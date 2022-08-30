This week, President Joe Biden — in search of a new label to pin on his political opponents after the failure of his "ultra-MAGA" branding, which prompted peals of laughter rather than shudders of horror — landed on a new slur with which to tar those who don't support his agenda: they are, he said, semi-fascists. Speaking with a crowd of Democratic donors in Maryland, Biden reportedly said, "What we're seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy. It's not just Trump, it's the entire philosophy that underpins the — I'm going to say something — it's semi-fascism."

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO