Raleigh, NC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

5-2-2-6, Lucky Sum: 15

(five, two, two, six; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

Comments / 0

 

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

