Listen to TRL’s “On It”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. TRL is like that college basketball team who you swear would make a final four run if they weren’t on the same side of the bracket as Duke and Kansas. The collective has dropped a number of fun, lightning quick posse cuts in the last few years, but remain somewhat under the radar because of how jam-packed the Detroit rap scene is. “On It” is true to the near breathless style they’ve made their thing on previous tracks like “Heated Discussions” and “Analyst”; in under three minutes, they pack in five verses from five different rappers that all bleed into each other in a blur. Like most of their beats, this one is all ominous piano lines and brisk skittering drums. None of TRL’s members really stick out individually, but together the relentless pace and number of bag-chasing punchlines is exhausting in the best way.
Listen to Big Homie Dre Cash’s “Waiting 4 Industry”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Big Homie Dre Cash’s use of Auto-Tune has so much feeling to it that he could make empty nothings sound deep. That is sort of what is happening on “Waiting 4 Industry”: his words are likely off the top but they feel like they’re from the soul. The coos in the background are heart-wrenching, and in the verses he hardly sings, instead just talking while the Auto-Tune is turned up to the max like he’s too exhausted to do anything more. The gloomy mood is emphasized by the melodramatic piano beat and the cover art of him standing in the rain.
The Forever Story
JID has always been deceptively difficult to pin down; the Atlanta spitter’s reputation as a capital-L Lyricist with a Gatling gun flow often overshadows the rubbery and referential shapes his music takes. Pass him a beat like the slinky “D/vision” and he’ll stagger-step his way around drums while dropping James Harden and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles references; give him room to vamp over the string licks and bubbly snaps of Spillage Village’s “Ea’alah (Family)” and he’ll coo about family barbecues and endless summer violence like a long-lost Dungeon Family affiliate.
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer
This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
Watch Lizzo Perform “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” at VMAs 2022
Lizzo took the stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night (August 28), performing her Special track “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” She performed the song in front of a giant screen, lining up her dance moves to look like they were interacting with the visuals on display behind her, and she finished by letting out a joyful scream into the microphone. Watch it below.
Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch
Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
Miley Cyrus Sells Massive Nashville Farmhouse Estate for $14.5 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
Miley Cyrus has sold her staggering rural estate outside of Nashville for $14.5 million, turning over an enormous profit from what she paid for the property just five years ago. Celebrity real estate site Dirt.com reports that Cyrus sold her 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 6,689-square-foot luxury farmhouse for $14.5 million in an...
Listen to Kali Uchis’ New Song “No Hay Ley”
Kali Uchis has shared her first piece of solo music since releasing Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ two years ago. Her new song is called “No Hay Ley.” Check it out below. “I wrote this song about putting love above all else,” Uchis said...
Special Interest Announce New Album Endure, Share Video for New Song With Mykki Blanco: Watch
Special Interest have announced their new album Endure with a video for their new song “Midnight Legend” (featuring Mykki Blanco). The LP is due out November 4 via Rough Trade. They have also announced a run of North American tour dates; check out the full list of shows and the visual for “Midnight Legend” below.
Watch Anitta Perform “Envolver” at VMAs 2022
Anitta took the stage tonight at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The Brazilian vocalist and songwriter performed her Versions of Me song “Envolver” on the VMAs main stage. Watch Anitta make her VMAs debut below. “Envolver” got nominated in the Best Latin category at the 2022 VMAs,...
“Raid on Onigashima”
AKAI SOLO’s lines flow like watercolors but their meaning hits you with the force of a punch. The Brooklyn rapper has spent the last half-decade refining his keen eye for detail, resulting in music that’s casual and philosophical all at once. “Raid on Onigashima,” a One Piece-referencing standout from his latest EP Body Feeling, turns terse bits of wisdom into bittersweet music. “What’s a python to a snake charmer?/Same thing a daughter sees in a deadbeat father,” he raps. SOLO’s lines crash through the relaxed strut of producer Argov’s sampled guitar and clacking drums, rippling through your consciousness long after they play out, like the words of a wise friend during a heady smoke session.
“Hey Baby”
The idea of a record having two sides is purely notional in our streaming world, but UK house producer I. Jordan seems determined to bring back the double-A-side—a hallowed format, beloved by DJs, in which both tracks share top billing. They trotted out a pair of dueling bangers with June’s “Always Been”/“First Time Back,” and they do so again with “Hey Baby”/“I Had the Best of Times.” The last release was split between rapturous house and heads-down drum’n’bass, and the new one similarly makes the most of contrasting styles. Flush with rosy synth pads, the dreamily uptempo “I Had the Best of Times” is right out of I. Jordan’s peak-time wheelhouse, but that’s precisely what makes “Hey Baby” so attention-grabbing. Shedding all the sunny hallmarks of their discography, it’s a stern, late-night jam that resists the urge to overshare. Set against a trim, staccato drum pattern, the stonking FM bassline drops its anchor in the murky waters of ’90s anthems like Biosphere’s “Novelty Waves” and Mr. Oizo’s “Flat Beat.” There’s no melody to speak of; the closest it comes is the occasional burst of siren-like glissandi, conjuring classic techno at its most disorienting. For a producer so skilled at feel-good hits, this turn toward the dark side is a real treat.
“Hagan Ruido”
Gera MX’s knack for documenting his struggles, triumphs, and the debauchery in between has positioned him as a leader in Mexican hip-hop. With his gritty, slang-filled rhymes, the rapper is putting his local scene on the global stage. On “Hagan Ruido,” a blistering standout from his latest album, Ahora Tengo Todo Menos a Ti (Now I Have Everything but You), Gera MX reunites with Mexican rap royalty Snow tha Product for a bilingual blast of swagger. Over sinister synths and frenetic trap beats, the duo unload the best brags in their arsenal: “Tú eres producto, estás a la venta/Yo soy mi jefe antes de marcar 30” (“You’re a product that’s on sale/I’m my own boss before turning 30”), Gera MX snarls. San Jose native Snow brings a Bay Area bounce to the track while smirking at persistent white American prejudices against Mexicans. Adopting a fierce yet fluid flow, she warns, “One, two, three, four, Mexicans running all over your door.” This united front from both sides of the border makes for an epically cabrón anthem that celebrates the spirit of Mexican resilience.
Lil Baby Announces New Album It’s Only Me, Shares New Song “Detox”: Listen
Lil Baby has announced a new album is on the way. It’s called It’s Only Me and will arrive on October 14 via Motown. When sharing the news, Lil Baby also dropped the new song “Detox” alongside a music video directed by Lil Baby himself and Ivan Berrios. Check it out below.
The National Remix Neu!’s “Im Glück”: Listen
The National have shared a remix of Neu!’s single “Im Glück.” The legendary Krautrock duo of Michael Rother and the late Klaus Dinger originally released the track on their 1972 self-titled LP. “Im Glück (The National Remix)” will appear on a tribute album featured in the forthcoming Neu! 50! box set, out September 23 via Grönland. Listen to the National’s version of the song below.
Emeralds Announce Reissue of Solar Bridge, Share Unreleased Song: Listen
Emeralds—the Ohio trio of John Elliott, Steve Hauschildt, and Mark McGuire—have announced a reissue of their 2008 debut Solar Bridge. The re-release arrives September 30 via Ghostly International. Today, Emeralds have shared the previously unreleased single “Photosphere” as a digital exclusive. Listen to that below. The...
Gorillaz Announce Album, Share New Song Featuring Tame Impala: Listen
Gorillaz have announced their new album: Cracker Island is out February 24, 2023, via Parlophone. The record includes the new song “New Gold,” featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown. Check it out below. Thundercat features on the Cracker Island title track. Additional guests on the album include Bad...
Abby De La Rosa Showed Off The House Nick Cannon Just Bought For Her And Said That She's "So Grateful"
It comes amid rumors that Nick Cannon is expecting a third child with Abby De La Rosa and his 10th overall.
Watch J Balvin and Ryan Castro Perform “Nivel de Perreo” at VMAs 2022
J Balvin took the stage with Ryan Castro tonight at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards to perform the song “Nivel de Perreo.” The performance marked the single’s television world premiere and it featured a giant twerking AR dancer. It’s also Balvin’s first performance at the VMAs since 2019, when he joined Bad Bunny to play the song “Que Pretendes” from their collaborative album Oasis. Watch it happen below.
