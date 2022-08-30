Read full article on original website
‘BLUE AWAKEN/ings’ performance Sept. 9 in Winona
On this Friday, September 9, at 7 p.m., join Winona-based activist/scholar Mary Jo Klinker and dance/interdisciplinary artist Sharon Mansur for “BLUE AWAKEN/ings: a dance performance and feminist exploration of Maggie Nelson’s book ‘Bluets.’” This is the second of three outdoor, in-person SHIFT~ performance salons during 2022, curated by Mansur. This performance will contain mature themes. Experience a wandering performance through Levee Park. The event will start at the climbing boulders by Walnut Street, move to the circle stage, and end down by the river. Audience members are invited to wear blue and/or bring a blue object. Admission is free, and no reservations are needed. Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring a lawn chair or blanket for your seating comfort. The event will be about one hour in duration, including a brief audience discussion. Rain date will be Sunday, September 11, at 7 p.m.
WSU Foundation buys land near train depot
The Winona State University (WSU) Foundation recently purchased a property near its campus, but the foundation does not currently have any plans in place for the site, according to WSU officials. Earlier in August of this year, the foundation purchased the site for $500,000. The property, located at 53 West...
WPD: 23-year-old died by suicide
A North St. Paul man was found dead by his roommate in their residence. Police believe the man died by suicide. On September 1 at 3:50 a.m., Winona Police Department officers received a report of a 23-year-old man from North St. Paul, Minn., who was found deceased by his roommate on the 850 block of East 12th Street. According to the report, officers found that the man died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Storytelling fest to share ‘Business and Immigrant Stories’
The final “Business and Immigrant Stories of Winona” takes place on Monday, September 12, at 7 p.m. at the Winona County History Center, 160 Johnson Street, and is sponsored by the Sandbar Storytelling Festival, in partnership with the history center. As we continue to tell the stories that...
Winhawks shut out Red Wing in football opener
In its first game of the season yesterday, the Winhawks football team held Red Wing High School scoreless to win 29-0. The Winhawks showcased their depth at quarterback, and the defense made key plays when it counted to preserve the shutout. After stymying Red Wing’s opening drive, the Winhawks scored...
