WDIO-TV
Wisconsin man arrested for driving under the influence
WEAU-TV 13
3 people facing charges in connection to Eau Claire County homicide
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are charged in connection to the death of a man found in a ditch in Eau Claire County in June. Court records show 37-year-old Philip Novak of Milwaukee, Wis. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony bail jumping.
WEAU-TV 13
2 people in custody after authorities respond to home in Washburn County
VILLAGE OF BIRCHWOOD, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are in custody after authorities responded to a home in Washburn County Thursday. According to a media release from the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 1 at around 11:30 a.m. Washburn County Sheriff’s Office and Birchwood Police Department were informed by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office that they had information regarding a burglary suspect that was possibly at a home in the Village of Birchwood.
WEAU-TV 13
Driver arrested for OWI after crash in Dunn County Saturday morning
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody after a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Dunn County. 25-year-old Lucy Chang of Menomonie was arrested on suspicion of OWI-1st offense with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. According to a...
WEAU-TV 13
Not guilty plea entered for man charged in homicide/arson, victim named
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- On Wednesday authorities identified the victim as 55-year-old Lynn Smith of Chippewa Falls. CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls man charged with killing a woman and starting a house on fire has a not guilty plea entered on his behalf. 58-year-old Scott Vaningan appeared in...
drydenwire.com
Sheriff’s Office Issues Press Release Regarding ‘Police Action’ That Closed Birchwood School District
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Washburn County Sheriff's has issued the following press release regarding the situation in Birchwood on Monday. On September 1st, 2022 at about 11:30 a.m., Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, and Birchwood Police Department were notified by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office that they had information regarding a burglary suspect that was possibly in the Village of Birchwood at a residence.
Teen accused of murdering Lily Peters back in court Thursday
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) -- The Wisconsin teenager charged in the homicide of 10-year-old Lily Peters was back in court Thursday afternoon.In court, the boy waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The defense indicated that they plan to file a reverse waiver petition, which would request the case be moved from adult court down to juvenile court. A hearing on that has been scheduled for Sept. 29.In April, police found Peters' body just blocks away from her aunt's home in Chippewa Falls. The teenage suspect was 14 when Peters was killed, and he told police he planned it.According to the...
A 14-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing a 10-year-old girl after luring her off a trial by suggesting they explore surrounding woods plans to waive his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday.
WEAU-TV 13
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The attorney for the teenager charged in the homicide of 10-year-old, Lily Peters, says his client plans to waive his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday. The hearing is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. in Chippewa County Court. A preliminary hearing is when the judge decides if...
cwbradio.com
Black River Falls Woman Sentenced for Drug Charges
A Black River Falls woman entered a plea for possession charges in Jackson County Court on Monday. According to the Black River Falls Police Department, officers noticed two people trying to hide something following a traffic stop back in February. After a search of the vehicle, eight items of drug paraphernalia and several packages of meth and marijuana were found. Jamie Smother was arrested in the incident.
Jury finds Thomas Aspseter guilty on all five counts
MONROE CO. (WKBT) – On Thursday, a jury found 38-year-old Thomas Aspseter, a Sparta man who killed his step-grandfather and severely injured two others with an axe, guilty on all five counts. The jury convicted Aspseter on one count of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and two counts of aggravated battery involving a dangerous weapon....
WEAU-TV 13
Vehicle driven into pond in Trempealeau County
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY , Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a vehicle ends up in a pond in Trempealeau County. It happened on State Rd 93, north of Highway 10, near the Village of Eleva. Around 4:15 a.m. on September 1, the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office received a call...
WEAU-TV 13
Fire destroys Eau Claire Co. home
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A home is a total loss after a fire in Eau Claire County Friday. Fall Creek Area Fire District and Augusta Bridge Creek Fire and Rescue responded to Berlin Road in the Town of Ludington just before 5 p.m. on September 2. According to...
seehafernews.com
A hearing will be held in Chippewa County Court later today (September 1st) for the 14-year-old accused of killing Lily Peters. The boy hasn’t been named because of his age. He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of the 10-year-old girl last April. Police say he...
wiproud.com
Name released of Wisconsin woman killed in house fire
CHIPPEWA FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Chippewa Falls Police Department releases the name of the woman found dead after a house fire in July. Police Chief Matt Kelm says 55-year-old Lynn Smith was identified through dental records. She lived in the home on Superior Street where the fire happened....
“I grabbed an axe and I hit him with it in the face”: Sparta man accused in homicide takes the stand
The 38-year-old man accused of killing his step-grandfather and wounding 2 others in June 2021 testified in his own defense at Monroe County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
KIMT
Man accused of following woman to her Rochester home is pleading not guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of following a young woman and entering her home before being scared off is pleading not guilty. Martin William Danielson, 31 of Rochester, is charged with first-degree burglary and harassment. He was arrested on June 23. Rochester police say a 19-year-old woman at...
Three Arcadia men okay after person falls asleep, drives vehicle into Eleva Pond
Three men from Arcadia are okay after their vehicle ended up in Eleva Pond Thursday morning.
WEAU-TV 13
One man in custody following standoff in Menomonie
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is in custody following a standoff in Menomonie. According to a press release, the Menomonie Police Department with assistance from the Eau Claire Regional SWAT Team attempted to serve a search warrant at the home of Michael Polzin in the 1800 block of 5th Street West.
WEAU-TV 13
Life-threatening injury in moped & truck crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person suffers life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a moped and a truck in Jackson County. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31 on on County Highway C, near Black River Falls. According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol,...
