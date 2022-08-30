Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
winonapost.com
YMCA hosts life-saving CPR classes
The Winona Family YMCA is hosting American Red Cross Adult & Pediatric CPR/AED & First Aid classes this fall with a fun and experienced instructor. Classes are a hybrid format, with an online learning component required before the in-person session. Classes are from 5:30-8pm at the Winona Family YMCA, 902...
winonapost.com
Learning Club programs for September 2022
Monday, September 12, 1 p.m. Rep. Gene Pelowski will present a talk entitled, “Romanesque and Gothic Architecture,” in the Wanek Room at the Winona County History Center. The talk will emphasize the characteristics of each and will include medieval and modern examples, using music, literature, art, video clips, and architectural examples. The presentation is based on the classic study of the Middle Ages by Henry Adams, “Mont Saint Michel and Chartres.” It includes an update on the status of the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
winonapost.com
WSU Foundation buys land near train depot
The Winona State University (WSU) Foundation recently purchased a property near its campus, but the foundation does not currently have any plans in place for the site, according to WSU officials. Earlier in August of this year, the foundation purchased the site for $500,000. The property, located at 53 West...
winonapost.com
Local COVID update
Confirmed COVID cases were flat in Winona County and down in Trempealeau and Buffalo counties in the latest reports, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) signed off on new vaccine boosters targeting the omicron COVID variant, one version of which will be available to everyone 12 and older.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
winonapost.com
Winhawks shut out Red Wing in football opener
In its first game of the season yesterday, the Winhawks football team held Red Wing High School scoreless to win 29-0. The Winhawks showcased their depth at quarterback, and the defense made key plays when it counted to preserve the shutout. After stymying Red Wing’s opening drive, the Winhawks scored...
Comments / 0