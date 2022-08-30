ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Comments / 3

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Silver Alert: 74-year-old Louisiana woman located safe in Monroe

UPDATE (09/02/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police canceled the Silver Alert for Gloria B. Frazier. According to authorities, Frazier was located in Monroe, La., and is in good condition. BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Gloria B. […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

2nd annual World Beard Day competition happens in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Beard lovers celebrated World Beard Day on on Sept. 3, 2022. Beard enthusiasts in Northeast Louisiana joined Warhawk Harley-Davidson and Beard Mobb Louisiana Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. at the Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Monroe location for their second annual World Beard Day. Six winners took home ribbons...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Missing Baton Rouge woman with dementia has Bastrop ties, seen near Winnsboro

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Baton Rouge woman who suffers from dementia. Louisiana State Police say Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was reported missing Thursday. Police say she has family in Bastrop and may have been headed that way. She was last seen at 5:23 p.m. headed north on US 425 near Winnsboro, according to an LSP news release reproduced below.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Ouachita Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Ouachita Parish, LA
State
Indiana State
City
Monroe, LA
City
Springfield, LA
KTAL

California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Lincoln Parish faces 911 communication challenges

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There are questions regarding how Lincoln Parish will handle emergency and rescue operations outside of the Ruston city limits starting January 1st. This has to do with concerns over Pafford EMS’s ability to process 911 information. Currently when a landline or cell phone makes a call to 911, the 911 […]
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Springfield
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING TEEN: 14-year-old runaway found safe by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies

UPDATE (08/31/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they have located 14-year-old Keara Thomas and she is safe. CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance locating 14-year-old Keara Thomas. Thomas was last seen at her residence in Calhoun, La., wearing blue jeans with a […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
sandiegotroubadour.com

RON STEVEN HOUSTON: The Streets of West Monroe

The Streets of West Monroe is the second CD drop from singer/songwriter/guitarist Ron Steven Houston, a follow-up to his 2021 debut album A Long Road Home. Once again recorded and mixed superbly by Jeff Berkley at his Ohm Grown Studio in Oceanside, California, the 12-track album, all originals and two covers, takes us on a personal storytelling journey back in time to the roots of Houston’s formative years growing up in West Monroe, Louisiana. It’s an album filled with nostalgia, regrets, and redemption.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Beat the Ace

Ouachita Parish Public Library is encouraging sign-ups for library cards. A recurring recording of the Monday through Friday 6 p.m. newscast on KNOE. Nutritionist Jen Avis tells us the importance of Cataract Awareness Month.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNOE TV8

Dam breach halts work on Cheniere Lake Spillway

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Work on the Cheniere Lake Spillway is at a standstill while Louisiana’s Department of Transportation and Development determines why the dam breached this past weekend. Ouachita Parish Police Jury vice president Jack Clampit says it appears the leak started close to recent construction. He...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of Monroe announces Labor Day closures and schedules

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, the City of Monroe announced Labor Day closures and schedules. City of Monroe Facilities Closed on September 5, 2022Reopen on September 6, 2022 The Monroe Transit System Closed on September 5, 2022Resume on September 6, 2022 City of Monroe Trash Schedule Collected on September 5, 2022, andSeptember […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Wossman High School is no longer on lockdown

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of August 29, 2022, around 1 PM, Wossman High School is no longer on lockdown. The lockdown stemmed from high school students who discussed bringing a gun to campus via social media. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Wossman High School, they are currently on lockdown. The reason for the lockdown […]
MONROE, LA
opso.net

Funeral Arrangements for Retired Lieutenant Harry Brown

Funeral Arrangements for Retired Lieutenant Harry Brown. Sheriff Jay Russell and Deputies are mourning the loss of Retired Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Harry Brown. Lt. Brown passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Lt. Brown was employed by OPSO in 1973 under the administration of Sheriff Baily Grant. He...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

BOIL ADVISORY: Louisiana Department of Health rescinds D’Arbonne Water System South’s boil advisory for Union Parish

UPDATE (09/02/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Health rescinded D’Arbonne Water System South’s boil advisory for Union Parish, La. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the D’Arbonne Water System South issued a boil advisory for its customers in Union Parish, La. due to a break in […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ruston Police are requesting public assistance in identifying two individuals in homicide investigation; victim identified

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” UPDATE (08/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — As of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the victim of the Cinnamon Square Apartments in Ruston, La. fatal shooting was identified as 18-year-old Tyrell Edwards. Ruston Police is still searching for two individuals for questioning. If you have any information, please contact the […]
RUSTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy