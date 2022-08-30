ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

50 House Democrats and Republicans demand Biden release text of any Iran nuclear deal: Lawmakers raise alarm that U.S. will weaken sanctions on terrorist funding as talks accelerate

A bipartisan group of members of Congress raised fears on Thursday that a new nuclear deal with Iran will weaken sanctions on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and open the door to Russia playing a role in the country's atomic program. In a letter to the White House, 50 Republicans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Long-term con: Obamacare was ‘paid for’ by nationalizing student loans

It may be hard to recall these days when a Democratic White House proudly rejects any guiderails from things such as economics or the Constitution. But back in the Obama years, they considered themselves the wonks. And Obamacare was supposed to be the triumph of the wonks. As the law...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Fact-checking Biden's Pennsylvania speech on gun violence

President Joe Biden on Tuesday pushed for stricter gun laws and more police funding as the answer to gun violence as Republicans paint the Democratic Party as soft on crime. Speaking about his "Safer America Plan" in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Biden used the speech to call for a ban on assault-style weapons to address mass shootings and sought to portray Republicans as opposed to the law enforcement resources needed to stem the crime wave gripping many major cities.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newsweek

To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion

As I predicted when Democrats sought to impeach then-President Donald Trump on unconstitutional grounds, conservative Republicans are planning to try the same unconstitutional gambit if and when they take control of the House of Representatives. It has now been reported that efforts are underway to begin this process.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Massachusetts State
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Reichstag blunder

President Joe Biden’s Thursday speech in front of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall would have been a disturbing abuse of presidential power had it not been so ineptly bungled in every phase of execution. Paid for by taxpayers as a supposedly nonpartisan speech, Biden attacked half the country as extremists...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Person
Mark Zandi
Tom Joyce
Tom Joyce
Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Milton Friedman
FOXBusiness

College students sound alarm over Biden loan handout fueling ‘cycle of more debts’

College students raised a red flag to their peers on a "Mornings with Maria" panel Thursday, warning about the repercussions of President Biden’s student loan handouts. "If this means that people take on more loans, under the expectation that these loans are going to get forgiven, and we end up with a cycle of more debts, more degrees that, as Jeffrey mentioned, might not necessarily be worth that much," George Mason doctorate student and Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity’s Preston Cooper said. "And I really worry about what it means for the future."
COLLEGES
creators.com

Joe Biden Is the Real Semi-Fascist

This week, President Joe Biden — in search of a new label to pin on his political opponents after the failure of his "ultra-MAGA" branding, which prompted peals of laughter rather than shudders of horror — landed on a new slur with which to tar those who don't support his agenda: they are, he said, semi-fascists. Speaking with a crowd of Democratic donors in Maryland, Biden reportedly said, "What we're seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy. It's not just Trump, it's the entire philosophy that underpins the — I'm going to say something — it's semi-fascism."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Democrats can’t complain about Trump judges any more

Throughout President Donald Trump’s four years in office, the Left constantly freaked out about his hostile takeover of the federal judiciary. “Trump’s impact on the federal judiciary has been profound,” Georgetown Law School professor Paul Butler told PBS. “If there’s a contest about the future of law, of judicial interpretations, Republicans have won.”
POTUS
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Student Loans#Student Debt#Inflation And Economy#Loan Forgiveness#Consumer Price Index#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Cnbc#Moody S Analytics#Democrat#The Roosevelt Institute
Reason.com

The Biden Administration Is Taking From the Poor and Giving to the Rich

If you had any doubts that those in power have dropped the pretense of fighting for the working class, you can dispense with them after President Joe Biden administration's latest concessions to the laptop class. From student loan forgiveness to subsidies for people who drive pricey electric cars and profitable semiconductor company CEOs, this administration is working hard to shower its friends with handouts paid for by hardworking lower-wage Americans.
INCOME TAX
Washington Examiner

There is a public safety threat, but blame-shifting Biden has no clue what it is

If Twitter and Facebook want to understand what disinformation looks like, they should have just paid attention to President Joe Biden's gun speech on Tuesday night. The speech was part of a broader effort to shift blame for the public safety crisis Biden has created. It isn't his fault or criminal-coddling prosecutors' fault or anti-police activists' fault. Rather, it is the fault of lawful gun owners and Republicans.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

White House Report Card: Biden edging out of the woods

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden taking his 23rd of the last 32 days on vacation after a week highlighted by two speeches in Philadelphia that revealed his fall election strategy: attacking MAGA. In both addresses, Biden accused former President Donald Trump and his millions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Midterm Memo: Trump is the center of gravity for Iowa Republicans

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The applause lines gave it away. I spent a couple of days here in Iowa recently to get a sense of the center of gravity in the Republican Party. Polling suggests it's Donald Trump; conservative talk radio suggests it’s the federal investigation into the former president’s alleged mishandling of classified documents, as revealed when the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, his residence and private social club in Palm Beach, Florida.
IOWA STATE
Congress
Congress
Business
Business
Economy
Economy
Politics
Politics
U.S. Politics
U.S. Politics
Housing
Housing
Washington Examiner

Biden to portray GOP as pushing country 'backwards' during prime-time address

President Joe Biden is expected to rip MAGA Republicans during a prime-time address framing the November's midterm elections as a continuation of his 2020 cycle's "battle for the soul of the nation." The White House promised that the Thursday night speech, broadcast across the country from Independence National Historical Park...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

