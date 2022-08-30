Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Fall Fun at the Cincinnati Nature Center: A History of This Great Local Spot and What They OfferLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
ptonline.com
Cold Jet Builds New Cincinnati Headquarters
Cold Jet, a leading provider of dry-ice technology for cleaning molds and parts, is investing $4.9 million in a new headquarters in Loveland, Ohio. The new facility will consolidate the existing headquarters in Loveland (barely one-quarter mile away, as the crow flies) and manufacturing in nearby Milford, Ohio. The newly renovated building of 107,440 ft2 will add 67 new employees and is due to open by the end of next August. Cold Jet has grown its workforce over 30% in the last 10 years in the Greater Cincinnati area, and has now physically outgrown its spaces, the company states.
WLWT 5
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati to offer cashless option this year
CINCINNATI — Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is just a few weeks away and this year there will be an easier way to pay for all the beer and bratwurst. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is launching a cashless option this year at all beer and Pepsi booths. The booths will accept all major credit...
Which Cincinnati neighborhoods are the most dangerous for pedestrians?
So far this year, the city has reported 190 crashes involving pedestrians. Four of those crashes were fatal and pedestrians were seriously injured in nearly 40 crashes.
linknky.com
Gest Carts offer alternative to Uber, Lyft in River Cities … and they’re free
Gest Carts have the convenience of an Uber or Lyft, but with an added perk: They’re free. The golf carts travel to Dayton, Bellevue, and Newport, up to 14th Street in Covington, and even go across the river to Cincinnati. Gest Carts CEO and Founder Patrick Dye started the...
plasticstoday.com
Cold Jet Spends $4.9 Million to Consolidate Operations in Ohio
Dry-ice technology pioneer Cold Jet said it plans to invest $4.9 million in a new facility that will house company headquarters, manufacturing, and production under one roof. The move is needed, the company said, to meet demand — during the last two years, Cold Jet has experienced 18% year-over-year growth.
I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash
UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
linknky.com
Renegade Grille coming to The Party Source
The popular Cincinnati Renegade Street Eats food truck is making its location inside The Party Source in Bellevue permanent. The food truck has been operated by Kris Buening and her husband for the past eight years. Renegade Street Eats specializes in wings, burgers, sandwiches, soups, and salads. Buening has crafted the recipes herself.
thexunewswire.com
5651 Woodhaven Drive,
5651 Woodhaven Dr 4BR/2.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Apply today at www.bbrents.com for our NEWLY built 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths beauty located in Cincinnati, OH! This gorgeous home is almost ready for your move in and has an open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, w/d hookups, central air, a full basement, a two-car attached garage, off-street parking, and so much more! It’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, Oak Hills schools, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream!
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Sept. 2-5
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do for the long holiday weekend, there are plenty of activities across Cincinnati. Check out our list below for all the things to do. Cincinnati's Riverfest and fireworks celebration is back again this weekend. Nationally recognized as one of the top...
wvxu.org
Slip-sliding away: Why we're 'Living with Landslides' in Greater Cincinnati
Laure Quinlivan — the former award-winning investigative reporter and Cincinnati City Council member — didn't know this region was one of the four worst landside hazards in the United States until she began researching her Living with Landslides documentary. You probably didn't know that either. And it's all...
Woman runs over 2 people outside Cincinnati Kroger, killing 1, reports say
CINCINNATI, Ohio — One man is dead and another man was critically injured Wednesday after a woman intentionally hit them with her vehicle outside a Kroger store, police say. One of the victims, Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was still recovering from a motorcycle crash in 2013 that initially had left him paralyzed from the neck down, WCPO Channel 9 reports. Griffith’s brother, Greg, tells WCPO that Christopher had improved enough to walk with a cane.
spectrumnews1.com
Lunken Airport Days brings military history to Cincinnati's east side
CINCINNATI — While much of the Labor Day focus in greater Cincinnati centers on fireworks, there’s another reason to look to the sky this long holiday weekend. Airport Days return to historic Lunken Airport this Labor Day weekend. The event celebrates vintage aircraft, military vehicles and classic cars.
4 Places To Get Chili in Cincinnati
If you're in Ohio, trying Cincinnati chili at least once is a must. Cincinnati chili typically features ground beef, spices like allspice and cumin, cheddar cheese, onions, and beans.
WLWT 5
Riverfest, WEBN fireworks 2022: Everything you need to know
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's Riverfest and fireworks celebration is back again this weekend. Nationally recognized as one of the top single-day festivals in the country, Riverfest is slated for Sept. 4, starting at noon, with fireworks launching from the Ohio River starting at 9 p.m. This will be the 46th...
WLWT 5
Woman accused of hitting 2 people with vehicle outside Kroger in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — A woman is accused of hitting two people with her car, killing one person and seriously injuring another. According to court documents, 24-year-old Taahviya Chapman purposely hit the victims with her car on Wednesday at a Kroger in Spring Grove Village. Police said one victim died from...
oxfordobserver.org
Oxford restaurants cited by Butler County health inspector
Of 12 Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since July 21, seven were cited with critical health violations. The Oxford restaurants where no critical violations were observed were:. Oxford Coffee Company on 21 Lynn Ave. Suite 102. Happy Kitchen on 32 W. High St. Krishna Carry...
Fox 19
Driver charged with murder in pedestrian’s death at Kroger gets $500K bond
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver who is accused of intentionally hitting two pedestrians right outside a Kroger store in Cincinnati Wednesday night, killing one of them and seriously injuring the other, was back in a Hamilton County courtroom as a judge set her bond at $500,000 for a murder charge.
wvxu.org
John Curp, temporary city manager, is leaving Cincinnati employment with a $400k payout
Outgoing Interim Cincinnati City Manager John Curp is leaving city employment and taking a sizable severance payment with him. The contract council approved in January promised Curp a senior management level position making a certain amount of money or a lump sum payment; he was one of two finalists for the job.
spectrumnews1.com
After years of work, Turfway Park opens gaming facility, racing to follow
FLORENCE, Ky. — After years of renovations, Turfway Park Racing and Gaming opened its gaming facility in Florence on Thursday. While live horse racing won’t return until later this year, hundreds of guests tried their hands at the facility’s new historical horse racing machines. What You Need...
