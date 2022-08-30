Monday, September 12, 1 p.m. Rep. Gene Pelowski will present a talk entitled, “Romanesque and Gothic Architecture,” in the Wanek Room at the Winona County History Center. The talk will emphasize the characteristics of each and will include medieval and modern examples, using music, literature, art, video clips, and architectural examples. The presentation is based on the classic study of the Middle Ages by Henry Adams, “Mont Saint Michel and Chartres.” It includes an update on the status of the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

