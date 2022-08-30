The Streets of West Monroe is the second CD drop from singer/songwriter/guitarist Ron Steven Houston, a follow-up to his 2021 debut album A Long Road Home. Once again recorded and mixed superbly by Jeff Berkley at his Ohm Grown Studio in Oceanside, California, the 12-track album, all originals and two covers, takes us on a personal storytelling journey back in time to the roots of Houston’s formative years growing up in West Monroe, Louisiana. It’s an album filled with nostalgia, regrets, and redemption.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO