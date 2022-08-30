CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WCCO) -- The Wisconsin teenager charged in the homicide of 10-year-old Lily Peters was back in court Thursday afternoon.In court, the boy waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The defense indicated that they plan to file a reverse waiver petition, which would request the case be moved from adult court down to juvenile court. A hearing on that has been scheduled for Sept. 29.In April, police found Peters' body just blocks away from her aunt's home in Chippewa Falls. The teenage suspect was 14 when Peters was killed, and he told police he planned it.According to the...

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO