Cold Jet Builds New Cincinnati Headquarters

Cold Jet, a leading provider of dry-ice technology for cleaning molds and parts, is investing $4.9 million in a new headquarters in Loveland, Ohio. The new facility will consolidate the existing headquarters in Loveland (barely one-quarter mile away, as the crow flies) and manufacturing in nearby Milford, Ohio. The newly renovated building of 107,440 ft2 will add 67 new employees and is due to open by the end of next August. Cold Jet has grown its workforce over 30% in the last 10 years in the Greater Cincinnati area, and has now physically outgrown its spaces, the company states.
WLWT 5

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati to offer cashless option this year

CINCINNATI — Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is just a few weeks away and this year there will be an easier way to pay for all the beer and bratwurst. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is launching a cashless option this year at all beer and Pepsi booths. The booths will accept all major credit...
plasticstoday.com

Cold Jet Spends $4.9 Million to Consolidate Operations in Ohio

Dry-ice technology pioneer Cold Jet said it plans to invest $4.9 million in a new facility that will house company headquarters, manufacturing, and production under one roof. The move is needed, the company said, to meet demand — during the last two years, Cold Jet has experienced 18% year-over-year growth.
NBC4 Columbus

I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash

UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
linknky.com

Renegade Grille coming to The Party Source

The popular Cincinnati Renegade Street Eats food truck is making its location inside The Party Source in Bellevue permanent. The food truck has been operated by Kris Buening and her husband for the past eight years. Renegade Street Eats specializes in wings, burgers, sandwiches, soups, and salads. Buening has crafted the recipes herself.
thexunewswire.com

5651 Woodhaven Drive,

5651 Woodhaven Dr 4BR/2.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Apply today at www.bbrents.com for our NEWLY built 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths beauty located in Cincinnati, OH! This gorgeous home is almost ready for your move in and has an open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, w/d hookups, central air, a full basement, a two-car attached garage, off-street parking, and so much more! It’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, Oak Hills schools, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream!
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Sept. 2-5

CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do for the long holiday weekend, there are plenty of activities across Cincinnati. Check out our list below for all the things to do. Cincinnati's Riverfest and fireworks celebration is back again this weekend. Nationally recognized as one of the top...
Cleveland.com

Woman runs over 2 people outside Cincinnati Kroger, killing 1, reports say

CINCINNATI, Ohio — One man is dead and another man was critically injured Wednesday after a woman intentionally hit them with her vehicle outside a Kroger store, police say. One of the victims, Christopher Scott Griffith, 58, was still recovering from a motorcycle crash in 2013 that initially had left him paralyzed from the neck down, WCPO Channel 9 reports. Griffith’s brother, Greg, tells WCPO that Christopher had improved enough to walk with a cane.
spectrumnews1.com

Lunken Airport Days brings military history to Cincinnati's east side

CINCINNATI — While much of the Labor Day focus in greater Cincinnati centers on fireworks, there’s another reason to look to the sky this long holiday weekend. Airport Days return to historic Lunken Airport this Labor Day weekend. The event celebrates vintage aircraft, military vehicles and classic cars.
WLWT 5

Riverfest, WEBN fireworks 2022: Everything you need to know

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's Riverfest and fireworks celebration is back again this weekend. Nationally recognized as one of the top single-day festivals in the country, Riverfest is slated for Sept. 4, starting at noon, with fireworks launching from the Ohio River starting at 9 p.m. This will be the 46th...
oxfordobserver.org

Oxford restaurants cited by Butler County health inspector

Of 12 Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since July 21, seven were cited with critical health violations. The Oxford restaurants where no critical violations were observed were:. Oxford Coffee Company on 21 Lynn Ave. Suite 102. Happy Kitchen on 32 W. High St. Krishna Carry...
spectrumnews1.com

After years of work, Turfway Park opens gaming facility, racing to follow

FLORENCE, Ky. — After years of renovations, Turfway Park Racing and Gaming opened its gaming facility in Florence on Thursday. While live horse racing won’t return until later this year, hundreds of guests tried their hands at the facility’s new historical horse racing machines. What You Need...
