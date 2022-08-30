ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

arlnow.com

Just Listed in Arlington

Just Listed highlights Arlington properties that just came on the market within the past week. This feature is written and sponsored by Andors Real Estate Group. Mortgage rates continue to rise, averaging 5.66% over the past seven days. This is due to the continued aggressive monetary policies the Fed is taking as they contend with consistent, high inflation.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 8 Best Downtown Fredericksburg Restaurants

Fredericksburg, Virginia, dates back to colonial times, having been founded in 1728. While just over 20,000 population, this small city is a renowned destination for history buffs, hikers, and those just wanting a quiet vacation. Located about fifty miles from Washington, DC and sixty from the state capital of Richmond, it’s an easy day trip.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
arlnow.com

Morning Notes

Arlington Woman Turns 107 — “What’s the secret to living a long and healthy life? Just ask Vera Punke! Vera just turned 107-years-old and celebrated her big milestone with a birthday party Wednesday in Arlington, Virginia. ‘I tell you – I don’t feel any different than when I was 100!’ she told FOX 5.” [Fox 5]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Open houses in Arlington this weekend

Welcome to September! It’s another weekend with a new round of open houses. There are currently 599 homes for sale in Arlington. Of those homes for sale, 342 are condos, 208 are detached homes and 49 are townhomes, according to Homesnap. Here’s a look at some of the open...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Most expensive Arlington homes sold in August

There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Arlington, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. During the month of August, there were 186 new...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Public-Safety Notes, 9/1/22 edition

News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. MAN CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY STEALING VAN FROM VIENNA-AREA BUSINESS: A 48-year-old man allegedly took a 2011 Chevrolet van that was left running outside a business in the 2900 block of Cedar Lane in the Vienna area on Aug. 19 at 4:50 a.m., Fairfax County police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Billy West
mocoshow.com

What’s New and What’s Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall (September 2022 Edition)

Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. Malia’s Kitchen held the grand opening of its new Montgomery Mall food terrace location on Thursday, September 1. Malia’s is in the space that was previously occupied by Lazzaro’s Authentic Italian Deli and Big Al’s Sub Shop. Malia’s Kitchen serves soul food and seafood, which they describe as the best “homemade” down home cooking in the DMV. Items on their menu includes crab cakes, fried chicken, fried fish, and BBQ.
BETHESDA, MD
Wbaltv.com

Gas leak closes some roads in Pasadena area, police say

PASADENA, Md. — A break in a high-pressure gas line Friday prompted the closure of some roads in the Pasadena area, according to Anne Arundel County police. County police tweeted shortly after 1 p.m. that Mountain Road at Meehling Road is closed. Citing Baltimore Gas and Electric, police said...
PASADENA, MD
WUSA9

Driver, passenger hospitalized after MetroAccess car crash

WASHINGTON — A driver and passenger are in the hospital after a MetroAccess car struck parked cars and tipped onto its side Saturday morning. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Rock Creek Church Road Northwest and Varnum Street Northwest, according to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). A spokesperson said the car struck two parked cars in the area before tipping on its side. One customer was on board at the time. Both the driver of the car and the passenger were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, WMATA said. The severity of those injuries are not known at this time.
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

Nearly a dozen additional catalytic converter thefts reported

Thieves recently stole nearly a dozen catalytic converters early Wednesday in a crime spree that spanned numerous North Arlington neighborhoods, police say. Word of the thefts follows Wednesday’s arrest of three people from Chicago who were allegedly seen tampering with cars near Columbia Pike and found with catalytic converters and power tools.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Maryland Au Pair Missing After Ordering Ride Share To Dulles Airport For Flight She Didn't Make

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old Au Pair who disappeared a week ago under curious circumstances. In Montgomery County, an alert was issued by police for Fanisa Mthembi, who was last seen shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 as she was leaving her employer’s home in Bethesda.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Amazon to close two warehouses in Baltimore area

Amazon has announced that they will be closing two different warehouses in Essex and Hanover affecting over 300 employees. According to Alisa Carroll, a spokesperson for Amazon, these two delivery stations are closing, but each of the employees at these facilities — around 350 — are being offered to transfer to new, nearby facilities with upgraded amenities. She added:
ESSEX, MD
WTOP

Fairfax Co. considering ‘restructuring entirely’ how trash is collected

Fairfax County, Virginia, is considering ways to potentially change the way trash is collected across the county following numerous complaints from residents about private companies being unresponsive and not picking up garbage. “It’s truly aggravating,” said Jeff McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. “I’ve gone through it...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
thedcpost.com

Best Seafood Markets in Washington DC: Create Your Home-Made Feast

Seafood enthusiasts would always appreciate enjoying seafood dishes at a nice restaurant. But they can also find great joy in cooking their own with fresh ingredients. These are the best seafood markets in Washington DC in our opinion. Jessie Taylor Seafood. Address: 1100 Maine Ave, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202)...
WASHINGTON, DC

