NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 5
04-07-24-38-39
(four, seven, twenty-four, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
Lucky For Life
08-15-19-46-47, Lucky Ball: 18
(eight, fifteen, nineteen, forty-six, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Mega Millions
02-38-55-57-65, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3
(two, thirty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-five; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $169,000,000
Pick 3 Day
6-2-7, Lucky Sum: 15
(six, two, seven; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
Pick 3 Evening
4-5-9, Lucky Sum: 18
(four, five, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
Pick 4 Day
5-2-2-6, Lucky Sum: 15
(five, two, two, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
Pick 4 Evening
7-7-0-6, Lucky Sum: 20
(seven, seven, zero, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 134,000,000
