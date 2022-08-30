ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Man who died in police custody in Tacoma struggled with mental illness, sister says

By Peter Talbot
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

A 35-year-old man who died after Washington State troopers used less-lethal force to take him into custody after he crashed his vehicle in Tacoma was identified Tuesday by the medical examiner.

Ronald Hasek died Aug. 9, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office, which has not yet ruled on man’s cause of death. A relative of Hasek told The News Tribune that he had been partially cared for by family in Bonney Lake and struggled with mental illness, including schizophrenia, which he took medication for.

“My brother had issues, but he was a good man who tried his hardest to stay on the right path,” Hasek’s younger sister, Kaylynn Hasek-Glassman, said. “He’s been clean and not doing nothing, trying to just take his schizophrenic meds, and they don’t have the proper protocols for mentally ill people.”

Hasek-Glassman, 27, said she couldn’t entirely blame her brother’s death on police, but she felt that more training is needed for law enforcement to properly handle interactions with mentally ill people.

She said her brother had a bad history with police and that dealing with officers and patrol car lights that day would have terrified him. She is raising money on GoFundMe to help pay for the cost of a funeral.

Court records show the man had several prior convictions in Pierce County between 2005 and 2015, including for second-degree assault, residential burglary and harassment.

The Lakewood Police Department has been designated to lead the investigation by the Pierce County Force Investigation Team , a group of regional police agencies that investigates uses of deadly force. The incident began at about 7:40 p.m. along Pacific Avenue in Tacoma’s Eastside neighborhood, and it ended outside a gas station at 84th Street, in the city’s South End.

The law enforcement officers involved in the incident have yet to be publicly identified by the investigation team.

A Washington State Patrol trooper first tried to stop Hasek near the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue, according to PCFIT . Investigators said the man was driving a Ford truck and had nearly struck a pedestrian and ran a red light. The trooper believed the driver was severely impaired, and the vehicle continued to drive on sidewalks going about 40 mph.

Hasek either jumped or was ejected from the truck as it turned onto 84th Street. The vehicle crashed through a light pole and went into the wall of a gas station. According to a PCFIT news release, several troopers responded and initially reported the man was waving around a gun but later confirmed it was a knife. Investigators said the man didn’t respond to police commands, and less-lethal force was used to subudue and take him into custody. Police radio traffic indicated officers fired a less-lethal bean bag round and shocked him with a Taser.

Medical aid arrived to attend to Hasek, and within a few minutes, he stopped breathing, according to the release. He died after more than 30 minutes of CPR.

Hasek’s sister said she last saw her brother two days before his death. She said he couldn’t handle the noise of children at the home where he lived with his two sisters and got upset, leaving on his own. The sister said Hasek lived on Supplemental Security Income he received due to issues with his spine that started when he was a teenager, leaving him in constant pain and unable to work. She also said her brother had poor eyesight and sometimes didn’t wear glasses when he should, which she said could have been why he was driving erratically.

Hasek-Glassman said family would remember him as funny and bright person who loved to fish, build potato guns, goof around with his friends and make others laugh. Hasek grew up in Bonney Lake. His sister said his mental illness developed later in life and worsened in the last five years.

“My brother had a good heart,” Hasek-Glassman wrote in an obituary posted to Facebook. “He was a intelligent man who could of amounted to so much in this world. Ron was always someones protector. He was always mine growing up. I could always count on my big brother to be by my side. He was my guardian on Earth.”

Comments / 7

Lezlie Graham Mabry
4d ago

why upon death these people become angels, he was an angry addict..I knew him. he was explosive, violent and mean while using

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bonney Lake, WA
Pierce County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Ford, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
Tacoma, WA
Obituaries
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Pierce County, WA
Washington State
Washington Obituaries
seattlemedium.com

Police Shooting in Tacoma

Police are saying that an assault suspect was killed following an exchange of gunfire with Tacoma police. At about 12:30 p.m a 911 caller reported his uncle assaulted him at a residence on the 6700 block of South Monroe Street, and Tacoma police were dispatched at about 2 p.m., according to a PCFIT news release from Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro. Officers arrived at about 2:20 p.m.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Prosecutors Charge Two Men in Separate Seattle Child Kidnapping Attempts

Two men accused of separate attempted child kidnappings in Seattle were charged this week, King County prosecutors said. Nash Miller, 37, was arrested Tuesday and charged Friday with second-degree attempted kidnapping. Dash camera footage shows him "prowling" a neighborhood in his car and following three girls, according to probable cause documents.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness#Obituary#Guns#Police Radio#Washington State
q13fox.com

Silver Alert issued for missing, at-risk 91-year-old man from Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol has issued a silver alert for a missing, at-risk man who was last seen in Tacoma. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), 91-year-old Francis Larkins went missing on Friday at around 11:30 p.m. Authorities say he was last seen in the area of McKinley Ave. in Tacoma.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

3 people recovering after Lakewood house fire

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Three people are recovering after a fire raced through a Lakewood home on Friday night. West Pierce Fire & Rescue tweeted about the fire at the two-story house, located along 70th Avenue Court Southwest, just after 11 pm. The fire ripped through a portion of the...
LAKEWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Detectives to speak about unsolved homicide of Auburn woman

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma detectives are planning to speak Friday morning on the unsolved homicide of a 50-year-old Auburn mother. On July 27, 2020, Diana Davis was reported missing and was last seen in the Proctor area of Tacoma, and her car was found engulfed in flames two days later.
AUBURN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Facebook
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Renton

Renton police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning. According to police, just before 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Southwest Sunset Boulevard for reports of a man laying on the ground and not moving. When they arrived, officers found the...
RENTON, WA
KING 5

One person killed in Tacoma hit-and-run, suspect on the loose

TACOMA, Wash. — One person was killed after a hit-and-run in Tacoma Thursday afternoon. The suspect was driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Puyallup when they ran a stop sign in at the intersection of East D Street and East 34th Street and collided with another vehicle, according to Tacoma police.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Missing Olympia teen found safe Thursday night

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said the Olympia teen who was initially missing under "suspicious circumstances" was reportedly found safe Thursday night. On Thursday, TCSO reported the 16-year-old left his home in Olympia at about 4 p.m. to attend football practice at Olympia High School but...
OLYMPIA, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
4K+
Followers
291
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy