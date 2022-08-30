ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4indy.com

IMPD seeks help finding man wanted for battery

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for battery resulting in serious bodily injury. Freddie Orr Jr., age 33, is accused of assaulting a man downtown back in June. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

14 NaloxBoxes installed throughout Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Advocates in central Indiana are putting life-saving tools into the hands of those who need them. 14 Naloxone Boxes, or NaloxBoxes, are now installed all across Johnson County. Each box is filled with doses of Naloxone, a medicine that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Carmel Police looking for missing mother and daughter

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel Police are trying to locate a mother and a daughter who were reported missing. A Facebook post late Friday says 37-year-old Christina Tinson and her daughter, 13-year-old Kindell Phillips. Tinson was least seen driving her 2011 GMC Terrain with Indiana license plate number GBJ430 east...
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Yorktown 18-year-old arrested for drunk driving, speeding at 125 mph

HANCOCK COUNTY — A Yorktown teenager has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes after driving recklessly at a high speed and driving under the influence. According to an affidavit, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a vehicle crash with injury in the 8000 block of North Indiana 9 in Greenfield May 28.
YORKTOWN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
cbs4indy.com

Tennessee man killed in crash on I-65 near downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Tennessee died Saturday afternoon after hitting a semi-truck in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near downtown Indianapolis, state police said. Indiana State Police investigators said that 28-year-old Eduard Chekhun of Sevierville, Tenn. was injured after his black 2015 BMW hit the back of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Charges expected after Indianapolis AMBER Alert

INDIANAPOLIS — An AMBER Alert has been issued after a 9-year-old went missing from Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department requested the activation after the girl went missing from Indianapolis around 9:24 a.m. Thursday. She is believed to be in extreme danger. She is a 9-year-old Black girl. She...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Police#Catalytic Converters#Hoosiers#Impd
cbs4indy.com

1 hurt, 1 killed within an hour in separate shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot, one fatally, within the same hour on Friday night after separate shootings west of downtown Indianapolis. The first incident happened around 9:15 p.m. when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Howard Street on the city’s near southwest side. In a residence near the intersection of Howard and S. Harding Street, officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death

ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed...
ELWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Bloomington Police investigate Thursday morning shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Investigators with the Bloomington Police Department are looking into a shooting that began with an attempted burglary of a home early Thursday. Just after 5 a.m., the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatcher Center got a call about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Search for missing 17-year-old in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old. Lexie Atwood was last seen leaving her home on Becks Grove Road in Brown County around 12:14 a.m. Thursday. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4indy.com

Carl Boards death penalty hearing

The man charged with killing an Elwood police officer may face the death penalty. AES customers will see higher bills starting this …. Yorktown 18-year-old arrested for drunk driving, …. Body found in torched car on Indy’s northeast side. Richmond still holding out hope as Officer Seara …. Indiana...
ELWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Fishers police issue warning about rainbow fentanyl

FISHERS, Ind. — A warning is going out from local police about a deadly new form of fentanyl. The Fishers Police Department is warning the public about rainbow fentanyl, which is sold in multiple forms including pills, powder, and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk. Police say the brightly colored...
FISHERS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Body matching missing 4-year-old found in Plainfield pond

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police confirmed a body matching the description of a missing 4-year-old autistic girl who has been missing since Thursday was recovered from a retention pond located near where she went missing. On Thursday, Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe went missing. A Silver Alert was issued for the missing...
PLAINFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Search continues in Plainfield for missing 4-year-old girl

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police in Plainfield are continuing their search for a 4-year-old girl who’s been missing since early Thursday afternoon. After scaling back their search overnight due to a lack of visibility, police began searching again around 7 a.m. Friday for Fiedwenya Fiefe. The girl vanished from...
PLAINFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Waste Management acquires Ray’s Trash Service

The largest family-owned recycling and waste collection operation in Central Indiana has been acquired by Houston-based trash service giant Waste Management Inc., according to an Indianapolis Business Journal report. Waste Management confirmed on Thursday to the IBJ that the company had acquired “key assets” of Hendricks County-based Ray’s Trash Service....
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Separate overnight shootings leave 2 dead, 1 injured

INDIANAPOLIS – Two men died and another man was injured after separate shootings across Indianapolis late Friday night into early Saturday morning. The first incident happened around 11:55 p.m. Friday at the Shell Station on Southeastern Avenue on Indy’s southeast side. Police say the man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Concrete repairs being addressed after pieces fall from Raymond St Bridge

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works said the Raymond Street Bridge is still structurally sound following reports of pieces of concrete falling from the overhead. Reports came in early Friday after 6 a.m. DPW said pieces of concrete from the bridge’s overhead fell onto the northbound lanes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy