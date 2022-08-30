On this Friday, September 9, at 7 p.m., join Winona-based activist/scholar Mary Jo Klinker and dance/interdisciplinary artist Sharon Mansur for “BLUE AWAKEN/ings: a dance performance and feminist exploration of Maggie Nelson’s book ‘Bluets.’” This is the second of three outdoor, in-person SHIFT~ performance salons during 2022, curated by Mansur. This performance will contain mature themes. Experience a wandering performance through Levee Park. The event will start at the climbing boulders by Walnut Street, move to the circle stage, and end down by the river. Audience members are invited to wear blue and/or bring a blue object. Admission is free, and no reservations are needed. Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring a lawn chair or blanket for your seating comfort. The event will be about one hour in duration, including a brief audience discussion. Rain date will be Sunday, September 11, at 7 p.m.

WINONA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO