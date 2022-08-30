Read full article on original website
Related
Silver Alert: 74-year-old Louisiana woman located safe in Monroe
UPDATE (09/02/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police canceled the Silver Alert for Gloria B. Frazier. According to authorities, Frazier was located in Monroe, La., and is in good condition. BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Gloria B. […]
KNOE TV8
NELA first response agencies help families properly install child car seats
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - First responders in Ouachita Parish offered tips to families on how to properly install car seats for children Saturday morning. West Monroe fire and police departments teamed up to host a ‘Free Child Safety Seat Installation’ event at The Assembly West Monroe on Sept. 3, 2022, at 10 a.m.
KNOE TV8
2nd annual World Beard Day competition happens in Monroe
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Beard lovers celebrated World Beard Day on on Sept. 3, 2022. Beard enthusiasts in Northeast Louisiana joined Warhawk Harley-Davidson and Beard Mobb Louisiana Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. at the Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Monroe location for their second annual World Beard Day. Six winners took home ribbons...
KNOE TV8
Missing Baton Rouge woman with dementia has Bastrop ties, seen near Winnsboro
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Baton Rouge woman who suffers from dementia. Louisiana State Police say Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was reported missing Thursday. Police say she has family in Bastrop and may have been headed that way. She was last seen at 5:23 p.m. headed north on US 425 near Winnsboro, according to an LSP news release reproduced below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAL
California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help.
Argument over spray cheese lands West Monroe woman in jail, allegedly attempted to tase family member
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, at 12:39 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on the 100 block of South 8th Street in West Monroe, La. in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who […]
2019 murder of Morehouse Parish man still unsolved
In 2019, a small Morehouse Parish community was shaken after their neighbor was found murdered inside of his own home.
Lincoln Parish faces 911 communication challenges
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There are questions regarding how Lincoln Parish will handle emergency and rescue operations outside of the Ruston city limits starting January 1st. This has to do with concerns over Pafford EMS’s ability to process 911 information. Currently when a landline or cell phone makes a call to 911, the 911 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
MISSING TEEN: 14-year-old runaway found safe by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies
UPDATE (08/31/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they have located 14-year-old Keara Thomas and she is safe. CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance locating 14-year-old Keara Thomas. Thomas was last seen at her residence in Calhoun, La., wearing blue jeans with a […]
Caldwell Deputies: Missing man has been found safe and soon to be reunited with family
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The 21-year-old man, Elisha Barrow, who was reported missing in Caldwell Parish back on August 26th has been found safe at the same wooded area where he was last seen, said Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office. “If it wasn’t for you and your help we couldn’t get the word out and […]
sandiegotroubadour.com
RON STEVEN HOUSTON: The Streets of West Monroe
The Streets of West Monroe is the second CD drop from singer/songwriter/guitarist Ron Steven Houston, a follow-up to his 2021 debut album A Long Road Home. Once again recorded and mixed superbly by Jeff Berkley at his Ohm Grown Studio in Oceanside, California, the 12-track album, all originals and two covers, takes us on a personal storytelling journey back in time to the roots of Houston’s formative years growing up in West Monroe, Louisiana. It’s an album filled with nostalgia, regrets, and redemption.
KNOE TV8
Beat the Ace
Ouachita Parish Public Library is encouraging sign-ups for library cards. A recurring recording of the Monday through Friday 6 p.m. newscast on KNOE. Nutritionist Jen Avis tells us the importance of Cataract Awareness Month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KNOE TV8
Dam breach halts work on Cheniere Lake Spillway
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Work on the Cheniere Lake Spillway is at a standstill while Louisiana’s Department of Transportation and Development determines why the dam breached this past weekend. Ouachita Parish Police Jury vice president Jack Clampit says it appears the leak started close to recent construction. He...
KNOE TV8
Stolen vehicle crashed in Monroe after WMPD chase, two suspects sought
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department is searching for two juveniles after being led on a high-speed chase on Aug. 28. Police say the chase began in West Monroe around 11 p.m. after an officer spotted a vehicle reported stolen from Second St. in Monroe and initiated a traffic stop.
KNOE TV8
Get 40-cent discount on gas at these NELA Circle K locations
MONROE, La. (KNOE/Gray News) - Circle K is selling gas at a big discount for a few hours on the first day of September. They are giving customers a 40-cent discount on fuel from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2022. The discount is not available at locations...
City of Monroe announces Labor Day closures and schedules
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, the City of Monroe announced Labor Day closures and schedules. City of Monroe Facilities Closed on September 5, 2022Reopen on September 6, 2022 The Monroe Transit System Closed on September 5, 2022Resume on September 6, 2022 City of Monroe Trash Schedule Collected on September 5, 2022, andSeptember […]
Wossman High School is no longer on lockdown
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of August 29, 2022, around 1 PM, Wossman High School is no longer on lockdown. The lockdown stemmed from high school students who discussed bringing a gun to campus via social media. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Wossman High School, they are currently on lockdown. The reason for the lockdown […]
opso.net
Funeral Arrangements for Retired Lieutenant Harry Brown
Funeral Arrangements for Retired Lieutenant Harry Brown. Sheriff Jay Russell and Deputies are mourning the loss of Retired Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Harry Brown. Lt. Brown passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Lt. Brown was employed by OPSO in 1973 under the administration of Sheriff Baily Grant. He...
BOIL ADVISORY: Louisiana Department of Health rescinds D’Arbonne Water System South’s boil advisory for Union Parish
UPDATE (09/02/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Health rescinded D’Arbonne Water System South’s boil advisory for Union Parish, La. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the D’Arbonne Water System South issued a boil advisory for its customers in Union Parish, La. due to a break in […]
Ruston Police are requesting public assistance in identifying two individuals in homicide investigation; victim identified
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” UPDATE (08/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — As of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the victim of the Cinnamon Square Apartments in Ruston, La. fatal shooting was identified as 18-year-old Tyrell Edwards. Ruston Police is still searching for two individuals for questioning. If you have any information, please contact the […]
Comments / 3