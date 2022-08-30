The dedication of the Minnesota City School Bell site will take place on Sunday, September 11, at 2 p.m. The site is located along Bridge Street near the picnic shelter. A short history of the school and the bell project will be presented; you may bring lawn chairs if you wish. An open house will follow at the Historic First Baptist Church building, 140 Mill Street, to view pictures and other related materials from the Minnesota City Historical Association archives.

