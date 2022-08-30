ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

What Can You Expect During The Upcoming Mid-Term Elections In November?

By Get Up!
Praise Houston
Praise Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=021xlK_0hbPdqoV00

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital


Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. ( Terms and conditions )

The Mid-Term elections are less than 3 months away and we need to be prepared for not only the candidates but the some of the new laws that have been put in place. Judge Melodee Armstrong comes to the Get Up Church today to give us what we need to know.

LISTEN BELOW


CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ BELOW

Erica Campbell: So let’s jump right in the midterm elections coming up in November. What can we expect?

Judge Melodee Armstrong: Since World War II, the party of the incumbent president loses ground during the midterm elections and with allegations of voter fraud that often failed in court, lack of new voting laws. So expect a little confusion and a recommitment to voting? Is go time.

Erica: With all the new voting laws around the country. Where does the Voting Rights Act of 1965, where does it stand in 2022?

Judge Melodee: Some say leaning on one leg? Georgia recently and visited briefly with Senator Raphael Warnock who is on the ballot there, the US Supreme Court weakened the Voting Rights Act and Shelby County, Alabama vs Eric Holder in 2013. Section five required certain state governments to get federal preclearance before changing voting laws. Preclearance lead to more minority congressional representation and voter turnout. Section four B was the formula to determine who needed preclearance based on their history of voting discrimination. Erica, the Supreme (Court) struck (down) section four B. So by 2018, nearly 1000 polling places closed many in majority black counties, which led to reduced voter turnout, cut to early voting, voting ID laws and purging voter roles. So how did we get here, Deborah Cox?

Erica: So what are some new voting laws and how these laws affect us?

Judge Melodee: Sure. Some examples are:

  • Alabama: voting curbside is curved, so people with infirmities, a fear of COVID, you’ve gotta go in.
  • Texas: new rules and possible crimes for voter assistance, and you must give your Social Security or driver’s license number for mail in ballots.
  • Florida: new restrictions on dropboxes, mail in voting, and new laws for election crime.
  • Georgia: Reduced the ballot drop boxes and commissioners have more control over election. But they extended early voting so voter turnout and registration appear to be increasing because of anger over new laws.
  • And Arizona, Connecticut, New York and Oregon passed laws making it easier for eligible voters.

You can learn how to register through USA.Gov and 45 days before an election confirmed you’re still on the voting roles, or re-register ASAP. If someone lost voting rights because of felony convictions Be not dismayed. Check Unlock Our Vote campaign and the US vote foundation because those rights may be restored. And remember Florida voters restored voting rights for about 1.4 million people. The voting must be valuable if someone is trying to keep you from it. Right. We need to have a plan and we want to be as devoted and excited about voting at school kids with summer break. As you Erica, are we spending time with your family and as possible student loan forgiveness.

Erica: Absolutely. Thank you so much for sharing this knowledge and information. And I think that for a long time we’ve they tried to make it as difficult as possible and it’s worth your time. It’s worth your energy. It’s worth taking the time off going to get in that line and making sure that you can let your voice be heard. We appreciate you for being with us. Judge mellow, tell us how we can follow you on social media.

Judge Melodee: You can follow me at @JudgeMelodeeArmstrong on Instagram On Facebook Judge Melodee Armstrong and we all can’t bless the mic like you Miss Erica, but we all have a voice your vote is your voice. So stay vocal America. Stay vocal.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM :


HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Trumpian Arizona candidates lose nonsensical bid to ban voting machines

A federal judge on Friday tossed out a ridiculous election lawsuit filed by far-right, conspiracy theory-pushing candidates in Arizona. Kari Lake and Mark Finchem — Arizona's Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state, respectively — sued in April to ban the use of electronic voting machines ahead of the midterm elections, citing baseless claims of potential fraud. The lawsuit named Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state and Lake’s opponent in the gubernatorial race, as a defendant, along with several county election officials.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Fox News

Media refuse to see Republican wave coming this November

The legacy, left-wing media is at best misunderstanding – and at worst deliberately distorting – the evidence that a Republican-led wave election is coming in November. This is especially true in the U.S. Senate, where Republican candidates are well positioned to regain control of the body in a mass repudiation of President Joe Biden and the Democrats’ policies.
ELECTIONS
TheDailyBeast

AZ Court Says No to ‘Free and Fair Elections’ Ballot Measure

Arizona’s highest court affirmed a decision to bar a progressive ballot initiative that would have dramatically reformed the state’s election and campaign finance laws in an eleventh-hour decision, according to The New York Times. The measure sought, in part, to establish same-day voter registration and restrict the state Legislature’s ability to audit and challenge the result of a federal election. A drive on a petition to get the Arizona Free and Fair Elections Act on the November ballot had collected roughly 475,000 signatures—double the minimum of 237,645 needed. But challenges from Republicans who termed the legislation a “radical” threat to election integrity stymied its journey, leading Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Mikitish to re-crunch the numbers and declare that the petition had fallen short by 1,458 signatures on Friday. “This shows that the court is above the will of the people, and it’s heartbreaking,” a spokesperson for the Democrat-allied coalition of groups backing the measure told the Times on Tuesday. “And unfortunately, it reflects what we’ve seen on a national level, too.”
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erica Campbell
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Deborah Cox
Person
Raphael Warnock
Fox News

Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
COLORADO STATE
Vox

How election deniers could sway the 2024 election

Republican officials in key states stood in the way of former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. But this year, according to recent Washington Post reporting, 54 of 87 GOP candidates running for positions with power over the way elections are certified in presidential battlegrounds have falsely claimed that the 2020 election was fraudulent, and say they would have done things differently. The next time a presidential candidate seeks out help overturning an election, they could find willing accomplices in these candidates.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Us Supreme Court#Election Fraud#Early Voting#Digital Want#The Get Up Church
CBS News

33 state legislatures have introduced bills that would interfere in election administration, new report says

A new report released Wednesday highlighted the sweep of state legislative efforts that may threaten fair and secure election administration. This year legislatures in 33 states — most of which are controlled by Republicans — have introduced 244 bills that would give the partisan legislature or legislatively appointed officials more sway over election operations than civilian appointees, or create undue burdens for nonpartisan election officials. Twenty-four of those bills became law, according to the report from the States United Democracy Center and Protect Democracy, nonpartisan organizations that aim to defend democratic elections.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

They were arrested for voter fraud in Florida. They didn’t know they were ineligible

As he neared the end of a 10-year prison sentence, Peter Washington attended “assimilation” classes to prepare for life after incarceration, including the possibility of the restoration of his voting rights.After his release, he received a voter registration form in the mail, filled it out and mailed it back to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office. He then received a voter card in the mail.Believing he was newly enfranchised, Washington cast a ballot with his wife at an early voting location during the 2020 presidential election.On 28 August, nearly two years later, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office...
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Two key Virginia congressional races could impact control of U.S. House

(The Center Square) – Voters from across the country will determine who controls the U.S. House of Representatives in November, and the outcome of two key Virginia races could affect the final result. Democrats narrowly hold control of the House with a 220-211 majority, but Republicans are hoping to...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Stacey Abrams eviscerates GOP opponent in resurfaced clip

Stacey Abrams claimed Brian Kemp, the current Republican governor of Georgia, illegally cancelled thousands of voter registrations in a resurfaced clip.During a 2018 debate, Kemp asked Abrams why she’s “encouraging people to break the law” to vote for her.In response, Abrams said: “What I’ve asked for is that you allow those who are legally eligible to vote to allow them to cast their ballots.“In fact, we took you to court in 2016 and a federal judge said that you illegally cancelled 34,000 registrations.”Abrams and Kemp will again go head-to-head for the governor’s seat in November.Sign up to our newsletters.
GEORGIA STATE
Stateline

Ranked Choice Voting Lifts Unexpected Hopeful in Alaska Election

Ranked-choice voting, an increasingly popular elections system across the country, played heavily in the special congressional race that will send Alaska U.S. Rep.-elect Mary Peltola to Washington, D.C., this month. Wednesday night, Peltola, a Democrat, was ahead of Republican candidate Sarah Palin 40.2%-31.2% when the first votes were counted for...
ALASKA STATE
Praise Houston

Praise Houston

133
Followers
581
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Houston's Inspiration Station

 https://praisehouston.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy