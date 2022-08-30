Read full article on original website
Related
50 House Democrats and Republicans demand Biden release text of any Iran nuclear deal: Lawmakers raise alarm that U.S. will weaken sanctions on terrorist funding as talks accelerate
A bipartisan group of members of Congress raised fears on Thursday that a new nuclear deal with Iran will weaken sanctions on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and open the door to Russia playing a role in the country's atomic program. In a letter to the White House, 50 Republicans...
Washington Examiner
Long-term con: Obamacare was ‘paid for’ by nationalizing student loans
It may be hard to recall these days when a Democratic White House proudly rejects any guiderails from things such as economics or the Constitution. But back in the Obama years, they considered themselves the wonks. And Obamacare was supposed to be the triumph of the wonks. As the law...
Washington Examiner
Fact-checking Biden's Pennsylvania speech on gun violence
President Joe Biden on Tuesday pushed for stricter gun laws and more police funding as the answer to gun violence as Republicans paint the Democratic Party as soft on crime. Speaking about his "Safer America Plan" in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Biden used the speech to call for a ban on assault-style weapons to address mass shootings and sought to portray Republicans as opposed to the law enforcement resources needed to stem the crime wave gripping many major cities.
To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion
As I predicted when Democrats sought to impeach then-President Donald Trump on unconstitutional grounds, conservative Republicans are planning to try the same unconstitutional gambit if and when they take control of the House of Representatives. It has now been reported that efforts are underway to begin this process.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time tax credit 14 days away
The deadline for Maryland residents to claim a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit of up to $1,000 is just two weeks away. Eligible people have 14 days to apply for the tax credit aimed at helping residents who took out loans to pay for college. The deadline to apply in the Chesapeake Bay state is Sept. 15.
Biden Calls Out GOP Members Warning Of 'Blood In The Street' If Trump Is Prosecuted
Biden offered his strongest condemnation yet of Republicans who are attacking the FBI and praising the Jan. 6 insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol.
Washington Examiner
Biden’s Reichstag blunder
President Joe Biden’s Thursday speech in front of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall would have been a disturbing abuse of presidential power had it not been so ineptly bungled in every phase of execution. Paid for by taxpayers as a supposedly nonpartisan speech, Biden attacked half the country as extremists...
Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOXBusiness
College students sound alarm over Biden loan handout fueling ‘cycle of more debts’
College students raised a red flag to their peers on a "Mornings with Maria" panel Thursday, warning about the repercussions of President Biden’s student loan handouts. "If this means that people take on more loans, under the expectation that these loans are going to get forgiven, and we end up with a cycle of more debts, more degrees that, as Jeffrey mentioned, might not necessarily be worth that much," George Mason doctorate student and Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity’s Preston Cooper said. "And I really worry about what it means for the future."
creators.com
Joe Biden Is the Real Semi-Fascist
This week, President Joe Biden — in search of a new label to pin on his political opponents after the failure of his "ultra-MAGA" branding, which prompted peals of laughter rather than shudders of horror — landed on a new slur with which to tar those who don't support his agenda: they are, he said, semi-fascists. Speaking with a crowd of Democratic donors in Maryland, Biden reportedly said, "What we're seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy. It's not just Trump, it's the entire philosophy that underpins the — I'm going to say something — it's semi-fascism."
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top secret documents from the White House.
Washington Examiner
Democrats can’t complain about Trump judges any more
Throughout President Donald Trump’s four years in office, the Left constantly freaked out about his hostile takeover of the federal judiciary. “Trump’s impact on the federal judiciary has been profound,” Georgetown Law School professor Paul Butler told PBS. “If there’s a contest about the future of law, of judicial interpretations, Republicans have won.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Biden Administration Is Taking From the Poor and Giving to the Rich
If you had any doubts that those in power have dropped the pretense of fighting for the working class, you can dispense with them after President Joe Biden administration's latest concessions to the laptop class. From student loan forgiveness to subsidies for people who drive pricey electric cars and profitable semiconductor company CEOs, this administration is working hard to shower its friends with handouts paid for by hardworking lower-wage Americans.
Washington Examiner
There is a public safety threat, but blame-shifting Biden has no clue what it is
If Twitter and Facebook want to understand what disinformation looks like, they should have just paid attention to President Joe Biden's gun speech on Tuesday night. The speech was part of a broader effort to shift blame for the public safety crisis Biden has created. It isn't his fault or criminal-coddling prosecutors' fault or anti-police activists' fault. Rather, it is the fault of lawful gun owners and Republicans.
Washington Examiner
White House Report Card: Biden edging out of the woods
This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden taking his 23rd of the last 32 days on vacation after a week highlighted by two speeches in Philadelphia that revealed his fall election strategy: attacking MAGA. In both addresses, Biden accused former President Donald Trump and his millions...
Washington Examiner
Midterm Memo: Trump is the center of gravity for Iowa Republicans
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The applause lines gave it away. I spent a couple of days here in Iowa recently to get a sense of the center of gravity in the Republican Party. Polling suggests it's Donald Trump; conservative talk radio suggests it’s the federal investigation into the former president’s alleged mishandling of classified documents, as revealed when the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, his residence and private social club in Palm Beach, Florida.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Biden to portray GOP as pushing country 'backwards' during prime-time address
President Joe Biden is expected to rip MAGA Republicans during a prime-time address framing the November's midterm elections as a continuation of his 2020 cycle's "battle for the soul of the nation." The White House promised that the Thursday night speech, broadcast across the country from Independence National Historical Park...
Washington Examiner
'A travesty of justice:' Trump erupts at Biden, Dems at first rally after Mar-a-Lago raid
Former President Donald Trump pulled no punches at his first rally since the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate, targeting President Joe Biden, other top Democrats, and the Justice Department in a nearly two-hour speech Saturday evening. Trump held the "Save America" rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania to support his candidates...
Comments / 1