnytv.com
Gerald F. Pickert, 89, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Gerald F. Pickert, 89, of CR-194, passed away, Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing, Syracuse, NY. Born on October 23, 1932 at the Theresa Hosptial, Theresa, NY, he was a son of Pearl Lawrence and Elizabeth Reddick Pickert and a 1950 graduate of Antwerp High School.
wwnytv.com
Francis W. “Frank” Burns, 72, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Francis W. “Frank” Burns, 72, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday September 1st, 2022, at Upstate Community Campus in Syracuse. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Frank was born in Massena, to the late Walter Gerald “Peanut” and Margaret A.(Cotter)...
wwnytv.com
Truck drives off road on Route 12 towards Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A black truck landed in a ditch after driving off the road on Route 12. The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. According to our reporter on scene, a black truck caught the asphalt and drove off the road into a ditch. The...
wwnytv.com
Aleide Santos Cassidy, 98, native of Braisil
STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Aleide Santos Cassidy, 98, died in Waddington at the home of her granddaughter Thursday. She was born August 22, 1924 in Alagoas, Braisil. The funeral will be at 1 PM Tuesday at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church, Star Lake. There will be a calling...
