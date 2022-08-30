Horse racing notes: Louisiana Downs’ 2023 dates approved; Labor Day festivities; and Louisiana Cup Day winners continue to shine

Read full article on original website
arklatexweekend.com
National card-based party game company, headquartered in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Daniel and Elles Maddry run the largest Christian gaming company in the United States out of their home in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood. Inside their home office, they’re at work, coming up with new concepts, working with national distributors and keeping up with manufacturing demands. If those demands get too high, they have an emergency supply of extra inventory conveniently located in their kitchen cabinets. It’s the work-from-home balance many of us had to master during the pandemic on full-display.
bossierpress.com
Gov. Edwards Hails Clean Energy ‘Milestone’ as Louisiana Hydrogen Project Wins $50 Million Federal Grant
Gov. John Bel Edwards congratulates Greater New Orleans, Inc. and its affiliate Greater New Orleans Development Foundation for the groundbreaking plan to create an offshore wind-powered hydrogen energy industry cluster in south Louisiana that has been awarded $50 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Challenge.
33-Year-Old Micah D Gehring Dead After Motorcycle Accident In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
Official coroner reports state that a man from Texas died in a motorcycle accident when the vehicle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday. The victim was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner as 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of [..]
KTBS
Battle on the Border 2022 set for this weekend in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The 2022 Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase featuring some of the top high school football programs in the region is set for this weekend at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium. Battle on the Border XI features local, state, and regional powerhouse high school football programs...
This Burger Joint Just Closed Down For Good in Bossier
If I am craving a burger, a few places in town can always kill a craving. 5 Guys always comes up as an option when I am craving a cheeseburger. 5 Guys Burger and Fries Has Been A favorite Ever Since I Lived in California. I remember the first time...
KTBS
The Butterfly Man: 1934 crime that stunned Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. -- It was a crime that stunned Shreveport and made headlines across the nation. The year was 1934. Franklin Delano Roosevelt was President, the Great Depression was in full swing, and a bank robbing duo named Bonnie & Clyde were dominating headlines that year. But in Shreveport, a crime so shocking would soon create a national fascination and front-page headlines of its own.
KSLA
Shreveport native to attend NY Fashion Week; plans to make an impact
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Steven Goudeaux plans to make an iconic statement in New York, during NY Fashion Week. Steven Goudeaux, the fashion designer, is originally from Shreveport, Louisiana. Goudeaux is getting his own show at Sony Hall in New York during NY Fashion Week, his second time in 10 years. His goal is to make an impact as a person of color and to show people, especially people in Shreveport, that it is possible to reach high and achieve their dreams.
bossierpress.com
Donald “Don” George Woodward
A Mass of Christian Burial honoring the life of Donald “Don” George Woodward, 91, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 425 McCormick Street, Bossier City, Louisiana. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial to follow the mass at Rose-Neath Cemetery, 5185 Swan Lake Spur, Bossier City, Louisiana. Officiating the mass will be Father Fidel Mondragon.
Louisiana Basketball Coach Breaks 5 World Records in a Single Day
Josh Walker is a basketball coach in Shreveport Louisiana, he is also now a five-time world record holder according to the folks who track such things. Of course, when it comes to records the "Bible" of such feats is the Guinness Book of World Records. As of a few days ago, Josh Walker's name is now in that book five times.
KSLA
Eden Gardens’ class of 1970 celebrates 52nd reunion, dedication wall
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Eden Gardens High School class of 1970 celebrated their 52nd reunion on Saturday, Sept. 3. Back in February, KSLA interviewed the group who were almost erased from history after they were uprooted from Eden Gardens High School and moved to Captain Shreve. This happened less than two months before their graduation. The effort was said to be part of integration.
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
KTAL
CPSO: Hwy 79 in Greenwood reopened
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff has reopened the portion of US Highway 79 that was closed early Saturday morning due to a fallen tree. Caddo 911 records show the incident was reported at 1:30 a.m. on Hwy 79 near Locust Hill Road and Button Road in Greenwood.
bossierpress.com
Reaching new heights with local artist Alex Richardson
Local artist Alex Richardson has contributed his unique style to the Bossier’s art scene for many years. Richardson is the Nonprofit Marketing Coordinator for the Bossier Arts Council (BAC). For many years, he has contributed his unique style to the Bossier art scene . In return, Richardson has grabbed the attention of business owners and other professionals around the Shreveport-Bossier area.
bizmagsb.com
LSU Health Shreveport welcomes two new members to campus leadership
Daniel G. Zoorob, MD, MBA, MHA, MHI begins as Chairman of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Zoorob comes to LSU Health Shreveport from the University of Toledo where he was Vice Chairperson of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Residency Director of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Program at University of Toledo and Pro Medica Metro Hospitals, and Director of Medical Operations for the Women’s Service Line at ProMedica Metro Hospitals. In addition, Dr. Zoorob was the Vice Chairperson of Education and the Lead of Institutional Resident Robotic Training & Curriculum. He previously served as Director, Division of Urogynecology and Female Reconstructive Surgeon at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
KTAL
Horseshoe Casino to unveil new Caesar’s Sportsbook and bar
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Horseshoe casino cuts the ribbon on its new Caesar’s Sportsbook Wednesday. The new cutting-edge facility gives visitors a Las Vegas-style feel right here in Bossier City. “We put all this together in three weeks,” said Horseshoe Casino’s Caesar’s Sportsbook designer Jeremey Jeansonne....
bossierpress.com
BRIDGE CLOSURES: LA 154 near Lake Bistineau Dam, Bossier Parish
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Monday, September 12, 2022, work will begin on two bridges on LA 154 near the Lake Bistineau Dam in south Bossier Parish. This work involves DOTD replacing both bridges that cross over Morrow Branch near McCoy Road. The...
KTAL
Rain delays plague Thursday night start to Louisiana High School Football
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Lighting and rain had different plans for the start of the high school football season in Northwest Louisiana. Delays forced multiple games to different dates, while a handful of contest actually finished. FINAL. Glenbrook 12, Cedar Creek 6. North Caddo 46, Bossier 0. Haughton 35,...
Jimmie Davis Bridge Latest Developments
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson told KEEL News on Wednesday morning, that they will re-issue the Notice of Intent, (NOI) for the Jimmie Davis Bridge project. The NOI is expected to be released later today. “The decision to re-issue the notice of intent is made...
bossierpress.com
Committee of 100 Produces Weekly Podcast Highlighting Positive Aspects of Shreveport and Bossier City
The Committee of 100 has partnered with KTBS-TV to produce a series. of podcasts that will highlight the positive aspects of the Shreveport-Bossier City community. The. podcast, called “Good to Know Shreveport-Bossier,” introduces listeners to people and. organizations who are helping the community grow and prosper. Committee of...
58-Year-old Mark Isenhour Died In A One-Vehicle Crash In Minden (Minden, LA)
Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Middle Road, south of Old Arcadia Road In Minden, Louisiana, just after 4 a.m.
