Read full article on original website
Related
kicdam.com
Shirley Peters, 92, of Spencer
Funeral services for 92-year-old Shirley Peters of Spencer will be Tuesday, September 6th, at 10:30 a.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer wtih burial at Lone Tree Cemetery in Everly. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge...
kicdam.com
Duane Gunderson, 91, of Terril
Services for 91-year-old Duane Gunderson of Terril will be Wednesday, September 7th at 10:30 AM at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Terril. Visitation will be at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford on Tuesday, September 6th from 5 PM to 7 PM. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Milford is in charge of arrangements.
kicdam.com
Wayne Grossnickle, 86, of Laurens
Funeral services for 86-year-old Wayne Grossnickle of Laurens will be Wednesday, September 7th, at 10 a.m. at Albert City Evangelical Free Church with burial at Laurens Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
Clay County Receives Bid For Building Renovation in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Clay County is making progress in the plan to renovate the former Northwest Bank building just North of the courthouse in Spencer. Supervisor Chair Barry Anderson detailed some of the changes that need to take place in the building to get it ready to house the County Attorney and Veterans Affair offices.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kicdam.com
Two Vehicle Crash Injures Four in Clay County
Royal, IA (KICD)– Four people, including two children were injured in a two vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Royal. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 400th Street and 160th Avenue, just east of town, around 7:45 where a northbound vehicle reportedly ran a stop sign and collided with an SUV, driven by 34-year-old Jean Steen of Sutherland, causing it to enter the ditch and roll several times.
kicdam.com
Palo Alto County Swears In New Sheriff
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office has passed the torch to new leadership as of Thursday morning. Former Chief Deputy John King was formally appointed and sworn in as Sheriff during a special meeting of the Board of Supervisors after having served Emmetsburg and Palo Alto County for more than two decades.
kicdam.com
Small Businesses in 11 Northwest Iowa Counties Hit by Drought Can Apply For Federal Loans
Northwest IA (Radio Iowa) — Small businesses that are being impacted by the drought in 11 northwestern Iowa counties can now apply for low-interest federal disaster loans from the US Small Business Administration. SBA spokesman Mark Randle says there’s a wide range of businesses that are now eligible for the help.
kicdam.com
Iowa Attorney General Seeks Re-Election
Iowa’s Attorney General Tom Miller is seeking re-election. KICD News spoke with him at a meeting of Dickinson County Democrats last week. He says criminal prosecutions take priority as a matter of public safety, but also focuses on consumer protection. Miller says two recent examples are fighting Opioid Manufacturers...
Comments / 0