Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 5

04-07-24-38-39

(four, seven, twenty-four, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

Lucky For Life

08-15-19-46-47, Lucky Ball: 18

(eight, fifteen, nineteen, forty-six, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: eighteen)

Mega Millions

02-38-55-57-65, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3

(two, thirty-eight, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-five; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $169,000,000

Pick 3 Day

6-2-7, Lucky Sum: 15

(six, two, seven; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Pick 3 Evening

4-5-9, Lucky Sum: 18

(four, five, nine; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Pick 4 Day

5-2-2-6, Lucky Sum: 15

(five, two, two, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Pick 4 Evening

7-7-0-6, Lucky Sum: 20

(seven, seven, zero, six; Lucky Sum: twenty)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 134,000,000

