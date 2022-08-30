Read full article on original website
Stateside: Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
Today on Stateside, reporter Zach Gorchow of Gongwer News Service gave the details on a recent meeting of the Michigan Board of State Canvassers. The board denied two proposals from appearing on the November ballot. Then, ahead of the 100th anniversary of Hamtramck, a historian joined to tell its story of waves of immigration and how it came to be a city. Plus, a special feature from Interlochen Public Radio explored the growing industry of forest carbon markets, and how the State of Michigan is using its first carbon credits. To wrap up, a retired Michigan pediatrician told her story about a time when she had to leave the state to seek a late-term abortion.
Long-time Detroit broadcaster, educator Specs Howard dies
Detroit broadcasting legend and educator Specs Howard has died. He was 96. Born Julian Liebman, Howard’s successful broadcasting career took him from radio stations in Pennsylvania to Cleveland and Detroit. As he approached the end of his career as a disc jockey in the 1960’s, Howard said he knew...
Stateside: Friday, Sept. 2, 2022
Host Zoe Clark wraps up the week in political news with political journalists. They discuss the Board of State Canvassers meeting that resulted in two ballot proposals being held from the November ballot and heading to the Supreme Court. Also a review of the state GOP convention in Lansing. And a reflection on President Biden's speech about right-wing extremism.
Michigan congressional candidates hold listening sessions as campaign season ramps up
Michigan’s congressional races garnered a visit from a national Republican leader Wednesday. U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stumped in Michigan alongside Republican candidates hoping to represent the southeast and middle portions of the state. At the Southeast Michigan Construction Academy in Madison Heights, McCarthy said the candidates could...
Michigan doctors speak out about threats to criminalize abortion
Reviving Michigan’s 1931 law that bans nearly all abortions would cause serious harm to patients and doctors alike, according to some Michigan doctors who are speaking out about threats to abortion care in the state. That law was dormant for nearly 50 years after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe...
More than 200 officers have quit the Detroit Police Department this year — twice as many as all of 2021
With four months left in the year, the Detroit Police Department has already lost twice as many officers this year than it did in all of 2021. The city offered a one-time $2,000 bonus to officers in March to entice them to stay with the department. Mayor Mike Duggan also...
College football: Michigan, Michigan State season preview with John U. Bacon
The calendar has flipped to September, the smell of pumpkin-spice lattes, cakes, and candles is in the air, and all of that means it must be time for college football. Michigan State will open its season at home in East Lansing against Western Michigan Friday night. Michigan will host Colorado State Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor.
Stateside Podcast: University of Michigan's Galileo is a fake
The library at the University of Michigan just found out that a prized manuscript attributed to astronomer Galileo is a 20th century forgery. Today on the podcast, the dean of libraries shares the details of this farce. GUEST:. Donna Hayward, University of Michigan interim dean of libraries. ____. Looking for...
Auchter's Art: Resistance is futile
Yes, I know. The editorial cartoon this week isn't exactly biting commentary. What can I say? I felt the need to make a contemporary joke. And there is nothing more contemporary these days than pickleball. Have you played yet? No? You will. It's inevitable — that's seemingly just how popular...
A double-amputee called Taylor police for help. They took his dog. Now the ACLU is suing the city.
Dale Bryant loves his dog, King. “Yeah, he helps me plenty,” Bryant said as King, a german shepherd, sniffed and wagged his tail on a Zoom call this week. Bryant has both legs amputated. He gets around by laying face down on a modified wheelchair, and pushing the wheels with his arms, which puts him eye-to-eye with King. Bryant lives alone at his house in Taylor, outside of Detroit, just him and King.
Report: More Michigan 3rd graders at risk of being held back for poor reading test scores
More Michigan school children are falling behind academically. The new report on retention eligibility under the Read by Grade Three law is based on spring test scores. According to Michigan State University's Education Policy Innovation Collaborative, 5.8% of third graders were eligible to be retained based on their spring reading test scores. The rates were higher for African-American students (4.5 times more likely to be retention-eligible than their white peers) and economically disadvantaged students (4.5 times as likely to be retention-eligible than their more advantaged peers).
