Day after scathing report, Chicago's top cop announces changes aimed at giving police officers more time off

J'Love
4d ago
How about giving the cops the green light to arrest people and having a DA enforce the law and enforce sentencing.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott is Not Making More Friends But is Doing Chicago a FavorTom HandyChicago, IL
What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camperjustpene50Chicago, IL
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat stateAsh JurbergTexas State
Chicago Residents Living in Highrise Urged to Turn Off Lights After 11:00pmNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago police impound 7 cars, identify 44 more to be seized for illegal drag racing, drifting
CPD said they impounded seven vehicles in connection to the dangerous activities. Since then, they said they have also identified an additional 44 vehicles to be seized under the new ordinance.
Shocking discovery: Human fetus found on sidewalk in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - It was a normal summer day in Chicago's Austin neighborhood, until someone made a shocking discovery: a human fetus just laying on a sidewalk. The fetus was found on the 6400 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue (near Narragansett) around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, police said. Video from the...
Chicago crime: Man stabbed, killed during altercation in South Shore, police say
A man was fatally stabbed during a domestic incident on the city's South Side, authorities said.
Human fetus found on Galewood neighborhood sidewalk on NW Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police are investigating after a human fetus was found a Northwest Side sidewalk Saturday afternoon.
Chicago Bakery Owner Considers Moving Business to Suburbs to Avoid Crime
The owner of a small bakery says she's fed up with the unrelenting vandalism and thefts. Teresa Ging owns Sugar Bliss in Chicago. Last week, a man came into her bakery, trashed the counter then tried to snatch a purse. Ging and several other women grabbed the purse and wrenched it out of the guy's hands before he fled off. She says it took 40 minutes for cops to show up. No arrest was made. Now, Ging is thinking about moving part of her business to the suburbs.
Chicago cop struck by car while attempting to conduct traffic stop on West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle while attempting to make a traffic stop Friday night in East Garfield Park. Just before 10:30 p.m., Chicago police officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the 3300 block of West Congress Parkway. After the officers exited their...
4 suspects fire nearly 45 rounds at 15-year-old boy on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was critically injured after four suspects fired dozens of rounds at him on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Just before midnight, a 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Crandon when four unknown offenders approached him. The offenders had...
Chicago officials gear up for Labor Day weekend, focusing on water safety and increase in police presence
CHICAGO - Historically a violent weekend in the city, Chicago police are gearing up this Labor Day by adding more uniformed officers in neighborhoods, on the CTA and across the city's beaches. Chicago police Supt. David Brown admits they are facing scheduling issues, and under a new policy, CPD can...
Residents on Chicago's North Side say someone's stealing their checks from the mail
CHICAGO - Some residents of Chicago's Edgebrook neighborhood say their checks are being stolen out of a mailbox, erased and re-written for astronomical sums. Sargon Debaz said he mailed a $400 check, and days later the bank flagged him about a $12,500 attempted payment on it. "I got lucky," Debaz...
Teen boy shot at, 45 rounds, in South Chicago
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot at by four men in South Chicago Friday night. The boy, 15, was walking on the sidewalk near the 7900 block of South Crandon Street at around 11:57 p.m. when four unknown men approached him with handguns and fired 45 rounds at the boy and fled. The boy sustained […]
17-year-old carjacks man at gunpoint in Englewood: police
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a man at gunpoint in Englewood Thursday. The teen faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. On Thursday, the teen allegedly carjacked a 40-year-old man in the 6600 block of South Wentworth Avenue. The teen was arrested...
2 dozen arrested in Chicago as part of multiple months-long drug, gang investigations, police say
Police say they recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine, heroin, marijuana, as well as cash. They also seized a number of guns and vehicles, officials said.
Extremely Local News: CTA Car found on Eisenhower Expressway… Or was it?
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. CTA ‘L’ Car Spotted On Eisenhower Expressway Wasn’t A Runaway Train — It’s Goose Island Brewery’s Mobile Bar: An old CTA rail car was repurposed by Goose Island Brewery and occasionally gets hauled to events via the expressway, the brewery’s president said.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot cuts ribbon on Mahalia Jackson plaza in Chatham
A ribbon cutting of the new Mahalia Jackson Court Public Outdoor Plaza, or POP for short, was held Friday afternoon in Chatham. The plaza includes a 12-foot tall monument of Jackson, a small playground, a performance space and food court.
Chicago mother says her ex-boyfriend shot her 3 times in front of her kids
CHICAGO - A Chicago mother of two is speaking out after she says she was shot multiple times, and then her apartment was set on fire. She said this was the result of her trying to escape an abusive and toxic relationship. Markeytia Richmond spent nine days in the hospital...
WATCH: Video shows men wanted for shooting retired CPD officer at South Side currency exchange
CHICAGO - Police have released surveillance video of two people wanted for shooting a retired police officer working security at a South Side currency exchange Thursday morning. The video shows the masked men exit a gray SUV and rob the currency exchange around 7:30 a.m. near 71st Street and Wentworth...
Police release photos of suspects in shooting of woman on Red Line train downtown
Chicago police have released photos of suspects in the shooting of a woman on a CTA Red Line train downtown last week. The woman was riding the train near North State Street on Aug. 27 when she got into an argument with the suspects.
Man, 22, shot and killed in Englewood
CHICAGO — A man was found laying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds to the body Saturday morning. According to reports, police responded to a call of a 22-year-old man was found laying on the ground near the 6000 block of West Racine Street at around 2:52 a.m. Saturday morning. The man sustained gunshot […]
2 wounded, 1 fatally after gunman opens fire on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Two people were wounded, one fatally in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of West 79th Street in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. At about 4:16 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was sitting inside of a parked vehicle, and a 30-year-old...
Retired Chicago police officer shot several times trying to stop robbery at South Side currency exchange
CHICAGO - A retired Chicago police officer was shot six times after he confronted a robber at an Englewood currency exchange Thursday morning, according police and fire officials. The retired officer, 60, was shot around 7:30 a.m. near 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue, according to a preliminary police report. He...
