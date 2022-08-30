ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FDX

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on FedEx. Looking at options history for FedEx FDX we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 83% with bearish.
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With DraftKings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on DraftKings DKNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Illumina Whale Trades For September 02

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Illumina. Looking at options history for Illumina ILMN we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.
Benzinga

Enovix Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Enovix. Looking at options history for Enovix ENVX we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.
Benzinga

Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks

The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 122 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Sony Group SONY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Reshape Lifesciences RSLS. PolyPid PYPD was the biggest loser, trading down 77.01% to...
Benzinga

Anthony Scaramucci Is Making A $250M Bet On 'The Google' Of Crypto

This article was originally published on January 16, 2022. Bitcoin BTC/USD Bull and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that his firm is investing heavily in Algorand ALGO/USD because he thinks the cryptocurrency will replace many of its competing blockchains. In a recent interview, he said that ALGO will challenge...
Benzinga

Psychedelics Sector Poised To Soar If Compass Pathway's Chart Breaks This Pattern

Compass Pathways has settled into three different bullish patterns on the weekly chart. The stock has shown relative strength compared to the general markets. Compass Pathways CMPS has been trading relatively stronger than the S&P 500 recently, in a mostly sideways consolidation pattern compared to the market ETF, which entered into a steep downtrend on Aug. 16.
Benzinga

Looking Into NewAge's Recent Short Interest

NewAge's (NASDAQ:NBEV) short percent of float has fallen 28.67% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.07 million shares sold short, which is 2.14% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Calls Out Moody's As 'Irrelevant' In Evaluating Tesla's Credit Rating

Tesla, Inc. TSLA investors harbor a sense of disappointment over rating agencies giving junk status to their favorite company’s credit. S&P currently rates Tesla a BB+, which is one step below investment grade. At Moody's Corporation MCO, Tesla, despite getting a two-notch upgrade in January, is still at Ba1, the highest among the junk ratings. The agency hinted at moving the company’s credit to investment grade as soon as early next year.
Benzinga

Norwegian Cruise Line Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Benzinga

Looking At AbbVie's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on AbbVie ABBV. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

China To Comply With US Exchange Standards To Avoid Delisting, But Analyst Warns Of 'Some Bumps In The Road'

The Chinese securities regulator said the country would implement the audit agreement reached between the Biden Administration and Xi Jinping's government last week. What Happened: Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), told a forum that China will strengthen communication with foreign investors, Reuters reported. ​​"We...
Benzinga

8 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga

Benzinga

