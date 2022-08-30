Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
winonapost.com
Storytelling fest to share ‘Business and Immigrant Stories’
The final “Business and Immigrant Stories of Winona” takes place on Monday, September 12, at 7 p.m. at the Winona County History Center, 160 Johnson Street, and is sponsored by the Sandbar Storytelling Festival, in partnership with the history center. As we continue to tell the stories that...
winonapost.com
Learning Club programs for September 2022
Monday, September 12, 1 p.m. Rep. Gene Pelowski will present a talk entitled, “Romanesque and Gothic Architecture,” in the Wanek Room at the Winona County History Center. The talk will emphasize the characteristics of each and will include medieval and modern examples, using music, literature, art, video clips, and architectural examples. The presentation is based on the classic study of the Middle Ages by Henry Adams, “Mont Saint Michel and Chartres.” It includes an update on the status of the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
winonapost.com
‘BLUE AWAKEN/ings’ performance Sept. 9 in Winona
On this Friday, September 9, at 7 p.m., join Winona-based activist/scholar Mary Jo Klinker and dance/interdisciplinary artist Sharon Mansur for “BLUE AWAKEN/ings: a dance performance and feminist exploration of Maggie Nelson’s book ‘Bluets.’” This is the second of three outdoor, in-person SHIFT~ performance salons during 2022, curated by Mansur. This performance will contain mature themes. Experience a wandering performance through Levee Park. The event will start at the climbing boulders by Walnut Street, move to the circle stage, and end down by the river. Audience members are invited to wear blue and/or bring a blue object. Admission is free, and no reservations are needed. Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring a lawn chair or blanket for your seating comfort. The event will be about one hour in duration, including a brief audience discussion. Rain date will be Sunday, September 11, at 7 p.m.
winonapost.com
Minnesota City School Bell dedication, Sept. 11
The dedication of the Minnesota City School Bell site will take place on Sunday, September 11, at 2 p.m. The site is located along Bridge Street near the picnic shelter. A short history of the school and the bell project will be presented; you may bring lawn chairs if you wish. An open house will follow at the Historic First Baptist Church building, 140 Mill Street, to view pictures and other related materials from the Minnesota City Historical Association archives.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
winonapost.com
WMS staff welcomes students, families to Rally Day
The staff at the Winona Middle School (WMS) knows how to throw a party. Hundreds of students and families attended WMS Rally Day on Thursday at the middle school. The event served as a fun way to kick off the school year. There were prizes, hot dogs, and activities for those who came, in addition to the normal business of starting the school year — school pictures, schedules, gym uniforms, and after-school activities.
winonapost.com
YMCA hosts life-saving CPR classes
The Winona Family YMCA is hosting American Red Cross Adult & Pediatric CPR/AED & First Aid classes this fall with a fun and experienced instructor. Classes are a hybrid format, with an online learning component required before the in-person session. Classes are from 5:30-8pm at the Winona Family YMCA, 902...
winonapost.com
WSU Foundation buys land near train depot
The Winona State University (WSU) Foundation recently purchased a property near its campus, but the foundation does not currently have any plans in place for the site, according to WSU officials. Earlier in August of this year, the foundation purchased the site for $500,000. The property, located at 53 West...
Comments / 0