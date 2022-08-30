The idea of a record having two sides is purely notional in our streaming world, but UK house producer I. Jordan seems determined to bring back the double-A-side—a hallowed format, beloved by DJs, in which both tracks share top billing. They trotted out a pair of dueling bangers with June’s “Always Been”/“First Time Back,” and they do so again with “Hey Baby”/“I Had the Best of Times.” The last release was split between rapturous house and heads-down drum’n’bass, and the new one similarly makes the most of contrasting styles. Flush with rosy synth pads, the dreamily uptempo “I Had the Best of Times” is right out of I. Jordan’s peak-time wheelhouse, but that’s precisely what makes “Hey Baby” so attention-grabbing. Shedding all the sunny hallmarks of their discography, it’s a stern, late-night jam that resists the urge to overshare. Set against a trim, staccato drum pattern, the stonking FM bassline drops its anchor in the murky waters of ’90s anthems like Biosphere’s “Novelty Waves” and Mr. Oizo’s “Flat Beat.” There’s no melody to speak of; the closest it comes is the occasional burst of siren-like glissandi, conjuring classic techno at its most disorienting. For a producer so skilled at feel-good hits, this turn toward the dark side is a real treat.

