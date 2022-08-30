Read full article on original website
Minnesota City School Bell dedication, Sept. 11
The dedication of the Minnesota City School Bell site will take place on Sunday, September 11, at 2 p.m. The site is located along Bridge Street near the picnic shelter. A short history of the school and the bell project will be presented; you may bring lawn chairs if you wish. An open house will follow at the Historic First Baptist Church building, 140 Mill Street, to view pictures and other related materials from the Minnesota City Historical Association archives.
YMCA hosts life-saving CPR classes
The Winona Family YMCA is hosting American Red Cross Adult & Pediatric CPR/AED & First Aid classes this fall with a fun and experienced instructor. Classes are a hybrid format, with an online learning component required before the in-person session. Classes are from 5:30-8pm at the Winona Family YMCA, 902...
WSU Foundation buys land near train depot
The Winona State University (WSU) Foundation recently purchased a property near its campus, but the foundation does not currently have any plans in place for the site, according to WSU officials. Earlier in August of this year, the foundation purchased the site for $500,000. The property, located at 53 West...
Local COVID update
Confirmed COVID cases were flat in Winona County and down in Trempealeau and Buffalo counties in the latest reports, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) signed off on new vaccine boosters targeting the omicron COVID variant, one version of which will be available to everyone 12 and older.
