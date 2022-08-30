Read full article on original website
arlnow.com
Just Listed in Arlington
Just Listed highlights Arlington properties that just came on the market within the past week. This feature is written and sponsored by Andors Real Estate Group. Mortgage rates continue to rise, averaging 5.66% over the past seven days. This is due to the continued aggressive monetary policies the Fed is taking as they contend with consistent, high inflation.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 8 Best Downtown Fredericksburg Restaurants
Fredericksburg, Virginia, dates back to colonial times, having been founded in 1728. While just over 20,000 population, this small city is a renowned destination for history buffs, hikers, and those just wanting a quiet vacation. Located about fifty miles from Washington, DC and sixty from the state capital of Richmond, it’s an easy day trip.
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
Arlington Woman Turns 107 — “What’s the secret to living a long and healthy life? Just ask Vera Punke! Vera just turned 107-years-old and celebrated her big milestone with a birthday party Wednesday in Arlington, Virginia. ‘I tell you – I don’t feel any different than when I was 100!’ she told FOX 5.” [Fox 5]
arlnow.com
Open houses in Arlington this weekend
Welcome to September! It’s another weekend with a new round of open houses. There are currently 599 homes for sale in Arlington. Of those homes for sale, 342 are condos, 208 are detached homes and 49 are townhomes, according to Homesnap. Here’s a look at some of the open...
arlnow.com
Most expensive Arlington homes sold in August
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Arlington, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. During the month of August, there were 186 new...
FOUND: Missing Au Pair, working in Bethesda, located unharmed
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — UPDATE: Montgomery County Police said Fanisa Mthembi were found safe and unharmed Friday. The Montgomery County Department of Police is asking for the public's help locating a woman who was last seen a week ago when she ordered a ride to the airport but never made it to her flight.
WJLA
Va. nurse practitioner files lawsuit, says CVS fired her for not providing abortion drugs
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A northern Virginia nurse practitioner filed a lawsuit against the CVS drugstore chain after she claims the company fired her for refusing to provide abortion-inducing pills to customers. Paige Casey filed a lawsuit in Prince William County Virginia Circuit Court against CVS MinuteClinic,...
sungazette.news
Public-Safety Notes, 9/1/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. MAN CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY STEALING VAN FROM VIENNA-AREA BUSINESS: A 48-year-old man allegedly took a 2011 Chevrolet van that was left running outside a business in the 2900 block of Cedar Lane in the Vienna area on Aug. 19 at 4:50 a.m., Fairfax County police said.
WJLA
AMC theater in Alexandria evacuated after threat made; 2 injured at AMC theater in Largo
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The AMC Theater at Hoffman Town Center in Alexandria closed for the day following a threat to harm call Saturday afternoon, police said. Alexandria PD shut down traffic into Hoffman Town Center earlier after responding to the call. Multiple injuries to people who evacuated the theater were reported.
mocoshow.com
What’s New and What’s Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall (September 2022 Edition)
Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. Malia’s Kitchen held the grand opening of its new Montgomery Mall food terrace location on Thursday, September 1. Malia’s is in the space that was previously occupied by Lazzaro’s Authentic Italian Deli and Big Al’s Sub Shop. Malia’s Kitchen serves soul food and seafood, which they describe as the best “homemade” down home cooking in the DMV. Items on their menu includes crab cakes, fried chicken, fried fish, and BBQ.
Wbaltv.com
Gas leak closes some roads in Pasadena area, police say
PASADENA, Md. — A break in a high-pressure gas line Friday prompted the closure of some roads in the Pasadena area, according to Anne Arundel County police. County police tweeted shortly after 1 p.m. that Mountain Road at Meehling Road is closed. Citing Baltimore Gas and Electric, police said...
Driver, passenger hospitalized after MetroAccess car crash
WASHINGTON — A driver and passenger are in the hospital after a MetroAccess car struck parked cars and tipped onto its side Saturday morning. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Rock Creek Church Road Northwest and Varnum Street Northwest, according to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA). A spokesperson said the car struck two parked cars in the area before tipping on its side. One customer was on board at the time. Both the driver of the car and the passenger were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, WMATA said. The severity of those injuries are not known at this time.
arlnow.com
Nearly a dozen additional catalytic converter thefts reported
Thieves recently stole nearly a dozen catalytic converters early Wednesday in a crime spree that spanned numerous North Arlington neighborhoods, police say. Word of the thefts follows Wednesday’s arrest of three people from Chicago who were allegedly seen tampering with cars near Columbia Pike and found with catalytic converters and power tools.
fox5dc.com
Car wanted in Fairfax County I-495 shooting found on fire in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Police in Virginia announced that a car wanted for a previous shooting on I-495 in Fairfax County was discovered on fire in a wooded area of Prince William County. Virginia State Police said shortly before 4:00 a.m. Saturday, the Prince William County Police Department notified...
DC crackdown on marijuana gifting shops begins
Thursday marked the District’s official crackdown on so-called marijuana gifting shops which sell items or services such as clothing or massages and then “gifts” marijuana.
Maryland Au Pair Missing After Ordering Ride Share To Dulles Airport For Flight She Didn't Make
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old Au Pair who disappeared a week ago under curious circumstances. In Montgomery County, an alert was issued by police for Fanisa Mthembi, who was last seen shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 as she was leaving her employer’s home in Bethesda.
popville.com
“Parking enforcement booted 11 cars in a four block radius in Lamond Riggs”
I counted 11(!) booted cars this morning between N Capitol and Tuckerman and N Capitol and Van Buren Streets yesterday morning. And at lunchtime, there are 3 tow trucks in the area towing booted cars away. I’ve lived in this neighborhood for five years and have never seen parking enforcement near our house.
Wbaltv.com
Amazon to close two warehouses in Baltimore area
Amazon has announced that they will be closing two different warehouses in Essex and Hanover affecting over 300 employees. According to Alisa Carroll, a spokesperson for Amazon, these two delivery stations are closing, but each of the employees at these facilities — around 350 — are being offered to transfer to new, nearby facilities with upgraded amenities. She added:
WTOP
Fairfax Co. considering ‘restructuring entirely’ how trash is collected
Fairfax County, Virginia, is considering ways to potentially change the way trash is collected across the county following numerous complaints from residents about private companies being unresponsive and not picking up garbage. “It’s truly aggravating,” said Jeff McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. “I’ve gone through it...
thedcpost.com
Best Seafood Markets in Washington DC: Create Your Home-Made Feast
Seafood enthusiasts would always appreciate enjoying seafood dishes at a nice restaurant. But they can also find great joy in cooking their own with fresh ingredients. These are the best seafood markets in Washington DC in our opinion. Jessie Taylor Seafood. Address: 1100 Maine Ave, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202)...
