winonapost.com
Storytelling fest to share ‘Business and Immigrant Stories’
The final “Business and Immigrant Stories of Winona” takes place on Monday, September 12, at 7 p.m. at the Winona County History Center, 160 Johnson Street, and is sponsored by the Sandbar Storytelling Festival, in partnership with the history center. As we continue to tell the stories that...
winonapost.com
‘BLUE AWAKEN/ings’ performance Sept. 9 in Winona
On this Friday, September 9, at 7 p.m., join Winona-based activist/scholar Mary Jo Klinker and dance/interdisciplinary artist Sharon Mansur for “BLUE AWAKEN/ings: a dance performance and feminist exploration of Maggie Nelson’s book ‘Bluets.’” This is the second of three outdoor, in-person SHIFT~ performance salons during 2022, curated by Mansur. This performance will contain mature themes. Experience a wandering performance through Levee Park. The event will start at the climbing boulders by Walnut Street, move to the circle stage, and end down by the river. Audience members are invited to wear blue and/or bring a blue object. Admission is free, and no reservations are needed. Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring a lawn chair or blanket for your seating comfort. The event will be about one hour in duration, including a brief audience discussion. Rain date will be Sunday, September 11, at 7 p.m.
winonapost.com
Minnesota City School Bell dedication, Sept. 11
The dedication of the Minnesota City School Bell site will take place on Sunday, September 11, at 2 p.m. The site is located along Bridge Street near the picnic shelter. A short history of the school and the bell project will be presented; you may bring lawn chairs if you wish. An open house will follow at the Historic First Baptist Church building, 140 Mill Street, to view pictures and other related materials from the Minnesota City Historical Association archives.
winonapost.com
YMCA hosts life-saving CPR classes
The Winona Family YMCA is hosting American Red Cross Adult & Pediatric CPR/AED & First Aid classes this fall with a fun and experienced instructor. Classes are a hybrid format, with an online learning component required before the in-person session. Classes are from 5:30-8pm at the Winona Family YMCA, 902...
winonapost.com
WSU Foundation buys land near train depot
The Winona State University (WSU) Foundation recently purchased a property near its campus, but the foundation does not currently have any plans in place for the site, according to WSU officials. Earlier in August of this year, the foundation purchased the site for $500,000. The property, located at 53 West...
winonapost.com
Local COVID update
Confirmed COVID cases were flat in Winona County and down in Trempealeau and Buffalo counties in the latest reports, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) signed off on new vaccine boosters targeting the omicron COVID variant, one version of which will be available to everyone 12 and older.
winonapost.com
Winhawks shut out Red Wing in football opener
In its first game of the season yesterday, the Winhawks football team held Red Wing High School scoreless to win 29-0. The Winhawks showcased their depth at quarterback, and the defense made key plays when it counted to preserve the shutout. After stymying Red Wing’s opening drive, the Winhawks scored...
