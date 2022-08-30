Lil Baby Wins $1 Million At Las Vegas Casino And Shares It With His Crew

Photo: Getty Images

Lil Baby has been feeling a bit generous lately. After gifting Sixers guard James Harden with $250,000 for his birthday, the Georgia native decided to share some cash with his friends following his major win in Las Vegas.



On Tuesday, August 30, Lil Baby responded to all the comments he received after he won a million-dollar bet and shared it with his homies. Baby reportedly made a single bet at a casino in Sin City on Sunday night that won him $1 million on the spot. Once he cashed out, Wham apparently hooked his crew up with $10,000 each.

"They know I won $ but what they don’t know is I ain’t out here balling I’m investing !! 😮‍💨" Lil Baby tweeted.



Lil Baby won the cash after he concluded his final stop on the One Of Them Ones Tour with Chris Brown . He's been on tour with Breezy for the past few weeks. During that time, Baby performed in major cities across the country and Canada. He also performed at various events from Rolling Loud in Miami to Drake's October World Weekend in Toronto . Before he wrapped up the tour, the Quality Control rapper debuted his new documentary, which tells the story of how he went from a hustler in the streets to a top-charting rapper. Once the tour ended at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Baby hit up a casino where he won the $1 million in cash.



“This n***a really just hit 4 a milli,” one of the rapper's friends wrote in his Instagram Story post . “Wham win a milli on dice that boy nun nice. Then gave all the bros a 10…. Realist n***a Alive!”



Watch Lil Baby place his million-dollar bet below.

