Storytelling fest to share ‘Business and Immigrant Stories’
The final “Business and Immigrant Stories of Winona” takes place on Monday, September 12, at 7 p.m. at the Winona County History Center, 160 Johnson Street, and is sponsored by the Sandbar Storytelling Festival, in partnership with the history center. As we continue to tell the stories that...
‘BLUE AWAKEN/ings’ performance Sept. 9 in Winona
On this Friday, September 9, at 7 p.m., join Winona-based activist/scholar Mary Jo Klinker and dance/interdisciplinary artist Sharon Mansur for “BLUE AWAKEN/ings: a dance performance and feminist exploration of Maggie Nelson’s book ‘Bluets.’” This is the second of three outdoor, in-person SHIFT~ performance salons during 2022, curated by Mansur. This performance will contain mature themes. Experience a wandering performance through Levee Park. The event will start at the climbing boulders by Walnut Street, move to the circle stage, and end down by the river. Audience members are invited to wear blue and/or bring a blue object. Admission is free, and no reservations are needed. Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring a lawn chair or blanket for your seating comfort. The event will be about one hour in duration, including a brief audience discussion. Rain date will be Sunday, September 11, at 7 p.m.
WSU Foundation buys land near train depot
The Winona State University (WSU) Foundation recently purchased a property near its campus, but the foundation does not currently have any plans in place for the site, according to WSU officials. Earlier in August of this year, the foundation purchased the site for $500,000. The property, located at 53 West...
