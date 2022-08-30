ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella Valley philanthropist Patti Grundhofer dies at 54: ‘The face of philanthropy in the desert’

By Brian Blueskye, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 4 days ago

Patricia "Patti" Grundhofer, a local philanthropist who made financial contributions to several local nonprofits, died Sunday at 54.

According to local friend and Saks Fifth Avenue Vice President and General Manager Dennis Flaig-Moore, Grundhofer died in her sleep at her residence in Livingston, Montana.

The cause of death has yet to be released. Details of a memorial service are forthcoming.

Grundhofer attended Hill-Murray High School* in Maplewood, Minnesota, and went on to graduate from the University of Minnesota. Following a successful career in finance and executive leadership in New York, she founded the Minneapolis-based Meier Group, LLC.

In 2011, Patti and Jack Grundhofer were married in Rapid City, South Dakota. The couple also had a home in Indian Wells. Since her husband's passing in 2021 , she continued the couple’s philanthropic goals as executive director of the John F. Grundhofer Charitable Foundation.

The couple made contributions to 25 local nonprofits, including Animal Samaritans,  Mama’s House, Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital, United Way of the Desert, Joslyn Center, Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center and The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.

Grundhofer and her husband divided their time between Indian Wells, Minneapolis, Sioux Falls and Livingston, Montana.

Grundhofer was also involved with the Minnesota Medical Foundation, the University of Minnesota Foundation, and the Children’s Home Society and Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota. She served as board director of the Livingston HealthCare Foundation and the Livingston Center for Art and Culture in Livingston, Montana.

The Living Desert's new $10 million entrance plaza is named the Patti and Jack Grundhofer Plaza, and Eisenhower Health in February 2020 unveiled the Patti and Jack Grundhofer Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Services center.

"She always put her community first," Flaig-Moore said. "She had a huge philanthropic giving spirit. Her strength was getting people together to follow her towards these organizations and make them the powerhouses they became. There were so many things she did, but she was kind of the frontrunner of getting people involved."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XKvp0_0hbPdABL00

Harold Matzner, a board member of the Eisenhower Medical Center, Barbara Sinatra Children's Center and chairman of the Palm Springs International Film Society described her as "generous, intelligent, a good person and good friend."

"It was significant when she gave to a charity and she became the face of philanthropy in the desert," Matzner said.

In May, the Association of Fundraising Professionals CA awarded Grundhofer with the Outstanding Philanthropist award during the 16th Annual National Philanthropy Day in the Desert.

National Philanthropy Day chairperson Josh Zahid said "Jack is the one who wrote the checks, but Patti was the one giving her input" to nonprofits on how to save money and create engaging events.

Other Coachella Valley causes supported by the Grundhofers' foundation were the McCallum Theatre, the Barbara Sinatra's Children's Center, Cancer Partners, the Coachella Valley Symphony, the Desert Community Foundation, the Joslyn Center, Desert AIDS Project, the Pet Rescue Center in La Quinta, the Rancho Mirage Public Library and the PDCMS Foundation.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated Grundhofer graduated from Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Minnesota. It was later revealed to The Desert Sun she graduated from Hill-Murray High School in Maplewood, Minnesota.

Brian Blueskye covers arts and entertainment for the Desert Sun. He can be reached at brian.blueskye@desertsun.com or on Twitter at @bblueskye.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Coachella Valley philanthropist Patti Grundhofer dies at 54: ‘The face of philanthropy in the desert’

