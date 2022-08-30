Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Little Kingsbury park makes big news
A little park in the shadow of the Tahoe Rim Trail has been getting a lot of press lately. There isn’t even a sign for 4.5-acre George Brautovich Park nestled off the main road to the rim trail’s north Kingsbury Trailhead, must less actual access to the trail.
Burning Man sculpture honors Truckee Burner who died in Black Rock Desert
In the winter, shards of ice float near the shores of Lake Superior like paper boats. The lake is 350 miles long, 160 miles wide and reaches depths of more than 1,000 feet, but it's usually gentle. The waves are calm, lapping at the snow-covered beaches. But when piercing blizzards roar in from across the lake, the second largest...
KOLO TV Reno
What to expect at Barrels & Bites 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Barrels & Bites is back. The popular event, which benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, is returning September 9, 2022. It will feature themed alcohol and spirit booths and more while highlighting local businesses. Colie Glenn with the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows and Tony King with Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect.
Sierra Sun
Offensive word removed, Truckee trail gets new name
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The U.S. Geological Survey announced the official name change of a popular Truckee trail to Johnson Canyon, after the Truckee Donner Land Trust petitioned to rename the trail from its offensive former name. The Land Trust acquired Johnson Canyon in 2006. It was formerly called Negro...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe ski resorts look to go farther, faster in 2022-23
With time dwindling between now and when snow covers the Sierra, local ski resorts around the region are quickly bringing to a close work to upgrade lifts and expand terrain. From new gondolas and lifts to opened up ski areas, the Lake Tahoe region’s ski resorts are planning on offering guests more than ever this upcoming season.
KOLO TV Reno
Dangerous Fire Conditions Over Holiday Weekend
Intense heat will continue through the holiday weekend and into next week. Wind will also bring extreme fire danger over the weekend. Cooling is coming, but not until at least Thursday of next week. -Jeff. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Barrels & Bites...
South Lake Tahoe Unveils Plans For a New Affordable Housing Project
One of the most vexing problems in the Tahoe Basin area has been a lack of available housing for the local workforce. Unfortunately, with the surge in home prices over the past few years, more and more locals have found them themselves priced out of the red-hot housing market. However, South Lake Tahoe has announced plans for a new affordable housing complex called Sugar Pine Village and is set to break ground in May 2023.
FOX Reno
The Great Reno Balloon Race is back
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Great Reno Balloon Race is right around the corner. Board President, Chris Dondero, joined Fox 11 to talk about what spectators can expect at this year’s 3-day event at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
Record-Courier
Work continues to clear Foothill home
While having cleared 2,000 cubic yards of material from around their property after an Aug. 4 flood, Casey and Larry Braun’s Foothill home remains red-tagged, according to a post on the gofundme page to help them clean up. Friends and neighbors have been helping them clear out the decomposed...
‘Everything takes longer’: Employers struggle to find new normal amid inflation, rising costs
Opening a new business right in the middle of a pandemic might not sound like the greatest of ideas. But that’s exactly what Cheryl Lewis did in October 2020 — an especially harrowing time for Washoe County as it saw rising COVID-19 deaths and the highest rate of coronavirus infections in Nevada. ...
mynews4.com
Reno seniors outraged over potential lease of activity center at Reno's Paradise Park
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & FOX 11) — Some Reno seniors say they were shocked with news that the Teglia's Paradise Park Activity Center could potentially be leased to another local organization. The non-profit looking to rent the center is Tu Casa Latina, an organization that helps immigrants who are victims of crime, domestic violence and abuse in Northern Nevada.
2news.com
Sierra Flats affordable housing project breaks ground in Carson City
PalaSeek LLP, Oikos Development Corporation, and CM Development, which make up Sierra Flats Senior GP, broke ground on a 160-unit Housing and Urban and Development (HUD) affordable housing project in Carson City this week. Phase one of the Sierra Flats project will include 40 senior housing units and 40 family...
KOLO TV Reno
Don’t forget to set those early morning alarms for this year’s Great Reno Balloon Race
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In less than two weeks, dozens of hot air balloons will take to the skies during the Great Reno Balloon Race 2022. Executive director, Pete Copeland, and launch commander, Aaron Dieringer, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this major spectacle that’ll likely have more than 120,000 visitors flocking to Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
KOLO TV Reno
Water bottles allowed at Nevada’s first home game
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The last time there was a day game at MacKay Stadium. It was not a great day for The Pack. They lost to The Rebels, and the Fremont Cannon headed down to Las Vegas. That was November 2019. It would be the last football game in MacKay Stadium in front of a crowd as COVID restrictions were put in place.
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevada Labor Council hosts LaborFest
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Central Labor Council is bringing employers and the community together in this years’ LaborFest. On Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., people have a chance to explore new job opportunities at Idlewild Park. This event is also addressing the workers shortage we see are seeing in Nevada.
Record-Courier
The Sept. 1, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A proposed hybrid formula to support China Spring Youth Camp that accounts for both student population and historical use to assess the counties that use it goes before Douglas County commissioners today. Cuts to the camp’s budget and the impact of the coronavirus contagion resulted in big hits to its budget last year, closing the boys’ side for a couple of months.
2news.com
Father-daughter duo mark 31 years of flying at The Great Reno Balloon Race
For the past 13 years, the anniversary of Koh Murai’s successful kidney transplant surgery has become a family tradition. He gathers with loved ones to celebrate his second chance at life, along with a very special family member – his daughter and kidney donor, Laura Ingram. Thanks to...
Your guide to the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-off this week
Get your bibs and wet wipes ready, Reno, because here comes a hot gooey mess of bliss. The Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-off returns to the Nugget Casino Resort on Wednesday, Aug. 31 for a six-day festival showcasing the best rib cookers in the U.S. ...
thefallonpost.org
Recreational Marijuana in Churchill County Despite Ordinances Against
Recreational cannabis was approved by Nevada voters in 2016, but it was left to local communities to decide if they would allow the use and sale of recreational cannabis. Churchill County and the City of Fallon decided against it, with the city allowing the one medical dispensary that was opened in July of 2017.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Laborfest 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Labor Day is just around the corner and this year, that means the first ever Reno Laborfest taking place in Idlewild Park. It’s a celebration of the American worker and offers a chance for people to find out more about employment and apprenticeship opportunities. Wendy Colborne with the Northern Nevada Central Labor Council visited KOLO 8 to talk about the family-friendly event taking place and what people can expect.
