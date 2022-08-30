ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading police release details of girl’s kidnapping and recovery

Mayor Eddie Moran and the Reading Police Department have released additional details concerning the abduction of a Reading girl, who was found safe Wednesday in New York. Janae Kalia-Henry, 13, is home and safe with her family, Chief Richard Tornielli said during a press conference Thursday. “She’s been through a...
READING, PA

