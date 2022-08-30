ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benson, NC

Former Sunday school teacher gets up to 109 years for rape

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A man who taught Sunday school at a North Carolina church was convicted Monday of rape and other sexual crimes, a prosecutor said.

Johnston County Assistant District Attorney Paul Jackson said in a news release Tuesday that the charges against Jonathan David Young, 38, involved three children and took place from 2003 to 2014, The News & Observer reported.

Many of the offenses happened at Firstborn Baptist Church in Benson where Young was a Sunday school teacher for several years, the release stated. The youngest victim was 5 and the oldest was 14 when the incidents occurred, Jackson told the newspaper.

Young was convicted of rape, sex offense and taking indecent liberties with children and sentenced to a minimum of 87 years to a maximum of 109 years in prison, according to the release.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Do-it-all Richard boosts NC Central past NC A&T 28-13

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Davius Richard threw for two scores and ran for two more and North Carolina Central beat North Carolina A&T 28-13 in a season opener Saturday. Richard had a pair of scoring runs of 1 yard and threw touchdown passes of 8 and 16 yards to Kyle Morgan and E.J. Hicks respectively. Richard threw for 200 yards and ran for 54 and the Eagles never trailed. Zachary Yeager threw for 275 yards and a touchdown and ran for 59 yards on six carries for North Carolina A&T. The trip to Bank of America Stadium was NCCU’s eighth game played in an NFL stadium since 2000. The Eagles now are 6-2 in pro venues. It was the 93rd meeting between the two schools. The Aggies still lead the series 53-35-5.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
514K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy