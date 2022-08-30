ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Little Kingsbury park makes big news

A little park in the shadow of the Tahoe Rim Trail has been getting a lot of press lately. There isn’t even a sign for 4.5-acre George Brautovich Park nestled off the main road to the rim trail’s north Kingsbury Trailhead, must less actual access to the trail.
STATELINE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

What to expect at Barrels & Bites 2022

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Barrels & Bites is back. The popular event, which benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, is returning September 9, 2022. It will feature themed alcohol and spirit booths and more while highlighting local businesses. Colie Glenn with the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows and Tony King with Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Offensive word removed, Truckee trail gets new name

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The U.S. Geological Survey announced the official name change of a popular Truckee trail to Johnson Canyon, after the Truckee Donner Land Trust petitioned to rename the trail from its offensive former name. The Land Trust acquired Johnson Canyon in 2006. It was formerly called Negro...
TRUCKEE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
Local
Nevada Industry
Reno, NV
Business
City
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
Industry
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe ski resorts look to go farther, faster in 2022-23

With time dwindling between now and when snow covers the Sierra, local ski resorts around the region are quickly bringing to a close work to upgrade lifts and expand terrain. From new gondolas and lifts to opened up ski areas, the Lake Tahoe region’s ski resorts are planning on offering guests more than ever this upcoming season.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Dangerous Fire Conditions Over Holiday Weekend

Intense heat will continue through the holiday weekend and into next week. Wind will also bring extreme fire danger over the weekend. Cooling is coming, but not until at least Thursday of next week. -Jeff. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Barrels & Bites...
RENO, NV
Anthony J Lynch

South Lake Tahoe Unveils Plans For a New Affordable Housing Project

One of the most vexing problems in the Tahoe Basin area has been a lack of available housing for the local workforce. Unfortunately, with the surge in home prices over the past few years, more and more locals have found them themselves priced out of the red-hot housing market. However, South Lake Tahoe has announced plans for a new affordable housing complex called Sugar Pine Village and is set to break ground in May 2023.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX Reno

The Great Reno Balloon Race is back

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Great Reno Balloon Race is right around the corner. Board President, Chris Dondero, joined Fox 11 to talk about what spectators can expect at this year’s 3-day event at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Seeds#Pines#Volunteers#Harvesting#Pine Cone#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#The Sugar Pine Foundation
Record-Courier

Work continues to clear Foothill home

While having cleared 2,000 cubic yards of material from around their property after an Aug. 4 flood, Casey and Larry Braun’s Foothill home remains red-tagged, according to a post on the gofundme page to help them clean up. Friends and neighbors have been helping them clear out the decomposed...
MINDEN, NV
mynews4.com

Reno seniors outraged over potential lease of activity center at Reno's Paradise Park

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & FOX 11) — Some Reno seniors say they were shocked with news that the Teglia's Paradise Park Activity Center could potentially be leased to another local organization. The non-profit looking to rent the center is Tu Casa Latina, an organization that helps immigrants who are victims of crime, domestic violence and abuse in Northern Nevada.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Sierra Flats affordable housing project breaks ground in Carson City

PalaSeek LLP, Oikos Development Corporation, and CM Development, which make up Sierra Flats Senior GP, broke ground on a 160-unit Housing and Urban and Development (HUD) affordable housing project in Carson City this week. Phase one of the Sierra Flats project will include 40 senior housing units and 40 family...
CARSON CITY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
KOLO TV Reno

Don’t forget to set those early morning alarms for this year’s Great Reno Balloon Race

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In less than two weeks, dozens of hot air balloons will take to the skies during the Great Reno Balloon Race 2022. Executive director, Pete Copeland, and launch commander, Aaron Dieringer, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this major spectacle that’ll likely have more than 120,000 visitors flocking to Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Water bottles allowed at Nevada’s first home game

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The last time there was a day game at MacKay Stadium. It was not a great day for The Pack. They lost to The Rebels, and the Fremont Cannon headed down to Las Vegas. That was November 2019. It would be the last football game in MacKay Stadium in front of a crowd as COVID restrictions were put in place.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Northern Nevada Labor Council hosts LaborFest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Central Labor Council is bringing employers and the community together in this years’ LaborFest. On Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., people have a chance to explore new job opportunities at Idlewild Park. This event is also addressing the workers shortage we see are seeing in Nevada.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Sept. 1, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A proposed hybrid formula to support China Spring Youth Camp that accounts for both student population and historical use to assess the counties that use it goes before Douglas County commissioners today. Cuts to the camp’s budget and the impact of the coronavirus contagion resulted in big hits to its budget last year, closing the boys’ side for a couple of months.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Laborfest 2022

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Labor Day is just around the corner and this year, that means the first ever Reno Laborfest taking place in Idlewild Park. It’s a celebration of the American worker and offers a chance for people to find out more about employment and apprenticeship opportunities. Wendy Colborne with the Northern Nevada Central Labor Council visited KOLO 8 to talk about the family-friendly event taking place and what people can expect.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy